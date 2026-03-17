Between Norfolk And Kitty Hawk Sits A Hidden North Carolina Retreat With Golf, Local Shops, And Seaside Charm

Winding around picturesque ponds and lush trees, The Carolina Club's course offers a scenic inland setting that caters to golfers of all abilities. "The course layout and conditions were excellent," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Speed of the greens was fair and true. Nothing tricky. And the staff were courteous and friendly." Highlights include the unique island green on the 7th hole, which requires an accurate shot. In addition to the course, there are also practice facilities so you can work on your swing and putting skills. The course is open year-round, and green fees depend on the season. After a fun round, golfers can head to the club's Tucker's Bar and Grille for drinks and burgers.

If you're looking for more golf, the Carolina Club's sister course, The Pointe Golf Club, is just 10 miles south in Powells Point. This 18-hole par 71 course is an Outer Banks favorite and has been awarded the "Best of the Beach" top golf course by Outer Banks Voice. The course is beautifully ensconced in nature, just like the Carolina Club, but here there's also a full driving range, as well as the opportunity for lessons with the course's golf pro.

For family-friendly fun, head just across the highway from the Pointe Golf Club to the H2OBX Waterpark, one of North Carolina's 5 best amusement parks with thrilling attractions. Encompassing about 80 acres, this aquatic wonderland offers slides, a surf pool, a lazy river, and a kids' playground. The waterpark is open daily between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.