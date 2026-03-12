A Thriving Illinois Village Outside Chicago Offers Lakes, Parks, And A Scenic Nature Preserve

Chicago is one of the most enticing American cities for travelers. It took home Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Award for best big city in the U.S., and the city continues to deliver memorable experiences to this day. Chicago itineraries often include trying deep-dish pizza, visiting its various museums, and exploring Millennium Park. But plenty of travelers are still missing out on one very special activity: venturing beyond the city's limits to its nearby communities. If you're looking for an easy day trip from the city, consider heading to Lake in the Hills.

Only an hour's drive from Downtown Chicago, Lake in the Hills is a village as charming as its name suggests. It offers access to multiple lakes where you can enjoy outdoor recreation and embrace the idyllic lifestyle of this steadily growing community. Complementing these picturesque lakes are various parks scattered across the village, some of which have become sprawling nature preserves, while others are home to popular local beaches.

Woods Creek Lake is the village's largest, perfect for a day out swimming during the summer season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Non-residents can only visit the beaches as guests of a Lake in the Hills local, but this has the side effect of keeping things from getting too crowded, and visitors can fish and picnic along the shoreline here without a resident. Other places around the village also offer fishing, including Goose Lake, Larsen Pond, Turtle Pond, and Fen Lake. LaBuy Park, one of Lake in the Hills' popular green spots, also sits alongside Woods Creek Lake. It offers a picnic area, well-equipped playground, and shady trees for families.