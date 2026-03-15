America's Best Beach For 2026 Is A Precious California Jewel With One Controversial Drawback
With its stunning coastline, balmy weather, and classy charm, the seaside community of La Jolla rates as one of the best places to visit in Southern California. If you're still not convinced, another recent accolade further cements the worthiness of this upscale jewel of San Diego. In February, Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards named La Jolla Cove as the country's No. 1 beach. It bested some of the nation's top surf spots with its crystal-clear water, rugged coastline, and protected marine preserve that's home to dozens of sea lions lolling about on the sandy cliffs. Tripadvisor reviewers call the place "breathtaking" and "a must-see."
Among the beach's many glowing 13,800 reviews on Tripadvisor, however, are a few that draw attention to its one controversial drawback — America's best beach is also quite smelly, often reeking of "rotten fish," says one local. Those adorable pinnipeds are not only playing and preening, but they're also going to the bathroom, creating a smelly environment. The other guano culprits are gulls, pelicans, and cormorants, leaving a whitewash on the rocks. It's all created a stink among local business owners who worry it will scare away customers, with Fox 5 reporting that the City of San Diego has sprayed the area in the past, and mitigation measures may continue.
If the smelly ocean breeze isn't a deterrent, getting to the Cove is fairly straightforward. It's less than 15 miles from San Diego International Airport and a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Los Angeles. Spend the day or days in the area. Accommodations run the gamut, from the luxury of nearby La Valencia Hotel, a dreamy, vintage gem with mid-week rates starting at about $400 per night, to La Jolla Shores, a family-friendly hotel on the beach where rooms run $250 mid-week.
Swimming, snorkeling, and paddling in La Jolla Cove
Small and sheltered with calm waters, La Jolla Cove is among the state's most photographed beaches. And that's just for the beauty you see above the water. This mecca for swimmers, snorkelers, and scuba divers lies in the San Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, a 6,000-acre submarine oasis of wildlife. Dive into the ocean to explore kelp forests and sea caves, and swim with creatures like garibaldi fish and leopard sharks, which are harmless. With visibility extending 30 feet, the beach is one of the best snorkeling spots in the United States, and beachgoers can take comfort in knowing that lifeguards are on patrol. Summer is the ideal time to hit the water in La Jolla; otherwise, wetsuits never hurt during the rest of the year.
If you would rather avoid the beach crowds, you can rent kayaks or paddleboards at Everyday California or book a sea cave tour. Another option is to not set foot on the sand and just gaze at the sweeping views from atop the cliffs. There you can picnic at nearby Ellen Browning Scripps Park or take a scenic stroll along the La Jolla Beach Trail, a 2.3-mile route that passes by area beaches and tide pools. And, if you're beached out, there's always the boutiques, cafes, and art galleries of La Jolla Village to round out your visit. The charm of the community will lure you, whether it's browsing Warwick's, a family-owned bookstore with novelty gifts, shopping the casual fashions at Simple La Jolla, or tucking into some lasagna, tortellini, and Belgian chocolate pudding for some cozy Italian dining at Osteria Romantica.
The one thing you shouldn't do? Disturb or approach the local sea lions. Be sure to follow all posted signage about restricted areas, as the Cove and its surroundings are a crucial habitat for the adorable creatures.