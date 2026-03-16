Illinois' Americana-Charmed Springfield Suburb Is A Route 66 Must-Visit With Warm, Nostalgic Vibes
Route 66 was one of the most iconic roads in America. Established in 1926, the paved highway covered over 2,000 miles between Chicago and Los Angeles and offered a clear route to those traveling out west. There are numerous fun and interesting places to stop in Illinois along the former highway, but classic road trip fans shouldn't miss Williamsville. This small town is just a 20-minute drive from the quirky attractions and historic sights of Springfield, and it has enough Americana vibes to merit a stop on a road trip to the west.
Niche.com calls Williamsville one of Illinois' best places to live, pointing out that the location has rural atmosphere while still being close to the amenities and infrastructure of Springfield. There are a smattering of historic sites to visit here — some of which are connected to Route 66 — plus lots of small-town charm, community vibes, and Americana nostalgia in the downtown area.
Dive into the history of Williamsville
Anyone traveling on what used to be Route 66 will want to stop in Williamsville and see the Route 66 International Multi Directional Sign. This spot actually has a webcam set up, allowing visitors to share their adventures with folks back home. Another must-see in Williamsville is Frank's Old Station, a 1930s gas station with historic fuel signs and gas pumps. The gas station closed in the 1960s, but the vintage facade is the perfect Americana photo op — the exterior was restored by owner Jason Hayward, who bought the property in 2016. Route 66 fans can also see stretches of the 1926 concrete that used to be the old Route 66, before the road was rerouted.
As you explore historic Williamsville, don't miss the railroad depot — which was built in 1854 — and the two Union Pacific box cars. Visit the World War I Memorial Arch, dedicated to the war's veterans, and stop by the Price-Prather House. This building, dating to around 1868, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home's first owners were major power players in the cattle industry.
Enjoy the community atmosphere in Williamsville
One of the major draws of Williamsville is the warm and friendly atmosphere of the town. CatchIt Wildlife Control states, "This community has a familiar feel to it," and a former resident, reviewing on Niche.com, says the location has "small town charm with lots of community events such as parades, festivals, community pancake breakfasts, fireworks, [and] Easter Egg Hunts." One popular local restaurant is Bella Trattoria, a welcoming Italian restaurant that dishes up tasty comfort food and boasts a 4.5-star rating on Google. Don't miss the Route 66 mural on the side of the building. There is a lot of local pride here, which you'll see whether you're here long-term or simply passing through on your journey along the Main Street of America.
Williamsville is a short drive from Springfield, which has its own airport, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. Explore more of the area with a visit to Sangchris Lake State Park for scenic camping, or carry on driving on the former Route 66 to see the vintage charm of Carlinville.