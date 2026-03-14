Sacramento's Magical Family Park Brings Classic Fairytales To Life With Playsets And Whimsy

Parents of young children looking for an affordable alternative to traditional amusement parks won't want to miss Sacramento's Fairytale Town. Located in William Land Park, in California's Central Valley, the entire place draws inspiration from childhood nursery rhymes and fairytales, like Cinderella, Robin Hood, Peter Rabbit, and more.

Bay Area parents likely know about California's seaside Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and popular parks like California's Great America in Santa Clara, but Fairytale Town often flies under the radar. First opened in 1959 and run as a nonprofit since the late 1990s, the park's mission is "inspiring imagination, creativity, and literacy of the children and families who visit," per the official website. Here, you'll find multiple slides, one-of-a-kind playsets, puppet shows, a theater, and farm animals at Farmer Brown's Barn.

If you're looking for roller coasters, this isn't a good fit, as there are no rides. However, parents of little ones who want to create the foundation for independent play and book curiosity will love Fairytale Town. "The Fairy Tale theme is creative and great for even the adults to figure out which nursery rhyme goes with each play area," praised a parent on Google. "Very open ended for the children and safe enough to let them explore on their own."