America's Best Beach For 2026 Is A Precious California Jewel With One Controversial Drawback

With its stunning coastline, balmy weather, and classy charm, the seaside community of La Jolla rates as one of the best places to visit in Southern California. If you're still not convinced, another recent accolade further cements the worthiness of this upscale jewel of San Diego. In February, Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards named La Jolla Cove as the country's No. 1 beach. It bested some of the nation's top surf spots with its crystal-clear water, rugged coastline, and protected marine preserve that's home to dozens of sea lions lolling about on the sandy cliffs. Tripadvisor reviewers call the place "breathtaking" and "a must-see."

Among the beach's many glowing 13,800 reviews on Tripadvisor, however, are a few that draw attention to its one controversial drawback — America's best beach is also quite smelly, often reeking of "rotten fish," says one local. Those adorable pinnipeds are not only playing and preening, but they're also going to the bathroom, creating a smelly environment. The other guano culprits are gulls, pelicans, and cormorants, leaving a whitewash on the rocks. It's all created a stink among local business owners who worry it will scare away customers, with Fox 5 reporting that the City of San Diego has sprayed the area in the past, and mitigation measures may continue.

If the smelly ocean breeze isn't a deterrent, getting to the Cove is fairly straightforward. It's less than 15 miles from San Diego International Airport and a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Los Angeles. Spend the day or days in the area. Accommodations run the gamut, from the luxury of nearby La Valencia Hotel, a dreamy, vintage gem with mid-week rates starting at about $400 per night, to La Jolla Shores, a family-friendly hotel on the beach where rooms run $250 mid-week.