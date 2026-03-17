Between Norfolk And Kitty Hawk Sits A Hidden North Carolina Retreat With Golf, Local Shops, And Seaside Charm
When one thinks of North Carolina's Outer Banks, long sandy stretches of windswept beaches, perhaps traversed by wild horses, come to mind. While that is true in Corolla, North Carolina's untamed beach town on a barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Currituck Sound, there's also plenty to discover on the mainland. The charming community of Grandy lies in the center of the North Carolina peninsula, flanked by the Currituck Sound to the east and the North River to the west. Grandy is often bypassed en route to towns situated on the Atlantic coastline, like the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk, located about 20 miles away over the Wright Memorial Bridge. However, this hidden gem with excellent golfing and quaint shopping deserves more than just a drive-by.
Golfers can't miss playing a round at The Carolina Club, an 18-hole par 72 public golf course that's right in the heart of Grandy. For even more links, the club's sister course, The Pointe Golf Club, is just a 15-minute drive away. Grandy also boasts a handful of locally-owned shops, like a beloved farm market for fresh-grown produce and a cute candy store. To fully embrace the laidback vibe of this hidden retreat, there are a number of low-key property rentals in Grandy, which boast sweeping waterfront views of the Currituck Sound.
Golf and other outdoor activities in Grandy, North Carolina
Winding around picturesque ponds and lush trees, The Carolina Club's course offers a scenic inland setting that caters to golfers of all abilities. "The course layout and conditions were excellent," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Speed of the greens was fair and true. Nothing tricky. And the staff were courteous and friendly." Highlights include the unique island green on the 7th hole, which requires an accurate shot. In addition to the course, there are also practice facilities so you can work on your swing and putting skills. The course is open year-round, and green fees depend on the season. After a fun round, golfers can head to the club's Tucker's Bar and Grille for drinks and burgers.
If you're looking for more golf, the Carolina Club's sister course, The Pointe Golf Club, is just 10 miles south in Powells Point. This 18-hole par 71 course is an Outer Banks favorite and has been awarded the "Best of the Beach" top golf course by Outer Banks Voice. The course is beautifully ensconced in nature, just like the Carolina Club, but here there's also a full driving range, as well as the opportunity for lessons with the course's golf pro.
For family-friendly fun, head just across the highway from the Pointe Golf Club to the H2OBX Waterpark, one of North Carolina's 5 best amusement parks with thrilling attractions. Encompassing about 80 acres, this aquatic wonderland offers slides, a surf pool, a lazy river, and a kids' playground. The waterpark is open daily between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping and seaside charm in Grandy, North Carolina
While Kitty Hawk has a higher concentration of shops, you'll find a handful of locally-owned gems in the heart of Grandy. One of your first stops if you're driving in from the north is the Grandy Greenhouse & Farm Market, open since the 1980s. This charming farm market stocks locally-grown fruits and vegetables, homemade bakery goods, and tasty preserves. At the on-site greenhouse, you can pick up lovely flowers and house plants, while the Rose Tree gift shop has an adorable selection of well-curated gifts, like homewares and soaps. As you browse the market, pick up a frozen yogurt or freshly-squeezed lemonade at Allie's Frozen Yogurt. The market is open seasonally from April to November.
Further down the highway, you'll find the Outback Candy Store, where a sweet tooth is satisfied with yummy candy, chocolates, ice cream, bakery goods, and more. And if you're headed to the Pointe Golf Club or onwards to the beach, don't miss a stop at Lammers Stained Glass and Gifts in Powells Point. Open since the 1970s, this family-owned emporium is renowned for its unique stained glass treasures.
The best way to experience Grandy's seaside charm and its many attractions is to rent a waterfront property on the Currituck Sound. Airbnb has a number of lovely retreats with coastal-inspired interiors, ranging from chic condos to multi-bedroom homes. Here you can embrace Grandy's low-key rhythm, from waking up to dramatic sunrises across the sound to days spent golfing at the local courses. While Grandy is an under-the-radar escape, it is also easy to access. The community is about a 70-minute drive south of Norfolk International Airport in Norfolk, Virginia's bustling port town, and a 25-minute drive from beachfront Kitty Hawk.