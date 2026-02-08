Chicago's Iconic Coffee Spot Serves Expertly Brewed Cups And A Taste Of Community

Coffee lovers know they'll find great local roasters when traveling to Portland or Seattle, two cities famous for their brews. But many java junkies may not realize that Chicago is actually one of the top five destinations in America for coffee lovers, according to aficionados. The Windy City has its own iconic coffee brand, the beloved Intelligentsia — and you can try its signature hand-crafted blends at three locations, including the lively flagship on North Broadway, a place where locals gather over a great cup of joe.

Intelligentsia founders Doug Zell and Emily Mange chose the up-and-coming neighborhood of Lakeview for their first roastery, which opened in 1995. Now widely considered one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods, Lakeview is home to the city's popular Lakefront Trail (a great place for a scenic stroll, coffee in hand), historic Vic Theatre (better known as "the Vic"), and Wrigley Field. A stop at Intelligentsia's flagship is essential while exploring the neighborhood. Drop by for a freshly-baked pastry and steaming cappuccino before walking to Lincoln Park — five minutes from Intelligentsia. Here on the shore of Lake Michigan you'll find park benches, beautiful boats docked at Chicago Yacht Club, and a peaceful path through Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary. You can fuel your feet with a double shot before taking an architectural tour along the Chicago River, whose North Branch is just a 12-minute walk away.

The industrial-chic café offers expertly brewed coffee, including its original Black Cat espresso. "Best coffee shop in Chicago," said one espresso enthusiast on Google. "This may be the best mocha I've had in my life," wrote another. With its laid-back vibes, large communal tables, regular clientele, and a schedule of classes for home baristas and coffee enthusiasts, Intelligentsia's flagship doubles as a bustling social hub where visitors can be a part of the local community.