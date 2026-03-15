Between Chicago And Peoria Is A Quaint Illinois City With A Walkable Downtown, Festivals, And Shops

Most of the tourism industry in Illinois focuses on Chicago and its many exciting attractions (although you should avoid these tourist traps). However, you can head further afield from the Windy City and visit charming towns around the Prairie State, enjoying independent businesses and peaceful streets. Less than 70 miles from Chicago, you'll find the city of Morris, which has a number of unique local shops and fun annual events.

Morris is located on the I & M Canal — a particularly pretty spot in autumn with the fall foliage — and was founded in 1842. The town thrived as a transport hub, with canal and railroad connections bringing business and people into the area. There are a number of historic buildings and works of Victorian-era architecture that show off the quaint atmosphere of the city, and the downtown is a charming spot. Browse local shops as you wander the pedestrian-friendly downtown streets, and time your visit right to enjoy one of the many festivals in Morris that take place throughout the year.