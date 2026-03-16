Utah's Underrated Red Rock Canyon Waterfall Trail Is Free To Visit And Requires No Permit

Utah is a playground for outdoor adventurers and nature lovers. Whether you want to ski or explore the state's beauty on an unforgettable road trip itinerary through Utah's five national parks, there is so much to discover. However, you're not alone — many crowds flock to the state to explore its natural wonders. To escape the other visitors, visit a less-popular waterfall in a red rock canyon that's accessed on a moderately challenging creekside trail: Professor Creek and Mary Jane Canyon.

The trailhead for this hike is a convenient 23-mile drive from Moab, one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. Enjoy spectacular panoramas of Moab landmarks like the Priest and Nuns rock formations next to the butte as you hike between 8 and 9 miles through the desert. The route then goes into Mary Jane Canyon, where the red rock canyon walls rise up to 100 feet and offer magnificent views, without the claustrophobia of other slot canyons. The trail culminates at a 30-foot waterfall — which may be a surprising find in the middle of the desert. This unique waterfall oasis, where you can even go for a refreshing swim, makes this hike an underrated gem.

A major draw for the hike is the fact that the trail is free to visit, and there are no permits required for this hike. Although AllTrails reports that the hike is 7.6 miles long, many commenters reveal that it's slightly longer, taking about three hours to complete. However, you can easily spend more time exploring some of the side canyons along the trail. The out-and-back trail follows Professor Creek through exposed open desert, with many stream crossings as you follow the creek.