A Thriving Illinois Village Outside Chicago Offers Lakes, Parks, And A Scenic Nature Preserve
Chicago is one of the most enticing American cities for travelers. It took home Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Award for best big city in the U.S., and the city continues to deliver memorable experiences to this day. Chicago itineraries often include trying deep-dish pizza, visiting its various museums, and exploring Millennium Park. But plenty of travelers are still missing out on one very special activity: venturing beyond the city's limits to its nearby communities. If you're looking for an easy day trip from the city, consider heading to Lake in the Hills.
Only an hour's drive from Downtown Chicago, Lake in the Hills is a village as charming as its name suggests. It offers access to multiple lakes where you can enjoy outdoor recreation and embrace the idyllic lifestyle of this steadily growing community. Complementing these picturesque lakes are various parks scattered across the village, some of which have become sprawling nature preserves, while others are home to popular local beaches.
Woods Creek Lake is the village's largest, perfect for a day out swimming during the summer season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Non-residents can only visit the beaches as guests of a Lake in the Hills local, but this has the side effect of keeping things from getting too crowded, and visitors can fish and picnic along the shoreline here without a resident. Other places around the village also offer fishing, including Goose Lake, Larsen Pond, Turtle Pond, and Fen Lake. LaBuy Park, one of Lake in the Hills' popular green spots, also sits alongside Woods Creek Lake. It offers a picnic area, well-equipped playground, and shady trees for families.
Nature preserves in Lake in the Hills
Illinois is full of beautiful natural areas within arm's reach of Chicago, such as Channahon State Park and its scenic canal trail. It may not be a state park, but the Lake in the Hills Fen Conservation Area offers a similarly transportive escape into nature. It covers 260 acres of scenic prairies and meadows home to vibrant wildflowers, butterflies, and birds. You can walk through the conservation area on trails that go from either Barbara Key Park on the east side or McHenry County Conservation District Park on the west. Keep an eye out for rare wildflowers and insects, as well as for Ice Age fens, biodiversity hotbeds of peat-forming wetlands that form over thousands of years.
If you prefer to enjoy a more leisurely day in nature without hiking, you could set up a picnic at Barbara Key Park instead of walking into the fen. It has a range of facilities for parkgoers, including a playground, volleyball and basketball courts, picnic shelters, and a fishing pond. Past visitors have marked it as a great spot for watching the sunset. "Not sure I want to share how beautiful this park is. A little park that is perfect for a stroll, swings, or a game of volleyball," one visitor wrote on Google Reviews.
Towards the western edge of Lake in the Hills sits the Exner Marsh Conservation Area. Explore this glacial lake bed on a 1.3-mile-long hike that takes you past what's now mostly marshland and ponds. Birdwatching is particularly great here, especially if you're interested in wetland species, such as yellow-headed blackbirds, great egrets, black-crowned night herons, and blue-winged teals. The marsh is also known for its sweeping views over the Illinois State Nature Preserve, transporting you far from city sights and sounds.
Quiet and festive parks in Lake in the Hills
Along with its larger nature preserves and conservation areas, Lake in the Hills has more than 30 charming parks for families and groups. Ken Carpenter Park is a great option for sports, with its soccer fields and basketball and volleyball courts. It's also located next to the Winding Creek Park & Bike Path in neighboring Crystal Lake, another friendly city with a vibrant downtown and beaches. You can cycle along this relatively flat and well-paved path around 3.5 miles to the north, passing various green spaces and parks along the way.
One of the best parks for families here is Sunset Park, which comes highly recommended by previous visitors. Sunset Park offers a lot of ways for kids to play, including a summer splash pad, tennis and basketball courts, football and baseball fields, a playground, and even a skate park. It's also the site of the annual Summer Sunset Festival, a family-friendly celebration held over Labor Day weekend. It includes a parade, carnival rides, live music, numerous food vendors, a community picnic, and fireworks.
It only takes an hour to drive to Lake in the Hills from Chicago, and there are a few hotels along the village's outskirts to accommodate travelers, including a Holiday Inn. If you prefer staying in Chicago, you can make Lake in the Hills a day trip instead. Before you embark on your journey, stop in for a coffee at Intelligentsia on North Broadway, Chicago's iconic coffee spot serving up expertly brewed cups and a taste of community.