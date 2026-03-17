Sandwiched Between Boston And Cape Cod Is Massachusetts' Scenic State Park With Camping, Trails, And Cycling

There are 40 miles of hiking trails in Wompatuck State Park, as well as 12 miles of roads that ban motors, so you can spend endless hours exploring the outdoors by walking or cycling. It's open sunrise to sunset, so make sure you time your hikes carefully. That's especially true if you're taking the Wompatuck State Park Big Loop, which is 10.7 miles, with a 538-foot elevation gain. It's noted on AllTrails that some markers aren't easily visible, so make sure to download the map first. It's worth taking for views of the Aaron River and Reservoir, as well as some ponds. Reviewers note that this trail is also great for biking. Bikers will also appreciate the Whitney Spur Rail Trail, a 1.5-mile graded, crushed stone trail, which is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers as well. You will likely want to bring bug spray along with you for many of these trails.

Wompatuck State Park is excellent for camping as well. There are 260 sites, and half of them have electricity. One really lovely feature here is Mt. Blue Spring. It's a freshwater spring from an aquifer inside a small building with three faucets. You can get fresh drinking water there for free. You'll also find flush toilets and showers, and there are pedestal grills, picnic tables, and fire rings at each site. Finally, while you're in the area, drive a short 7 miles to the nearby quintessential New England town of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for some sightseeing and relaxation. You're also close enough to Boston to enjoy the city before or after you take some time in nature.