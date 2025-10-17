The Controversial Reason Your Dreamy Getaway To California's Big Sur Just Got Harder To Book

California's Big Sur rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for striking cliff views, but it may soon be harder to find a place to stay in this idyllic part of the world. In September, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a policy limiting commercial vacation rentals in both Big Sur and the Carmel Highlands. The properties targeted would be homes used solely for tourists passing through and not as someone's personal residence. In unincorporated areas of Monterey County outside of Big Sur and the Carmel Highlands, the policy specifies that only 4% of single family homes can be used for commercial vacation rentals. It also eliminates 137 commercial vacation rental properties currently available in Big Sur and Carmel. While some locals are happy about the change, others think it will negatively impact tourism.

The new policy does allow for limited vacation rentals in Big Sur. For example, homes can be rented out by the owner for up to 30 days at a time three times a year. It also allows for unlimited homestays (primary residences in which the owner is present while it's being rented).

While reducing the number of rentals available in the Big Sur and Carmel regions of Monterey County, this new policy allows for more rentals in the northern section of the county. This includes destinations like Moss Landing, a hidden gem spot for outdoor adventure. The resolution adopted by Monterey County goes into effect on October 24.