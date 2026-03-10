3 Houston Restaurants Locals Say Deserve More Attention

There are a million mouth-watering, hole-in-the-wall barbecue joints in Houston, but Central Texas Style BBQ is one locals say is worth seeking out. Located in the Houston suburb of Pearland, this establishment has been in business since 1969 and has been nurtured ever since by the same family of Cuban immigrants. To this day, Central Texas Style BBQ is family-owned and operated by four generations. It's worth making the 30-minute drive, but if you're staying in the city, there are excellent barbecue restaurants downtown to choose from.

The flavors at this restaurant are bold, since it marries Cuban flavors with Texas barbecue for the ultimate fusion food. Staples include hickory-smoked brisket, sausage, and ribs, along with Cuban-inspired sides such as congri, Spanish rice, and mojo sauces. However, this menu is particularly special because it also has vegan options like vegan baked beans and plant-based bratwurst. These dishes are served cafeteria-style along a counter for quick service.

Many online reviews agree that this spot consistently serves some of the best barbecue in town, praising it for great food, generous portions, and friendly staff. "This place is the best!" writes one local on Google. "I love it so much, I have been coming here for over 10 years. The food is delicious. I have ordered the baked potatoes, the ribs (SO GOOD), the mac and cheese, the broccoli cheese rice, the green beans, the banana pudding, yams, the sandwiches, and many others. This is 100% a family place, you see it all around you."