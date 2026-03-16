Illinois' Americana-Charmed Springfield Suburb Is A Route 66 Must-Visit With Warm, Nostalgic Vibes

Route 66 was one of the most iconic roads in America. Established in 1926, the paved highway covered over 2,000 miles between Chicago and Los Angeles and offered a clear route to those traveling out west. There are numerous fun and interesting places to stop in Illinois along the former highway, but classic road trip fans shouldn't miss Williamsville. This small town is just a 20-minute drive from the quirky attractions and historic sights of Springfield, and it has enough Americana vibes to merit a stop on a road trip to the west.

Niche.com calls Williamsville one of Illinois' best places to live, pointing out that the location has rural atmosphere while still being close to the amenities and infrastructure of Springfield. There are a smattering of historic sites to visit here — some of which are connected to Route 66 — plus lots of small-town charm, community vibes, and Americana nostalgia in the downtown area.