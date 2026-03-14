Sacramento's Magical Family Park Brings Classic Fairytales To Life With Playsets And Whimsy
Parents of young children looking for an affordable alternative to traditional amusement parks won't want to miss Sacramento's Fairytale Town. Located in William Land Park, in California's Central Valley, the entire place draws inspiration from childhood nursery rhymes and fairytales, like Cinderella, Robin Hood, Peter Rabbit, and more.
Bay Area parents likely know about California's seaside Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and popular parks like California's Great America in Santa Clara, but Fairytale Town often flies under the radar. First opened in 1959 and run as a nonprofit since the late 1990s, the park's mission is "inspiring imagination, creativity, and literacy of the children and families who visit," per the official website. Here, you'll find multiple slides, one-of-a-kind playsets, puppet shows, a theater, and farm animals at Farmer Brown's Barn.
If you're looking for roller coasters, this isn't a good fit, as there are no rides. However, parents of little ones who want to create the foundation for independent play and book curiosity will love Fairytale Town. "The Fairy Tale theme is creative and great for even the adults to figure out which nursery rhyme goes with each play area," praised a parent on Google. "Very open ended for the children and safe enough to let them explore on their own."
Things to do at Fairytale Town
Although the park offers 33 distinct attractions, it's divided in such a way as not to be overwhelming. Your kids can enjoy each little section as a bite-sized adventure without being overwhelmed with options. As you can see from this map, the design feels like a village right out of a fairytale.
Humpty Dumpty's Bridge greets visitors at the entrance, followed by a moat surrounding King Arthur's Castle, complete with a pirate ship. Next, you'll encounter the Crooked Mile, a twisty pathway that kids love running up and down (it's definitely not a mile long). As you stroll deeper into the park, look out for the slide hidden in Mother Goose's apron, and visit Dolores the miniature horse or meet Peter Rabbit in real life. Kids can also climb on Anansi's rope web or "drive" the Little Engine That Could. In addition, there are a lot of hidden spaces that are great for kids who don't want to run around the whole time. Multiple reviewers mention the vegetable gardens, a collection of wooden planters where kids can water the plants themselves.
Justine of Little Dove Blog recommends foregoing a schedule or list of must-do attractions. She believes that Fairytale Town shines when kids get to explore at their own pace and bring the setting to life with their imaginations.
Things to know before planning a visit to Fairytale Town
Fairytale Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May to October, and it opens one hour later in the off-season. For $10 a person (at the time of writing), you can access the park from open to close. However, for $3 extra and a deposit, you'll receive a key that allows kids to open 20 story boxes scattered around the park. Each box sings a song or tells a story such as "Jack and the Beanstalk." For kids who like following a quest, this is a way to explore the park and get to know a few classic fairytales along the way.
Unlike Oregon's storybook-style Enchanted Forest amusement park, Fairytale Town is open year-round, but it shuts down during inclement weather. The park's website says, "If skies are gray, please check our social media pages or call us." You can also check the calendar for monthly programming like the Family Campout, Kid's Obstacle Race, and Safe & Super Halloween.
Fairytale Town is dedicated to keeping children safe and prices affordable. For instance, only adults with children are allowed entry, and all kids must be supervised by their caretaker. In addition, even though The Dish and Spoon Cafe serves hot dogs and ice cream, the park encourages families to pack a lunch and picnic beneath the trees. If your kids have enough energy, combine Fairytale Town with a stop at the Sacramento Zoo or Funderland's small-scale amusement park for kids — both in William Land Park.