Sandwiched Between Boston And Cape Cod Is Massachusetts' Scenic State Park With Camping, Trails, And Cycling
There are few things as captivating for outdoor enthusiasts as a New England forest. Whether you're hiking, biking, or camping, you'll be inspired by the sunlight through the lovely foliage, the carpet of fallen leaves, and the shimmering ponds and streams. If you're looking for the perfect spot to experience this, there is a state park less than 60 miles from the charming cranberry bogs and forests of Cape Cod, and under 25 miles from Boston, one of the greenest cities in the world. The 3,526-acre Wompatuck State Park is named after Native American Chief Josiah Wompatuck, who deeded the land to the English. There is camping, hiking, biking, and some lovely ponds and wildlife to view.
Wompatuck State Park has plentiful campsites for tents, trailers, and RVs if you plan to stay overnight, as well as miles and miles of roads and trails to explore during the day. While you can't swim inside the park, there is a boat launch for some water sports, as well as fishing for catches like perch, pickerel, sunfish, and bass. You may also spot coyotes, deer, bobcats, raccoons, and yellow spotted turtles, as well as birds — like blue herons, goshawks, and quail — while hiking and sitting by the campfire. You can even bring your leashed dogs camping with a rabies vaccination certificate.
All about Wompatuck State Park in Massachusetts
There are 40 miles of hiking trails in Wompatuck State Park, as well as 12 miles of roads that ban motors, so you can spend endless hours exploring the outdoors by walking or cycling. It's open sunrise to sunset, so make sure you time your hikes carefully. That's especially true if you're taking the Wompatuck State Park Big Loop, which is 10.7 miles, with a 538-foot elevation gain. It's noted on AllTrails that some markers aren't easily visible, so make sure to download the map first. It's worth taking for views of the Aaron River and Reservoir, as well as some ponds. Reviewers note that this trail is also great for biking. Bikers will also appreciate the Whitney Spur Rail Trail, a 1.5-mile graded, crushed stone trail, which is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers as well. You will likely want to bring bug spray along with you for many of these trails.
Wompatuck State Park is excellent for camping as well. There are 260 sites, and half of them have electricity. One really lovely feature here is Mt. Blue Spring. It's a freshwater spring from an aquifer inside a small building with three faucets. You can get fresh drinking water there for free. You'll also find flush toilets and showers, and there are pedestal grills, picnic tables, and fire rings at each site. Finally, while you're in the area, drive a short 7 miles to the nearby quintessential New England town of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for some sightseeing and relaxation. You're also close enough to Boston to enjoy the city before or after you take some time in nature.