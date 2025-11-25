California's Vintage Hotel In La Jolla Is A Coastal Gem With Dreamy Vibes And Luxurious Amenities

Since the late 19th century, the picturesque enclave of La Jolla (considered the jewel of San Diego) has lured discerning travelers to its scenic and rugged shores. Its dramatic coastline has always been the major draw, which is why La Jolla Cove is one of California's most photographed beaches. Hollywood's top stars headed south in the mid-20th century to the La Jolla Playhouse, which was co-founded by actor Gregory Peck. The Playhouse became a flourishing theater, establishing La Jolla as a pioneer for the arts, with plays that originated there going on to Broadway. Yet in La Jolla, few landmarks are as renowned as La Valencia Hotel.

Occupying a prime oceanfront perch, the pale coral-hued La Valencia — known as the "Pink Lady" — has been a legendary California escape for nearly a century. Built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style in 1926, the gorgeous resort rises from downtown La Jolla, marked by its gold-domed tower. Famous faces, such as John Lennon, Ginger Rogers, and Clark Gable flocked to this luxe hideaway renowned for its opulent interiors, intimate service, delicious dining, and 1950s-style swimming pool lined with cabanas. Today, this timeless retreat is a well-preserved piece of California history, while still promising contemporary luxury.

A visit to La Valencia Hotel transports guests to vacation mode immediately, but the hotel is easy to access. It's just a 30-minute drive from San Diego International Airport, which has edgy public art and street food from a Top Chef alum. La Valencia is also a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Los Angeles. La Jolla is beautiful to visit year-round thanks to its mild, sunny weather hovering between 66 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit. However, for prime beach weather, plan your trip for July, August, or September for the warmest temperatures.