Utah's Underrated Red Rock Canyon Waterfall Trail Is Free To Visit And Requires No Permit
Utah is a playground for outdoor adventurers and nature lovers. Whether you want to ski or explore the state's beauty on an unforgettable road trip itinerary through Utah's five national parks, there is so much to discover. However, you're not alone — many crowds flock to the state to explore its natural wonders. To escape the other visitors, visit a less-popular waterfall in a red rock canyon that's accessed on a moderately challenging creekside trail: Professor Creek and Mary Jane Canyon.
The trailhead for this hike is a convenient 23-mile drive from Moab, one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. Enjoy spectacular panoramas of Moab landmarks like the Priest and Nuns rock formations next to the butte as you hike between 8 and 9 miles through the desert. The route then goes into Mary Jane Canyon, where the red rock canyon walls rise up to 100 feet and offer magnificent views, without the claustrophobia of other slot canyons. The trail culminates at a 30-foot waterfall — which may be a surprising find in the middle of the desert. This unique waterfall oasis, where you can even go for a refreshing swim, makes this hike an underrated gem.
A major draw for the hike is the fact that the trail is free to visit, and there are no permits required for this hike. Although AllTrails reports that the hike is 7.6 miles long, many commenters reveal that it's slightly longer, taking about three hours to complete. However, you can easily spend more time exploring some of the side canyons along the trail. The out-and-back trail follows Professor Creek through exposed open desert, with many stream crossings as you follow the creek.
Planning your hike to Professor Creek and Mary Jane Canyon
Although you'll pass by other hikers who are also eager to see the falls, the Professor Creek and Mary Jane Canyon Trail is a top pick to avoid the masses you might find at popular Utah sights like the Narrows in Zion or Angel's Landing (which has a deadly reputation). It's not quite as accessible as other hikes, and there's certainly no shuttle service available (like there is at national parks such as Zion or Bryce Canyon). However, seeing the rushing water flowing from the red rock canyons is an incredible sight that's worth the extra miles.
To reach the trailhead, you'll need to drive the beautiful BLM Road 98 — according to many AllTrails reports, the dirt road is doable with any car, though it will be bumpy in small vehicles. There are only 28 parking spaces in the lot and no facilities at the trailhead. Bring what you need with you, and stop for a bathroom break prior to beginning the hike. Water shoes or shoes that can get wet are strongly recommended.
It's best to start earlier in the day if you're doing this hike in summer. This way, you'll avoid the heat of the day, and hiking the unshaded first section will be less strenuous. Temperatures drop in the canyon, so pack layers — but still bring plenty of drinking water. Do not do this hike during or after rain due to flash flood risks, and download offline maps, as there's very limited cell service here. If you're looking for a place to stay nearby, check into the Red Cliffs Lodge Moab to soak up stunning vistas, just a 15-minute drive from the trailhead.