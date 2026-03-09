This Top-Notch North Carolina Indian Restaurant Is A Unique Fusion Hotspot In Charlotte
As the home of North Carolina's first-ever Michelin-starred restaurant, Charlotte is a foodie paradise with upscale and low-key options alike. One of the city's strong suits is its global cuisine, with Charlotte Food Magazine waxing poetic about the city's vast range of international restaurants that highlight dishes from countries like Colombia, Guyana, Armenia, and Ghana. With five locations across the city, from UNC-Charlotte down to Matthews, a retirement haven just outside of Charlotte, Curry Gate is one of the city's most popular Indian restaurants. The restaurant's menu highlights both North Indian comfort food and Nepalese street food, all under the same roof.
Curry Gate is known for heaping portions of rice and a 1-10 spice scale that gives you control over the heat of your meals. Adding two new restaurants to the group in 2025, Curry Gate has brought Asian fusion from Uptown to the suburbs, and they don't plan on stopping there. While celebrating a recent opening, The Charlotte Observer reported that the restaurant is looking to franchise and open locations in other states. In a few years, this North Carolina chain just might be coming to a neighborhood near you. For now, the road to Curry Gate runs through the greater Charlotte area alone.
What to know before eating at Curry Gate
So far, this curry sensation hasn't gotten too big for its britches. Much like Chai Pani, Asheville's best Indian food, Curry Gate is frequently cited as one of Charlotte's best Indian restaurants. Some Curry Gate locations have amassed thousands of 5-star reviews and piles of praise from local foodies. You can order pick up and delivery online directly from their website or from your preferred third-party delivery app. The most central location is inside the Monarch Market in Uptown, across the street from the Spectrum Center. For the full Curry Gate experience, head for a dine-in meal at the restaurant's South End location, known as Curry Gate II, which has maintained a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,000 reviews. This location converted a former Pizza Hut into a charming dine-in spot with a healthy variety of appetizers, sides, Tandoori specialties, and Nepali dishes.
For the true fusion experience, start off with momo dumplings, a Nepalese classic, and choose from the butter chicken, lamb biryani, or the creamy coconut curry korma, which local Instagram foodie CLTChowhound wished they could marry, saying, "My favorite spot for Indian food in Charlotte is Curry Gate, hands down. The food is always consistent, delicious, and plentiful! No frills, just tasty dishes, made from the heart." If you're really hungry, add on a Papdi Chaat, which Curry Gate describes as Indian-style nachos with potatoes and chutney. Wash it all down with a mango lassi, and relax knowing that in all likelihood, you'll have enough leftovers for lunch tomorrow.