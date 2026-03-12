A Lesser-Known California Coastal Mountain Range Rivals Big Sur With Heart-Stopping Views

Big Sur is justly famous for its soaring coastal vistas. With steep mountains plunging toward the sea, the delicate ribbon of Highway 1 yields jaw-dropping views around every curve. However, visiting that famed coastline comes with a host of not-so-fun drawbacks, ranging from crowds and road closures to expensive accommodations and hard-to-get camping reservations.

For a little more effort and time behind the wheel, adventurous travelers can head for another wild California coastal mountain range, in a region that Sunset Magazine once dubbed "Big Sur on Steroids." Located 220 miles north of San Francisco on California's remote "Lost Coast," the King Range boasts those same dramatic views, but with much more rugged and hard-won access. The silver lining is that once you're here, you'll be seeing the California coast the way it's been for eons, in all its pristine, windswept glory.

Visit California states that the area is referred to as the "Lost Coast" because it was officially deemed too difficult to build a highway through. The campgrounds here are not the luxurious ones you'll find in Big Sur. Rather, they're the kind of rustic, utility-free campgrounds that require you to bring everything with you, including water. The dramatic scenery will make you feel like you're truly isolated, even if you're really just a day's drive from the city.