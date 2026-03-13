The 5 Most Romantic Weekend Activities In New Glarus, Wisconsin's 'Little Switzerland,' According To Reviews

Many couples have realized that a well-planned trip can rekindle lost intimacy and romance. While sunny beach towns remain popular romantic destinations, some are waking up to the quaint, old-school charm of alpine destinations. Of these, none is more fairytale-like than Switzerland. With towering, snow-clad mountains, lush fields, and cozy chalets, it's no surprise that couples swoon over Switzerland's most romantic towns. But what if you could find a slice of Switzerland closer to home? Say, in Wisconsin?

A hop, skip, and jump away from Madison lies New Glarus, known as America's Little Switzerland and offering quaint chalets, beer, and boutiques. A quick look around town will show you exactly how New Glarus earned that nickname. Formed by settlers from the Swiss village of Glarus in 1845, New Glarus carefully mimics its namesake in its architecture, aesthetics, and culture. Buildings in downtown New Glarus are required to follow a traditional alpine chalet architectural style — leading to a pleasantly uniform aesthetic of overhanging gabled roofs, walls made of wood or stone, and flowers blooming in window boxes.

With its European setting, New Glarus is often considered a fun day trip from Madison, Wisconsin's happy, lake-loving city with lively markets and shops, around 26 miles away. However, that very aesthetic also makes it an ideal romantic weekend destination. Couples planning a getaway can take advantage of this homegrown Swiss settlement to enjoy Europe in America, complete with wine and beer tours, Swiss cheese platters, romantic chalet stays, and more. We've looked through travelers' videos, local guides and blogs, reviews, and editorial content to curate this list of the most romantic activities in New Glarus for couples to enjoy over a romantic weekend.