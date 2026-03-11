Between Palo Duro Canyon State Park And Lubbock Is A Texas Panhandle Plains Community With Small-Town Charm

The boundary line of the Texas Panhandle is apparently a pretty contested topic. "When the pan-handle is no longer a 'handle,' you have left the panhandle," one person shared on Facebook. "It's really all just a state of mind. That and Lubbock's not in it," another penned. However, on its website, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's definition encompasses the entire Panhandle Plains, from the tip top of Texas all the way down to Brownwood — Lubbock included. No matter which side of the debate you stand on, most would probably agree that the state's northwest region is downright beautiful. If you're mulling over a visit to the area, consider a stop in Abernathy.

The little city sits between the underrated Palo Duro Canyon State Park, known as the "Grand Canyon of Texas" and Lubbock, a city full of Wild West spirit and cowboy charm. It's closer to the latter, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) is located, just 15 miles away. Abernathy serves as a commuter town for people who work in the bigger city.

Surrounded by a colorful patchwork of farmlands and fields, Abernathy gives an authentic glimpse of small-town living on the South Plains. The rural community was established as a railroad hub back in the early 1900s. Even though decades have passed since then, you can still get a feel for the early days in the city's frozen-in-time downtown area, which is lined with old commercial buildings from days of yore. "The atmosphere here is just welcoming and homey," one local shared about Abernathy on Niche. "People make an effort to know your name and keep up with your life."