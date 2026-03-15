Between Chicago And Peoria Is A Quaint Illinois City With A Walkable Downtown, Festivals, And Shops
Most of the tourism industry in Illinois focuses on Chicago and its many exciting attractions (although you should avoid these tourist traps). However, you can head further afield from the Windy City and visit charming towns around the Prairie State, enjoying independent businesses and peaceful streets. Less than 70 miles from Chicago, you'll find the city of Morris, which has a number of unique local shops and fun annual events.
Morris is located on the I & M Canal — a particularly pretty spot in autumn with the fall foliage — and was founded in 1842. The town thrived as a transport hub, with canal and railroad connections bringing business and people into the area. There are a number of historic buildings and works of Victorian-era architecture that show off the quaint atmosphere of the city, and the downtown is a charming spot. Browse local shops as you wander the pedestrian-friendly downtown streets, and time your visit right to enjoy one of the many festivals in Morris that take place throughout the year.
Explore the history and shops of downtown Morris, Illinois
One of the best features of downtown Morris is its walkability. Homes.com rated Morris as having a walk score of 73 out of 100, with realtor Sarah Short highlighting its "cute downtown area." You can see some of the town's heritage buildings on a self-guided walking tour, which includes structures such as Grundy County National Bank, Grundy County Courthouse, and the Morris Post Office. There's more to learn at the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum, which features exhibits on local history and a range of artifacts.
Shoppers will love a visit to Morris to browse the independent stores here. Your first stop should be True North, a treasure trove where over 250 vendors sell thousands of pieces, including vintage antiques, handmade gifts, and unique collectibles. Discover more vintage finds — including comic books and jewelry — at Chic, Geek & Antique, before shopping for boutique gifts and decor at Whimsy. Stop at Oleander's Boutique for the latest fashions and accessories, or Gigi's Clothing Boutique for a variety of affordable clothing. If you visit in the summer, you can check out 3 French Hens, a monthly market in Morris with over 200 vendors, where you can pick up everything from antiques to baked goods.
Discover the best festivals in Morris
Morris is known for its exciting events program, with festivals taking place throughout the year. One of the most famous is the Grundy County Corn Festival, an annual event towards the end of September which has been going strong for over 75 years. Pack your jeans and flannels and enjoy parades, live music, carnival rides, a scarecrow contest, a farm fair, and — of course — plenty of food. Visit at the end of November for Home for the Holidays, a festive event that includes a lighted holiday parade and an appearance by Santa. Liberty Arts Festival takes place in August and features an art show, kids' activities, and live music and dance shows.
Morris is easy to visit from Chicago or the lively Illinois city of Peoria, which is about 1 hour and 40 minutes away. The closest major airport to Morris is Chicago O'Hare, just over an hour's drive away. Explore more of the area's natural beauty with a visit to the scenic Gebhard Woods State Park or a canoe trip along the I & M Canal at Channahon State Park.