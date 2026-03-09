This Top-Notch North Carolina Indian Restaurant Is A Unique Fusion Hotspot In Charlotte

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the home of North Carolina's first-ever Michelin-starred restaurant, Charlotte is a foodie paradise with upscale and low-key options alike. One of the city's strong suits is its global cuisine, with Charlotte Food Magazine waxing poetic about the city's vast range of international restaurants that highlight dishes from countries like Colombia, Guyana, Armenia, and Ghana. With five locations across the city, from UNC-Charlotte down to Matthews, a retirement haven just outside of Charlotte, Curry Gate is one of the city's most popular Indian restaurants. The restaurant's menu highlights both North Indian comfort food and Nepalese street food, all under the same roof.

Curry Gate is known for heaping portions of rice and a 1-10 spice scale that gives you control over the heat of your meals. Adding two new restaurants to the group in 2025, Curry Gate has brought Asian fusion from Uptown to the suburbs, and they don't plan on stopping there. While celebrating a recent opening, The Charlotte Observer reported that the restaurant is looking to franchise and open locations in other states. In a few years, this North Carolina chain just might be coming to a neighborhood near you. For now, the road to Curry Gate runs through the greater Charlotte area alone.