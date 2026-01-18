Illinois' Historic State Park An Hour Outside Chicago Has A Scenic Canal Trail, Camping, And Canoeing
Chicago is home to famous green spaces like Millennium Park, Grant Park, and Lincoln Park, which offer a number of outdoor activities in the metropolis. But if you need to escape the Windy City for something more rugged, there are plenty of nearby options. Close to Chicago — which was voted the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025 — is Channahon State Park, a historic area that became a state park in 1932 and is certainly worth exploring.
Channahon State Park is located at the confluence of the Des Plaines, DuPage, and Kankakee Rivers, so there's nature to enjoy as well as history. First, step back in time at Lock 6, where you'll find the original locktender's house on the Illinois & Michigan Canal. These historic sites were restored by the Civilian Conservation Corps, making them a well-preserved glimpse into the past. Elsewhere in the park, the Forgotten Warrior Memorial honors those in the U.S. Army who have been affected by PTSD.
Channahon State Park is well-known for its scenic canal trail — the Illinois & Michigan Canal Trail. This travels alongside the canal for 61 miles between Rockdale and LaSalle. It's primarily composed of crushed gravel and paved surfaces, making it an ideal spot for bikers and hikers. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like great blue herons and other birds, as they're common sightings in the area. Want to squeeze in even more miles? It's possible to connect to more scenic trails in McKinley Woods and Gebhard Woods State Park along the way.
More activities in Channahon State Park
The state park has a number of other outdoor activities to enjoy. While the I & M Canal Trail provides recreation for hiking and biking, you can also canoe part of the canal itself. There are 15 miles suitable for canoeing between Channahon and Morris; Illinois DNR highlights the pretty scenery and opportunities for wildlife spotting you can enjoy on your paddle. Fishing is popular here, too — anglers can cast a line in either the DuPage River or the I & M Canal. Common fish include bluegill, crappie, bass, and more.
Camping is available at Channahon State Park, although it's limited to basic tent camping. After getting a permit from the information center, you'll need to carry your gear to campsites. One reviewer for The Dyrt notes that parking is close by, so it shouldn't be much of an ordeal. Campground facilities include picnic tables, grills, and fire pits; there are also pit toilets and a drinking fountain nearby for campers to use.
Channahon State Park is easily accessible from Chicago — it's just a 1-hour drive away, which makes it an appealing option for a day trip or weekend getaway. Although Midway International Airport is the closest airport, O' Hare International Airport, the most well-connected airport in the country, is the best option with more flights and international connections. It's about an hour's drive from the airport to the park. As per the Illinois DNR, there is no admission fee to visit Channahon State Park. As it's a rural area, you'll want your own vehicle to get around.