This Lively St. Louis Suburb Is A Midwest Riverfront Gem With Historic Sites, Local Eats, And Shopping

St. Louis is a prime tourist destination with attractions like Gateway Arch National Park and its world-famous man-made landmark, drawing in the crowds. If you'd like to be close to the big city amenities and top attractions, but don't want to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle, try one of the many suburbs that surround the city.

Nestled at the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area, Granite City is on the other side of the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois. It's a city with a 2026 population of over 26,000 people and offers outdoor recreation, historical sites, and an active community with local events and establishments. Granite City is also a part of Southwest Illinois' Great Rivers and Routes region, where "the Mother Road meets the river road," highlighting its riverfront location and Route 66 connection.

History lovers can explore several key sites around Granite City. West of the city, there's the Chain of Rocks Bridge that connects Granite City and St. Louis. The bridge is known for its unique 30-degree turn in the middle. It was originally built as an automobile bridge but was restored in 1998 for pedestrians. North of the bridge on the outskirts of the city, there's the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, where you can begin your journey along the Lewis and Clark Trail. The site features an interpretive center, a Camp River Dubois replica, and a viewing area where you can see the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers meet. East of Granite City, there's also Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, America's "largest prehistoric earthen mound."