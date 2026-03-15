Philadelphia's Revitalized Neighborhood Is Known For Nightlife, Artsy Vibes, And Local Bites

Located in the "Mural Capital Of The World," the Callowhill neighborhood is in the heart of Philadelphia, between Vine Street and Spring Garden Street. The neighborhood's industrial history dates back to the late 19th century, when the neighborhood was lined with factories, warehouses, and a train manufacturing plant. Some industrial buildings and old train lines still exist today, except now, some of the dilapidated areas have transformed from vacant viaducts into green spaces. Additionally, trendy restaurants and art galleries have updated the neighborhood without erasing its working-class roots.

The neighborhood is located just a few blocks north of the city's must-visit Chinatown, one of America's top endangered historical sites, so it's no surprise you can find a range of diverse eateries here. Within Callowhill itself, you will find American brunch cafes, Dominican cooking at Parada Maimon, Korean barbecue joints, and authentic Mexican restaurants, all within a few blocks of each other. During the day, you can stay active with yoga or indoor rock-climbing gyms. At night, the neighborhood becomes more lively with many live music venues and bars.

It's pretty straightforward to get from the Philadelphia International Airport to this redeveloped neighborhood. The city's transit system, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), operates the Airport Line, which runs directly to the city center every 30 minutes. After you collect your baggage, get on the rail at terminals A, B, C/D, or E/F and pay $8 to the train conductor. In about 25 minutes, you'll reach Jefferson Station, and from there, it's an easy 15-minute walk to the neighborhood. Walking is the best way to get around. In fact, for three years in a row, the city has taken the crown for being America's most walkable, according to USA Today.