The Midwest's 'Little Grand Canyon' Is A Breathtaking Hidden Ozark Wonder With Stunning Trails

Missouri's highest-profile tourist attractions largely center around its two major cities. On the state's western side, Kansas City is a renowned food Mecca with one of the world's premier barbecue scenes. In the east, St. Louis hosts the only U.S. national park entirely within a city via the iconic Gateway Arch. Between these two cities, however, Missouri has a surprisingly extensive assemblage of natural wonders that are just as worth a visit as the state's urban attractions. In the south, the famously Midwestern Missouri even has its own "Little Grand Canyon" in the form of the eye-popping Grand Gulf State Park.

Though Missouri's Midwestern geography may support the stereotype of the state being flat, Grand Gulf State Park is part of southern Missouri's more topographically interesting Ozark region. Sitting just a few miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas border, Grand Gulf State Park exemplifies much of the unique geology of the Ozarks in miniature. More remarkably, the park's uncanny geological formations create phenomena you would hardly expect to find in a Midwestern state like Missouri, including a striking natural rock bridge that wouldn't look out of place in Utah! Such features would make any park a worthy destination on its own, but Grand Gulf State Park is also a gateway to one of the most underrated communities of geological, hydrological, and ecological wonders in the country's interior. And, with plenty of excellent trails and sightseeing spots, Grand Gulf State Park offers many of the best hiking opportunities anywhere between Appalachia and the Rocky Mountains.