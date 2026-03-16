The 5 Best Destinations To Visit Between Philadelphia And New York City, According To Reddit
The Big Apple and the City of Brotherly Love have very little in common. At one end: bagels, the Giants, and the Statue of Liberty. At the other: cheesesteaks, the Eagles, and the Liberty Bell. Aside from a shared reputation for toughness and animus between their sports fans, the most obvious link between Philadelphia and New York City is Interstate 95. Fortunately, tucked in the middle of that brisk Northeast sandwich are a range of destinations, from the colorful beach resort town of Ocean Grove to Princeton, a walkable college town with endless charm and fun. Each merits at least a day trip, if not an outright detour, during a stay on the East Coast, according to locals and travel enthusiasts on Reddit.
There's quite a lot packed between the two major East Coast hubs. Cruise down I-95 and the edges of New York and Pennsylvania zoom by in an instant, while New Jersey becomes a blur lasting roughly an hour and 15 minutes. But hidden within that landscape is an eclectic mix of Revolutionary War battlefields, beach towns, Ivy League institutions, and a haven known for gambling and wild nightlife.
This dense patch of the mainland United States presents a delightful conundrum: there's too much to do and see. For those with multiple days to make the trip, the 95 miles separating New York and Philadelphia offer a seemingly inexhaustible supply of gems. In that context, selecting the five best destinations becomes an exercise in comparing precious stones. Would you prefer the intellectual sparkle of a diamond like Princeton or the understated gloss of a pearl like Cape May? Or is it possible to visit them all and feel no regret?
You don't need good grades to get into Princeton
When you hear "Princeton," the Ivy League university probably comes to mind. Fair enough — but Princeton, the town, offers more than an elite education. The walkable community, about 50 miles from both Philadelphia and New York City, features a long list of attractions packed into a town of roughly 30,000 people.
The sites run a wide gamut. At the heart of it all lies the eponymous university, founded in 1746 – three decades before the United States itself. The campus library, art museum, and theater offer worthwhile escapes. Beyond campus, Palmer Square and downtown Princeton feature historic sites and notable eats, from the Nassau Inn to the highly-rated Italian food at Agricola Eatery. You can also check out Aaron Burr's grave at the local cemetery if you want to see the damn fool that shot him. Best of all, most of downtown is walkable, so you can leave your car wherever you parked it. You'll be rewarded for the jaunt, as there's plenty to see outdoors — about one quarter of the town is dedicated to parks. Time your visit around the shoulder season if possible. Autumn means stunning foliage, while early springtime is reserved for cherry blossom season.
"Princeton is a cute little town," wrote one Reddit user who used to live in nearby Hamilton, New Jersey. "Nice homes, walkable streets, good restaurants. In high school and college, I'd go to the Princeton Record Exchange all the time (yes, I'm that old). I liked going there in high school and college, because it didn't feel like the rest of New Jersey."
Mind the Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area
Straddling the northern border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the Delaware Water Gap offers nearly 70,000 acres of cliffsides, riverfront, and waterfalls. The region's mix of hiking trails, scenic drives, and water-based adventure makes it an ideal stop to scratch your outdoor itch. Lying about 70 miles from New York City, the landscape here was shaped by the Delaware River cutting through the Blue Mountains and Kittatinny Ridge. The area's also home to a smattering of locales that'll fit any itinerary and mood.
"It's a beautiful stretch of landscape," noted a Reddit user, responding to a question about places to explore between New York and Philadelphia. "You can drive through the forest by the river or take a hike around some waterfalls. [...] And the night sky... rules. All told, it's a straight shot from NYC to get to Water Gap/the Poconos, and it's a pretty budget-friendly jaunt (I say this as a dedicated cheapskate)."
Those looking for small-town vibes and strong hiking access should head to the underrated mountain town that is Dingmans Ferry. The town lies just six miles from Raymondskill Falls, the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania at 150 feet. Travelers can also hop aboard a river rental at several authorized companies near the river. For an immersive experience in the full potential of the recreational area, snag a campsite along the river as you paddle along its stretch. Those who'd rather avoid the water can wear out their hiking boots along the area's 150-plus miles of hiking trails.
Get a double dose of cool at New Hope and Lambertville
A duo of towns on the border of the Keystone and Garden states creates a bustling art scene and a rare complementary pair that comes together as a single destination. New Hope on the Pennsylvania side and Lambertville on the New Jersey side are separated by the Delaware River. With populations of 4,000 and 2,600, respectively, they're too small to fill an entire day but can be enjoyed as a package deal via a 2-minute drive across the aptly-named New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge.
