Chicago's Iconic Coffee Spot Serves Expertly Brewed Cups And A Taste Of Community
Coffee lovers know they'll find great local roasters when traveling to Portland or Seattle, two cities famous for their brews. But many java junkies may not realize that Chicago is actually one of the top five destinations in America for coffee lovers, according to aficionados. The Windy City has its own iconic coffee brand, the beloved Intelligentsia — and you can try its signature hand-crafted blends at three locations, including the lively flagship on North Broadway, a place where locals gather over a great cup of joe.
Intelligentsia founders Doug Zell and Emily Mange chose the up-and-coming neighborhood of Lakeview for their first roastery, which opened in 1995. Now widely considered one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods, Lakeview is home to the city's popular Lakefront Trail (a great place for a scenic stroll, coffee in hand), historic Vic Theatre (better known as "the Vic"), and Wrigley Field. A stop at Intelligentsia's flagship is essential while exploring the neighborhood. Drop by for a freshly-baked pastry and steaming cappuccino before walking to Lincoln Park — five minutes from Intelligentsia. Here on the shore of Lake Michigan you'll find park benches, beautiful boats docked at Chicago Yacht Club, and a peaceful path through Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary. You can fuel your feet with a double shot before taking an architectural tour along the Chicago River, whose North Branch is just a 12-minute walk away.
The industrial-chic café offers expertly brewed coffee, including its original Black Cat espresso. "Best coffee shop in Chicago," said one espresso enthusiast on Google. "This may be the best mocha I've had in my life," wrote another. With its laid-back vibes, large communal tables, regular clientele, and a schedule of classes for home baristas and coffee enthusiasts, Intelligentsia's flagship doubles as a bustling social hub where visitors can be a part of the local community.
Learn to be a home barista at Intelligentsia, a Chicago coffee institution
Intelligentsia's flagship is an inviting place to linger over a latte while reading or catching up on e-mails (they have wifi). But for traveling coffee-lovers looking to get more involved, or those interested in adding a unique activity to their Chicago itinerary, the home barista classes could be just the thing. Beginners can try Intelligentsia's Home Brew Class, an introduction to the basics where you'll learn how to make a perfect pour-over at home. The intermediate-level Home Barista Class teaches students about extraction and latte art, and the advanced Steaming + Latte Art Class delves into expert art for espresso-based milk drinks. You'll leave with a goodie bag of Intelligentsia coffee, and the knowledge of how to make a perfect cappuccino back home.
The classes are a great way to spend an afternoon connecting with locals over a shared love of coffee. According to those who've tried it, you'll meet like-minded people while learning more about coffee culture. "I was happy to exchange sniffs, smells, sips, and conversations," one past participant said. "A fantastic in-depth discussion over the influences and distinctions of coffee, their commitment to equity and fair trade, and the history behind these revelations." Classes start at $148.75 per person, and they often sell out.
Intelligentsia's flagship location is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. You can order online for quick pick-up. The other locations in town are Monadnock Coffeebar on West Jackson Blvd and the Millennium Park Coffeebar on Randolph Street, a short stroll away from Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center, two of Chicago's top tourist attractions.