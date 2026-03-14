One Of America's Fastest Growing Cities Is A Houston Suburb With Affordable Living And Lots Of Amenities

Many of America's larger cities experience a constant influx of new residents searching for opportunities or access to amenities not found in smaller towns. As a result, neighborhoods surrounding the city begin to grow rapidly, absorbing the wave of new residents. People looking for these amenities near Houston have moved to Manvel, Texas, in large numbers.

According to World Population Review, eight of the top 10 fastest-growing cities are in Texas, with Manvel coming in sixth, with an annual population growth of 15.19%. A large part of Manvel's appeal and subsequent growth lies in its proximity to Houston, known for its renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York City's. The suburb sits on the southern edge of the city, just 23 miles from downtown Houston. This location conveniently places Manvel at that sweet spot where the neighborhood itself retains its suburban charm without sacrificing its access to big city amenities. Manvel is also relatively close to the ocean, with the immaculate beaches and art walks of downtown Galveston a mere 40 miles away. However, there is not public transportation all the way from Houston, meaning that driving is your only real option.

One of Manvel's defining features is its affordability. Houston already boasts some of the most affordable home prices of any large American city, but Manvel sits a cut above, offering everything from starter homes to larger mansions at pretty reasonable prices. The city's planned residential communities come with certain private amenities, but there's also a plethora of amenities for the public, like swimming areas, parks and trails, and a large shopping complex. Manvel's convenient location also places it within easy reach of attractions like the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, and the Pearland Town Center, all of which are within 25 miles.