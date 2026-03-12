New York City's 5 Best Under-The-Radar Italian Restaurants, According To Locals

Nestled in Lower Manhattan, New York's Little Italy is one of America's best. But very few would describe any of its restaurants as "under-the-radar." The red sauce joints and pizza spots on Mulberry Street are often packed with tourists. During the Feast of San Gennaro in September, Little Italy sees over 1 million visitors in the space of 11 days, making for crowds so packed you can barely move.

For travelers looking to enjoy their gnocchi or lasagne at a more under-the-radar spot, consider skipping Manhattan entirely and going to Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or even Staten Island. I lived in New York for over a decade, from 2012 to 2025. While I enjoyed the hustle and bustle of Little Italy, especially when grabbing a gelato and wandering the streets in the summer months, my most memorable Italian meals were at quieter spots in Brooklyn, like the old-school, cash-only Noodle Pudding in Brooklyn Heights.

To compile this list, I drew from my own favorite places as well as reliable food publications and Reddit discussions, searching for spots frequently described as "under-the-radar," "hidden gem," "off the beaten path," or a "neighborhood favorite." I then checked Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to ensure both the quality of the food and to confirm that the restaurant is viewed as a local favorite rather than a tourist hotspot.