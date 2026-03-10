New Mexico's 5 Coldest Mountain Towns Deliver Breathtaking Views And Stunning Scenery

New Mexico is an otherworldly, dreamlike place where just one visit may show you exactly why they call it the "Land of Enchantment." This Southwestern state is home to a variety of landscapes, including deep desert, open plains, piney forests with alpine lakes and scenic views, as well as stunning canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs as found in Bandelier National Monument. It's also a very rugged place, with 88 named mountain ranges rising throughout much of its territory, which in turn are dotted with alluring towns.

New Mexico's unique and often quirky communities have come to help define the place. You'll find settlements such as Old Mesilla, an artsy little town with Old West charm, as well as Hatch, known as the "Chile Capital of the World," but it's the mountain settlements that offer some of the most soul-stirring vistas in the state. They also boast cool temperatures in the summer — a time when the rest of the state is often scorching — as well as icy conditions in the winter, when many of these communities transform into magical snowy wonderlands.

Visiting a mountain town in New Mexico is a way to experience some of the state's most arresting natural scenery while also keeping cool or diving into winter sports activities. While there are many to choose from, here are five of the coldest and most beautiful, according to both reviews from visitors and weather data.