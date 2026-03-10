Situated Between Fort Worth And San Angelo Is Texas' Charming City With Antique Shops And Wineries

While Comanche — today featuring just over 4,000 residents — has grown and expanded over time, it has never lost its ties with the past. Part of that legacy is preserved at Moorman Road's Comanche County Museum. According to a visitor, it is "one of the most amazing places to visit in Comanche County, full of [the] history of all settlements, communities, schools, and people." Inside its 14 rooms, it's possible to step back in time through a rich collection of historical objects from different eras. Among the most compelling exhibits are a replica of the 1874 shoot-out at the Jack Wright Saloon involving the notorious Texas outlaw John Wesley Hardin, and a fascinating miniature scene depicting the indigenous Comanche people, the original inhabitants of the area, from whom the county takes its name. The team of volunteers is ready to welcome all visitors from Thursday to Saturday, and to share interesting insights into the town's tumultuous past.

Another beautifully preserved historical highlight is the brick, Prairie School-style Frisco Train Depot on South Austin Street (just a couple of minutes away from Central Avenue), constructed at the beginning of the 20th century by the St. Louis and San Francisco Railway Company to supersede an older wooden structure. The building, now home to the local Chamber of Commerce and a small train exhibition, was saved from decades of abandonment in the early 2010s by a group of local volunteers — the Friends of Historic Comanche – earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The countryside surrounding Comanche, for centuries shaped by ranching and agriculture — still today two of the Lone Star State's driving economic sectors — is no less captivating and hosts a plethora of family-run ranches, like Double Creek Ranch or SF Ranch, which often open their doors to visitors. Not far from downtown is also the beloved Comanche City Park, featuring several playgrounds as well as a walking and running trail, and even an outdoor swimming pool (open during the summer months).