This Lively St. Louis Suburb Is A Midwest Riverfront Gem With Historic Sites, Local Eats, And Shopping
St. Louis is a prime tourist destination with attractions like Gateway Arch National Park and its world-famous man-made landmark, drawing in the crowds. If you'd like to be close to the big city amenities and top attractions, but don't want to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle, try one of the many suburbs that surround the city.
Nestled at the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area, Granite City is on the other side of the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois. It's a city with a 2026 population of over 26,000 people and offers outdoor recreation, historical sites, and an active community with local events and establishments. Granite City is also a part of Southwest Illinois' Great Rivers and Routes region, where "the Mother Road meets the river road," highlighting its riverfront location and Route 66 connection.
History lovers can explore several key sites around Granite City. West of the city, there's the Chain of Rocks Bridge that connects Granite City and St. Louis. The bridge is known for its unique 30-degree turn in the middle. It was originally built as an automobile bridge but was restored in 1998 for pedestrians. North of the bridge on the outskirts of the city, there's the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, where you can begin your journey along the Lewis and Clark Trail. The site features an interpretive center, a Camp River Dubois replica, and a viewing area where you can see the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers meet. East of Granite City, there's also Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, America's "largest prehistoric earthen mound."
Shopping and Route 66 history in Granite City
Granite City is also located on the last 100 miles of Route 66, America's most iconic highway, and a must-do road trip in 2026. Here, you can visit some themed spots and add to your Route 66 passport. Stop by the It's Electric – Neon Sign Park, where restored Route 66 neon signs can be found. The park is a convenient photo-op, with one visitor on Facebook saying that it's "definitely worth a stop." They continue to say that one of the highlights is the informational placards dotted around, which provide context for the signs' importance to the Mother Road and the area.
There is also the Historic Route 66 Flea Market in the city, open all year round. There are a variety of things you can browse, from antiques, vintage furniture, and all sorts of knick-knacks and collectibles. One Google review recommended coming on a Saturday as there are more vendors. Another Saturday market to watch out for is the Melting Pot Market. This European-style outdoor market typically happens monthly from May through October, beginning with a food festival celebrating the blend of cultures in Granite City.
If you're looking for opportunities to shop during the week, Sissy's Space downtown also has a bit of everything, including a gift shop with home decor, clothing, and accessories. The space includes a country market with local produce and natural products, as well as a lounge called Air Cooled Corner.
Where to eat in Granite City
Foodies have a range of options for dining while in Granite City. The city has a variety of cuisines on offer, historic dining spots, and local family-owned shops that have been serving the community for a long time.
If the vibe you're looking for is a casual lunch or dinner and a craving for homemade food, there are several choices. Uncle Linny's Restaurant serves home cooking, and one Google review describes it as a "cozy mom-and-pop spot" that's worth the drive. They have two locations on the stretch of Pontoon Road — Uncle Linny's Restaurant and Uncle Linny's Food and Brews. At Food and Brews, wings seem to be the popular choice, while the visitors to the restaurant talk more about their breakfast varieties. Another breakfast spot that's also family-owned is Apple Tree Family Restaurant. They also offer homemade dishes, and reviewers note the good vegetarian options on the menu.
If you're looking for something with a touch of history, there's The Speakeasy. The bar and lounge are decked out with 1920s decor, dim lighting, and a quiet atmosphere. You'll have to get through a fake butcher shop before getting inside. One Yelp review says their cocktails are "some of the best in metro!" Aside from the occasional live music, you can also get your Route 66 passports stamped here. Another Route 66 local spot is Teri's Route 66 diner. The menu has all your classic diner offerings, but reviews do warn that there might be a wait for orders.