10 Best Snorkeling Locations In The U.S. For Both Beginners And Pros, According To Research

Snorkeling is one of the best ways to experience the natural beauty of the ocean and observe the amazing creatures that call it home. As long as you can swim, there's not much to it. All you need is a snorkel, mask, and maybe a pair of fins to help you float while you admire the underwater world — and if you live in the U.S., you might even be able to get started nearby.

From the Caribbean to the Pacific, the U.S. has many incredible snorkeling sites where you can experience a variety of marine ecosystems, from coral reefs to kelp forests. Every spot offers something unique to appreciate, and there are plenty of options depending on your skill level. Beginners can see just as much as experts in calm, shallow waters. Meanwhile, advanced snorkelers can explore new frontiers, like the icy seas of Alaska, or swim with more intimidating, but ultimately friendly, marine life like leopard sharks.

In a country full of epic nature, you're missing half the story if you don't get out and snorkel. Here are the 10 best snorkeling locations in the U.S., whether you're trying snorkeling for the first time or looking for your next big adrenaline rush.