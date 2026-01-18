Illinois' Historic State Park An Hour Outside Chicago Has A Scenic Canal Trail, Camping, And Canoeing

Chicago is home to famous green spaces like Millennium Park, Grant Park, and Lincoln Park, which offer a number of outdoor activities in the metropolis. But if you need to escape the Windy City for something more rugged, there are plenty of nearby options. Close to Chicago — which was voted the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025 — is Channahon State Park, a historic area that became a state park in 1932 and is certainly worth exploring.

Channahon State Park is located at the confluence of the Des Plaines, DuPage, and Kankakee Rivers, so there's nature to enjoy as well as history. First, step back in time at Lock 6, where you'll find the original locktender's house on the Illinois & Michigan Canal. These historic sites were restored by the Civilian Conservation Corps, making them a well-preserved glimpse into the past. Elsewhere in the park, the Forgotten Warrior Memorial honors those in the U.S. Army who have been affected by PTSD.

Channahon State Park is well-known for its scenic canal trail — the Illinois & Michigan Canal Trail. This travels alongside the canal for 61 miles between Rockdale and LaSalle. It's primarily composed of crushed gravel and paved surfaces, making it an ideal spot for bikers and hikers. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like great blue herons and other birds, as they're common sightings in the area. Want to squeeze in even more miles? It's possible to connect to more scenic trails in McKinley Woods and Gebhard Woods State Park along the way.