Between Palo Duro Canyon State Park And Lubbock Is A Texas Panhandle Plains Community With Small-Town Charm
The boundary line of the Texas Panhandle is apparently a pretty contested topic. "When the pan-handle is no longer a 'handle,' you have left the panhandle," one person shared on Facebook. "It's really all just a state of mind. That and Lubbock's not in it," another penned. However, on its website, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's definition encompasses the entire Panhandle Plains, from the tip top of Texas all the way down to Brownwood — Lubbock included. No matter which side of the debate you stand on, most would probably agree that the state's northwest region is downright beautiful. If you're mulling over a visit to the area, consider a stop in Abernathy.
The little city sits between the underrated Palo Duro Canyon State Park, known as the "Grand Canyon of Texas" and Lubbock, a city full of Wild West spirit and cowboy charm. It's closer to the latter, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) is located, just 15 miles away. Abernathy serves as a commuter town for people who work in the bigger city.
Surrounded by a colorful patchwork of farmlands and fields, Abernathy gives an authentic glimpse of small-town living on the South Plains. The rural community was established as a railroad hub back in the early 1900s. Even though decades have passed since then, you can still get a feel for the early days in the city's frozen-in-time downtown area, which is lined with old commercial buildings from days of yore. "The atmosphere here is just welcoming and homey," one local shared about Abernathy on Niche. "People make an effort to know your name and keep up with your life."
Experience the heart of Abernathy, Texas
Abernathy has a certain kind of no-frills, old-world charm, which is probably why the city was rated by Niche as the No. 1 best suburb in Texas to buy a house. Abernathy's downtown area is a far cry from big city life and a bit on the smaller side, with its Main Street spanning less than half a mile. However, you can definitely still find a few local treasures along the corridor, much like other charming Texas main streets that capture the heart of small town life.
Grab a bite to eat at Ricky's on Main, a little eatery that serves up an array of downhome country staples, which one past patron said were "nostalgic" and "worth the drive out to Abernathy" in an online review. For another retro snapshot of old Americana, check out the Coca-Cola mural that's right around the corner.
If you're in the mood for some authentic Mexican cuisine, Mi Familia Steakhouse is nearby and has great marks on Google, where one person raved about the Southern hospitality. "We got our food quickly and you could tell it was made to order," the reviewer penned. "Great community efforts were seen when the kids came in for lunch. They all felt welcome. Definitely will go back."
Have some outdoor fun in the wilds of Abernathy, Texas
Down in Abernathy, you can explore a little slice of the South Plains countryside right in the city's very own Community Park. Covering just over 40 acres, the public green space has a play area for the kids, as well as picnic spots if you want to enjoy a meal alfresco. "Great walking path that's a half mile long around a nice pond. You can watch the wildlife as you get that walk or run in," one parkgoer shared in a Google review. There's also a disc golf course if you want to try your aim. You can keep track of your throws by printing out the online score sheet, which also features a helpful map of the course's holes.
If socializing is more your vibe, the city also hosts a variety of fun, family-friendly events throughout the year, including several festive holiday gatherings. If you happen to make a trip out to Abernathy in July, the Independence Day parade is a big hit in town. You can also take the kids to meet Santa Claus at the Abernathy Christmas Parade, held in December. Check out the city's events Facebook page to see what's on the calendar before you visit.
If you want to stay the night, there aren't any fancy hotel chains in Abernathy. However, you can find a couple of RV parks in town, including the True North Campground, which has a 4.4-star rating on Google and sits right off the interstate not far from Main Street.