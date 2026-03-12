New York City's 5 Best Under-The-Radar Italian Restaurants, According To Locals
Nestled in Lower Manhattan, New York's Little Italy is one of America's best. But very few would describe any of its restaurants as "under-the-radar." The red sauce joints and pizza spots on Mulberry Street are often packed with tourists. During the Feast of San Gennaro in September, Little Italy sees over 1 million visitors in the space of 11 days, making for crowds so packed you can barely move.
For travelers looking to enjoy their gnocchi or lasagne at a more under-the-radar spot, consider skipping Manhattan entirely and going to Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or even Staten Island. I lived in New York for over a decade, from 2012 to 2025. While I enjoyed the hustle and bustle of Little Italy, especially when grabbing a gelato and wandering the streets in the summer months, my most memorable Italian meals were at quieter spots in Brooklyn, like the old-school, cash-only Noodle Pudding in Brooklyn Heights.
To compile this list, I drew from my own favorite places as well as reliable food publications and Reddit discussions, searching for spots frequently described as "under-the-radar," "hidden gem," "off the beaten path," or a "neighborhood favorite." I then checked Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to ensure both the quality of the food and to confirm that the restaurant is viewed as a local favorite rather than a tourist hotspot.
Noodle Puddling
I found out about Noodle Pudding in an old-school way: a friend's cousin used to work there, and she told me that if we dropped his name, we might get a discount or a free appetizer. Nestled on a quiet street in Brooklyn Heights, Noodle Pudding is within walking distance of the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Over the years, I've eaten many delicious dishes of homemade pasta (highlights include the rigatoni alla siciliana and the tagliatelle bolognese) over the restaurant's red-and-white-checked tablecloths and under twinkling string lights, sharing bottles of wine and conversation with friends. No matter the time of year, the place is often full of couples on romantic date nights and families sharing a meal. I often forget that the spot is cash-only and had to run to a nearby grocery store two blocks away to use the ATM. It's part of the charm. Critics rave about Noodle Pudding, too, with New York magazine calling it "some of the coziest Italian in Brooklyn" and The Infatuation promising, "After one meal at this charming spot with checkered tablecloths and servers in ties, you'll want to become a regular."
Noodle Pudding first opened in 1995 and has since developed a devoted fanbase. The fresh ingredients, high-quality Neapolitan flavors, and welcoming vibes have earned it a 4.4 average rating on Google reviews, a 4.0 on Yelp, and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor. It's also frequently recommended on Reddit's r/FoodNYC. "If you're looking for a true hidden gem, look no further than Noodle Pudding!" writes one Google reviewer. "This cozy spot serves some of the most authentic and comforting Italian food I've had. Every dish feels like it was made with love and tradition."
Saraghina Restaurant
I lived within walking distance of Saraghina for over a decade, so it's probably the NYC restaurant I've eaten at more than any other. With an unmissable hand-painted black-and-white mural covering the exterior, the restaurant is located on a quiet street in Bed-Stuy, close to a few other bars and restaurants, as well as the neighborhood branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. If you're exploring the area, Bed-Stuy's main shopping street is just a few blocks away on Tompkins Avenue.
Saraghina's wood-fired pizzas are a highlight — my favorite is the coppa and carciofi with hot capicola and roasted spicy artichokes — but don't sleep on the pastas and antipasti, either (especially the fritto misto). The restaurant also serves a popular brunch on weekends, with a delicious spicy brunch pizza. The main dining area features a quirky decor scheme with mismatched chairs and oversized retro advertisements, while its interior outdoor garden makes for a peaceful dining spot in the summer. If you're dining solo or with just one other person, the connected bar area (with its own entrance) serves the full menu and offers a more laid-back experience.
Saraghina is very much a neighborhood favorite: Apart from some writeups when it first opened in 2009 (The New York Times called it "home cooking, or at least the kind of uncomplicated food some stylish Italians might throw together at their weekend house"), it's been mostly under-the-radar since then. It has solid reviews, with a 4.5 average on Google reviews, a 3.9 on Yelp, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor. "I've been coming here for years, and it is far and away my favorite restaurant in the neighborhood to bring friends/family to or go alone," writes one Google reviewer.
SoleLuna
Sunnyside, Queens, is known for its global cuisine, so it's no surprise that you can find excellent Italian food here (as well as Korean, Indian, Mexican, and more). SoleLuna is located on Queens Boulevard among many other restaurants, a long walk or short subway ride from Queens museum favorites MoMA PS1 and the Museum of the Moving Image.
