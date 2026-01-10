Texas' Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Dallas Burger Destination Featured By Guy Fieri

Fieri's appearance helped Twisted Root become more popular, and today, the burger joint operates 13 locations in different Texas cities. The Twisted Root website explains their growth like this: "Then Guy Fieri rolled in (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, 2009), and the rest is burger history. Today, Twisted Root is still all about vibrant flavors, fresh ingredients, and not taking ourselves too seriously. We've grown a lot, but we've never lost our roots."

Along with their juicy burgers and tasty sides, Twisted Root is known for its quirky decor and laid-back atmosphere. The Deep Ellum location features a neon-yellow unicorn head and retro diner signs (which suit the quirky neighborhood, known for its entertainment district, deep history of diversity, and vibrant shopping scene).

If you're eating at Twisted Root, you can keep it classic and order Fieri's favorite Western Burger with a side of fried pickles. Reviewers also frequently praise the Kevin Bacon burger (with double-smoked bacon and Danish blue cheese), the Big Tex burger (with cheddar, avocado, crispy onion strings, and chipotle sauce), and the Party Melt (two smashed burger patties with swiss and cheddar, grilled onions, and Twisted Awesome Sauce)."This was my first time to go to Twisted Root, and listen, that was by far the best burger I've ever eaten," writes one Yelp reviewer. "Cancel your plans for tonight and head over to The Twisted Root Burger Company. Like right now.... get in the car and head there now."