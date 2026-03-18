3 Unconventional Hotel Room Service Requests That Will Leave You Baffled

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There are some pretty telling signs as to whether you're Team Hotel or Team Airbnb. Pining for a cocoon of space and privacy? Nothing beats an Airbnb. But if you lean toward breezy check-ins and housekeeping, you're best suited for a hotel. A survey by travel rewards site Upgraded Points shows that hotels are getting their fair share of love from U.S. travelers: 62% of respondents would rather stay in a hotel than a rental. It all boils down to hotel amenities and conveniences — travelers are drawn to what hotels bring to the table, from swimming pools and gyms to housekeeping and room service.

And who doesn't love room service during a holiday? Who would turn down breakfast in bed, fresh towels, or extra pillows? Room service should totally be a priority on your trip — but travelers can be a bit too particular about their requests. Case in point: hotel subreddits like r/TalesFromTheFrontDesk and r/askhotels are filled with hotel staff spilling the tea on the most bafflingly unconventional room requests they've received from guests. A little more digging uncovered a trove of oddities documented in hotel booking platform Hotels.com's Hotel Room Innsights Report, an annual survey of more than 400 of the platform's partner hotels across Asia, the U.S., South America, and Europe.

Just how unconventional are we talking? The requests span everything from the supernatural and superstitious to specific culinary demands to framed photographs of celebrities. And while some establishments do their best to grant them, no matter how strange, there's a fine line between quirkiness and entitlement that is best left uncrossed.