Founded by a group of restaurateurs from Italy and Venezuela, SoleLuna features classic Italian dishes such as gnocchi al tartufo (gnocchi with black truffle sauce), spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams), and pollo al limone (pan-seared chicken breast in a wine and lemon sauce). There's also an Italian-influenced weekend brunch, with dishes like a poached egg carbonara. Inside the unassuming black and white building, you'll see a surprisingly cozy scene with brick walls, houseplants, and kitschy art.
Described as "a quintessential neighborhood restaurant" by The Infatuation, SoleLuna has a 4.7 average on Google reviews, a 4.5 on Yelp, and a 4.7 on Tripadvisor. It's also frequently recommended on Reddit's r/Queens and r/FoodNYC. "My family and I have been coming to SoleLuna for years — it's one of those rare spots that just feels like home," writes one local Google reviewer. "Everything on the menu is incredible (truly, you can't go wrong), and the food is always made with care. As Sunnyside continues to change, SoleLuna somehow manages to capture both the old charm and the new energy of the neighborhood."
Enzo's of Arthur Avenue
New York's thriving "real Little Italy" isn't in Manhattan — it's in the Bronx. Specifically, it's along Arthur Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood, a short walk away from the Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden. One of the best and coziest restaurants there is Enzo's of Arthur Avenue, a classic red sauce spot that's been a neighborhood staple since 2005.
With a prime spot on Arthur Avenue, Enzo's offers outdoor seating tucked under an awning in the summer, and indoor seating in four dining rooms with brick walls, wooden ceilings, and white tablecloths. Enzo's homemade pasta is the highlight of the menu, with sauces including bolognese, clam sauce, carbonara, and vodka sauce. You'll also find meat dishes such as braised short ribs and veal sorrentino, as well as a selection of pizzas. The Infatuation has named the restaurant one of the best on Arthur Avenue, crediting both its homemade pastas and sauces and its ambiance, where "you'll hear conversations in both Italian and big Bronx accents, a playlist pulled from the Rat Pack's Spotify, and someone scolding someone else for watching the game during dinner."
Reviewers are fans: Enzo's has a 4.4 average on Google reviews, a 3.9 on Yelp, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor. It's also frequently recommended on Reddit's r/bronx and r/FoodNYC. One Google reviewer calls it "classic New York Italian food just the way you always remembered and wanted," adding, "The food was excellent, the sauces and desserts familiar and delicious, sweet and spicy, every bite a piece of nostalgia. Enzo's is a gem, a bastion of tradition, and a place worth visiting when you need a classic."
Basilio Inn
If you're up for taking the Staten Island Ferry (and seeing the Statue of Liberty up close for free), one of NYC's best Italian restaurants awaits you on the shores of Staten Island. Established in 1921 and housed in a 19th-century carriage house, Basilio Inn is undoubtedly old-school. Located just outside Fort Wadsworth, Basilio is rich in history and red sauce.
While the building itself is unassuming, with a fading sign, the inside features high arches, white tablecloths, and plenty of Italian art on the walls. According to Staten Island Live, outside, you'll find a bocce ball court as well as a garden with tomato plants and fig trees; "pasta dishes are beautiful, generally well-balanced," the publication raves. The homemade pasta dishes include fettuccine al prosciutto, gnocchi with shrimp and cherry tomatoes in brown butter, and spinach and ricotta ravioli in grape tomato sauce. You'll also find some meat dishes like Long Island duck breast in fig sauce and pork chop parmigiana.
With a 4.6 average on Google reviews, a 4.3 on Yelp, and a 4.6 on Tripadvisor, Basilio is a Staten Island favorite. "Food is exceptional and homemade," writes one Google reviewer, "they make you feel special here, a true hidden gem."
Methodology
In addition to my personal experience as an Italian food-loving former New Yorker (and frequent visitor), I researched suggestions from reliable publications, including The Infatuation, New York magazine, and Staten Island Live. I also reviewed social media discussions on Reddit's r/FoodNYC as well as borough-specific subreddits.
In particular, I sought out Italian restaurants that are frequently described using terms such as "underrated," "hidden gem," "neighborhood gem," and "under-the-radar." Then, I cross-referenced frequently featured restaurants with Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to confirm that they are high-quality and beloved by locals.