One Of America's Fastest Growing Cities Is A Houston Suburb With Affordable Living And Lots Of Amenities
Many of America's larger cities experience a constant influx of new residents searching for opportunities or access to amenities not found in smaller towns. As a result, neighborhoods surrounding the city begin to grow rapidly, absorbing the wave of new residents. People looking for these amenities near Houston have moved to Manvel, Texas, in large numbers.
According to World Population Review, eight of the top 10 fastest-growing cities are in Texas, with Manvel coming in sixth, with an annual population growth of 15.19%. A large part of Manvel's appeal and subsequent growth lies in its proximity to Houston, known for its renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York City's. The suburb sits on the southern edge of the city, just 23 miles from downtown Houston. This location conveniently places Manvel at that sweet spot where the neighborhood itself retains its suburban charm without sacrificing its access to big city amenities. Manvel is also relatively close to the ocean, with the immaculate beaches and art walks of downtown Galveston a mere 40 miles away. However, there is not public transportation all the way from Houston, meaning that driving is your only real option.
One of Manvel's defining features is its affordability. Houston already boasts some of the most affordable home prices of any large American city, but Manvel sits a cut above, offering everything from starter homes to larger mansions at pretty reasonable prices. The city's planned residential communities come with certain private amenities, but there's also a plethora of amenities for the public, like swimming areas, parks and trails, and a large shopping complex. Manvel's convenient location also places it within easy reach of attractions like the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, and the Pearland Town Center, all of which are within 25 miles.
Have fun in the great outdoors in Manvel, Texas
As a planned township, Manvel is known for its incredible outdoor amenities. The city has two public parks — the Croix Memorial Park and the Clarence E. Sasser Park. The Clarence E. Sasser Park is popular as a dog-friendly jogging spot, with residents praising the paved trail that goes all around the park, as well as its amenities like a water fountain, grills, picnic tables, and an up-to-date playground.
At Croix Memorial Park, you can go on leisurely, scenic strolls through well-manicured grass lawns and take a break from the sun under the many large, shady trees spread across the park. The playground here is limited to a few swings and slides, but visitors praise the park's serene and uncrowded atmosphere. The highlight of Croix Memorial Park is the Croix Botanical Garden, also known as the Gardens of Croix Park, a naturalized area meant to revitalize the garden and encourage the proliferation of native birds and insects. A winding path takes you through the botanical garden, with specific gardens for hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees.
Visitors looking for water activities will also enjoy the Twin Lakes RV Resort and Scuba Park. The RV resort sits on the shore of a stunning blue lake bordered by grass lawns and offers open swimming, paddleboards for rent, and more. It's also pretty affordable, charging only $11 for adults and $5 for children under 9 years old (at the time of writing). Life jackets and canopy rentals cost extra ($11 and $20, respectively, according to one review on Google). If you're coming with a group, you can also rent a pavilion for $20 on a weekday and $40 on the weekends (at the time of writing).
Stay the night and explore Manvel's substantial shopping and dining scene
Like most of Texas, food is serious business in Manvel. The cornerstone of Manvel's culinary scene is Old Buc's Barbeque, a family-owned barbeque joint open only on the weekends that serves brisket, sausages, and turkey breast. Another Manvel staple is Honore's Cajun Cafe, serving authentic Cajun cuisine that is "just as good as anything you would eat in Southern Louisiana," according to a reviewer on Tripadvisor. Take a peek at the restaurant's Facebook page, and you'll notice their pinned post — confirming that the restaurant is "Shaquille O'Neal approved," following a visit in April 2025. More restaurants can be found at Manvel's new Town Center, a massive 273-acre shopping center planned around a large H-E-B store. The center has plenty of chains, as well as more niche restaurants like Aki's Steak and Sushi, an Asian fusion restaurant.
For those coming from outside Manvel, one of the only hotels within town is the Best Western Plus Manvel Inn & Suites, which offers clean, spacious rooms, an indoor pool and spa, and a fitness center, all for around $130 per night (at the time of writing). There is also the aforementioned RV resort, if you are traveling that way. The ideal time to visit Manvel is during spring or fall, when you can enjoy the city's outdoor amenities without the extreme heat or cold of Texan summers and winters. Manvel also works as a great base to explore the Greater Houston metropolitan area and some of Houston's most underrated tourist destinations.