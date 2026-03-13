5 Unexpectedly Fun Dallas Museums For Families, According To A Local
A quick internet search for "things to do in Dallas" reveals a family-friendly mix of sports, history, and shopping, along with a thriving urban arts district regularly recognized as the largest in the U.S. Dallas proudly showcases its own brand of Southern hospitality, and in my 15 years as a resident, I've explored neighborhoods across the city in search of the experiences that truly capture this. Whether you are passing through on a layover, visiting for a long weekend, or making this your final vacation destination, Dallas offers far more than most travelers expect, particularly when it comes to family travel.
However, as a parent, I know it can be challenging to find experiences that keep the entire family engaged. Kids want hands-on fun, parents want something educational, and everyone appreciates an activity that feels memorable rather than obligatory. The best family outings manage to strike that balance. These five museums will have everyone laughing and learning together, and spark plenty of "remember when's" long after your visit is over.
Climb on the truck at the Dallas Firefighters Museum
Deep Ellum is an easily accessible neighborhood on the edge of downtown Dallas, alive with bold street art and repurposed historic buildings, home to art galleries, walkable shops, and a thriving restaurant scene. Treat the whole family to the coolest burger destination before making your way to the nearby Dallas Firefighters Museum.
Set in a 100-year-old former fire station, this hands-on museum brings the history and importance of firefighters in the Dallas community to life. Retired firefighters give tours and regale kids with real-life stories and experiences. There's full fireman gear to try on, fire trucks from various periods of history to climb and explore. Most of all, we loved having the chance to slide down a real fire pole!
The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Adult admission is $8, but the museum offers discounts to military, first responders, children under 18, and it is free for children under three.
Hands-on history for all ages at the J. Erik Jonsson Library
Continue your day of hands-on history at the J. Erik Jonsson Library, the central hub of the Dallas Public Library system downtown. Library meets museum in this modernist building, home to sculptures, art, and two unexpected museum-worthy treasures: an original copy of the Declaration of Independence and an original First Folio by Shakespeare.
The Declaration of Independence is in remarkably good condition, and visitors can get close to the glass case to examine the details of the 1700s typeface. And whether you are a fan of the Bard or not, you can appreciate the importance of this first edition print of Shakespeare's complete collection of plays. The book cannot be handled and is viewable solely through a glass case. There is also a collection of Navajo blankets and several other art installations spread around the library. It's open six days a week (closed on Mondays), and these treasures remain available to view during operating hours. Best of all: it's free!
Screentime for the whole family at the National Video Game Museum
Parents of teens know that the battle to keep them off screens is undeniable. Instead, give yourselves permission to share screentime together at the National Video Game Museum. Located in Frisco, a short drive north of Dallas' city center, this bold and high-energy museum offers over 10,000 square feet of gaming artifacts, digital archives of software-related history, and interactive exhibits associated with this $300 billion-a-year industry (per Grand View Research).
Open six days a week (closed Mondays), this is the perfect place to escape the Texas heat or spend an unexpected rainy vacation day. Part nostalgic, part futuristic, you can revisit games from every generation, and maybe even spark a little family-friendly rivalry. I can attest that the hours spent perfecting my Pac-Man skills in my youth proved beneficial, but I was no match for my son's Nintendo prowess!
If you didn't get enough game-time fix in the museum itself, the pay-to-play arcade attached to the museum includes vintage classics, such as Tetris and Space Invaders, and a handful of more recent releases like Star Wars and Street Fighter. Challenge the family to make the leaderboard!
Fly high at the CR Smith Aviation Museum
Like other cities' aviation museums tucked near the tarmac, the CR Smith Museum is located minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Young and old aviation enthusiasts will find plenty to explore: Part play center, part aviation history lesson, and part hands-on simulator experience, the museum introduces visitors to the legacy of C.R. Smith, a Texas aviation pioneer and former president of American Airlines. Kids can explore interactive exhibits designed to inspire future pilots, while parents dive into the fascinating story behind one of America's most influential airlines.
The museum has limited hours of operation, currently open Thursday through Saturday; tickets are $12 for adults. With 35,000 square feet of exhibits, this stop is perfect for families curious about the science and innovation behind flight. As someone with a lifelong love of travel, I particularly loved the collection of vintage paraphernalia from air travel's golden age.
Things that go fast at the Haas Moto Museum
For families with a need for speed, the Haas Moto Museum offers a different yet equally engaging experience. Located 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, this private museum houses more than 200 motorcycles showcasing the evolution of motorcycle engineering and culture from around the world. The collection belonged to founder Bobby Haas, a financial investor fascinated with the ingenuity, design, and construction of both old and new models.
The whole family will be drawn to the bold, sometimes whimsical designs and impressive machinery. The museum's thoughtful displays of motorcycle-related art, sculptures, and information provide context for the artistry behind the custom builds and vintage models displayed throughout the space. We loved the recently added custom bike studio, which enables visitors to observe the evolution of custom builds in real time. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday and offers free admission to military personnel and first responders. Regular adult admission is $15.