Lambertville, considered the Garden State's Antiques Capital, will appeal to the bargain-hunters looking for unique finds. Vintage clothing shops like the highly-rated Bear Bone Vintage dot the town, while coffee shops can fuel your roaming when your energy starts to flag. The artistic streak is stronger on the western side of the Delaware River, where New Hope is home to a large collection of galleries and museums. Check out The Creeper Gallery for a bit of off-beat fun, featuring a collection of macabre, often ghastly Gothic art and tchotchkes. The food's not too bad either, with several restaurants in both towns nearly reaching a 5.0 rating on Google. Stop by The Speckled Egg, a well-regarded sandwich shop that serves locally sourced goodness you can eat without utensils. The scenic trip into town adds to the appeal, no matter if you're making the 44-mile trip from Philly or the 68-mile trip from the Big Apple.
"It's a beautiful drive from all directions," one Reddit user said in a thread about New Hope. "Definitely take advantage of the ride ... It's a really cute town. I've never had a bad meal at any restaurant in New Hope."
Go dry at Ocean Grove
New Jersey has a few gems lining its stunning shore. One big name probably comes to mind — but we'll get to it later. The cult classic pick of the Garden State's coastline should be your first option, and it's about an hour away from New York City. Ocean Grove, the sometimes-overlooked gem, offers the laid-back beach town vibes and colorful aesthetic you'd expect from an East Coast seaside hub, but with fewer rowdy drunken crowds, literally, because there's no place to tie one on.
The town of 2,900 hasn't strayed far from its roots as a Methodist camp. Those early beginnings echo today, most notably in Ocean Grove's continued restriction on alcohol sales within its borders. "Ocean Grove is quiet and quaint (and dry), but is in walking distance to Asbury Park right next door with lots of great places to eat and neat things to see and do," said a user on the r/newjersey subreddit.
The town's dryness translates into a peaceful solitude and time portal feel one wouldn't associate with the Jersey Shore stereotype. Its bundle of Victorian homes makes up a sizeable chunk of its historic heart. Landmarks like the tent city harken back to a lifestyle that started over 150 years ago and is still alive today. Ocean Grove includes the requisite boardwalk, a half-mile oasis of lapping waters with a gorgeous sunrise. If you do need a dose of liveliness and a rush, you'll find plenty to do just a short distance away. There's, of course, one more seaside New Jersey gem you should check out.
Find the heart of the Jersey Shore in Cape May
If you're wondering where the country's seaside resort industry started, look to Cape May, an idyllic, friendly beach town planted on a peninsula at the very bottom of the New Jersey shore. Originally named Cape Island, it's been a seaside attraction for Philly locals since the late 18th century, the city lying 93 miles away. Its reach goes much further now, as the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" attracts visitors from well outside the Garden State. One can consider it a less restrictive alternative to Ocean Grove — a place where the spirits roam freely, and the infrastructure is much more modern (several fires have required the town to rejuvenate itself).
"Eating, drinking and shopping are all plentiful and close by," penned a Reddit user. "Obviously, there are plenty of beaches around, and the Wildwood boardwalk for rides. Plenty of history in the area, and if you're looking for something fancier, Atlantic City isn't that far."
The potential to-do list at Cape May covers a lot of ground. History buffs can admire notable Victorian buildings, including those that survived fires and those that have been restored. The town's Congress Hall is a historic landmark that now serves as an oceanside hotel with high-end eateries inside. Tucked within the many Victorian homes, you'll find either accommodations or restaurants, while friendly locals roam the boardwalk and beach. You'll be so close to the water, you'd be foolish to miss out on the seafood. The well-regarded La La Lobster offers generous helpings of lobster rolls and mac and cheese. Be sure your visit lasts at least until the end of the day, as Cape May's legendary sunsets merit a dedicated spot in your schedule. Your best view will come at the aptly-named Sunset Beach, as the remnants of the concrete ship (yes, you read that right), the SS Atlantus, jut out of the ground.
Methodology
This list was assembled using a rudimentary survey of Reddit commentary, focusing on destinations between New York and Philadelphia. The names that emerged most frequently as must-visit destinations, along with the depth of detail and linguistic euphoria used to describe them, formed a starter list of nearly 15 destinations. That was the easy part. Filtering them down was another matter. The suggestions were then double-checked by reviewing ancillary chatter about them on social media and travel sites like Tripadvisor, and by removing stragglers and those with too few activities to fill a day trip.