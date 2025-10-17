The Controversial Reason Your Dreamy Getaway To California's Big Sur Just Got Harder To Book
California's Big Sur rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking cliff views, but it may soon be harder to find a place to stay in this idyllic part of the world. In September, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a policy limiting commercial vacation rentals in both Big Sur and the Carmel Highlands. The properties targeted would be homes used solely for tourists passing through and not as someone's personal residence. In unincorporated areas of Monterey County outside of Big Sur and the Carmel Highlands, the policy specifies that only 4% of single family homes can be used for commercial vacation rentals. It also eliminates 137 commercial vacation rental properties currently available in Big Sur and Carmel. While some locals are happy about the change, others think it will negatively impact tourism.
The new policy does allow for limited vacation rentals in Big Sur. For example, homes can be rented out by the owner for up to 30 days at a time three times a year. It also allows for unlimited homestays (primary residences in which the owner is present while it's being rented).
While reducing the number of rentals available in the Big Sur and Carmel regions of Monterey County, this new policy allows for more rentals in the northern section of the county. This includes destinations like Moss Landing, a hidden gem spot for outdoor adventure. The resolution adopted by Monterey County goes into effect on October 24.
The Big Sur vacation rentals change has people divided
Given Big Sur's remote location, the area has limited available housing, requiring many people who work there to endure long commutes if they can't find affordable local properties. Many who applaud the new vacation rentals plan hope it will help ease housing stress. "I think that there shouldn't be so many vacation rentals," Michael Suraci, a Big Sur resident, told KSBW. "The workforce drives over an hour to come here to work," Suraci added. "There used to be places to rent. Now it's the land of empty mansions."
On the flip side, there are those concerned about the policy taking away rental income from homeowners. Lowell Strauss, a vacation rental owner in the region, explained the dilemma to KSBW, saying: "We'd either be forced to sell the house or we'd have to, you know, turn it into a long-term rental that would not be anywhere near affordable." Additionally, there are concerns that the ruling will make it harder for tourists to find places to stay.
Considering these changes, you may have to look beyond rentals for Big Sur lodging. Thankfully, there are still some great options. If you're looking for a wildly luxurious, all-inclusive resort, Alila Ventana Big Sur is a great option. In the south, near California's "Gateway To Big Sur," there's the Ragged Point Inn & Resort. If camping is more your style, there are also a number of campgrounds throughout the area, including a popular one at enchanting Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. With the decrease in places to stay, however, these spots might be harder to book, so make sure you reserve your room (or campsite) in advance.