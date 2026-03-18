Midway Between Boston And Worcester Is Massachusetts' Dog-Friendly State Park With Trails, Fishing, And Skiing
The charming suburban city of Framingham is an unexpected Massachusetts gem located conveniently between Worcester and Boston. With close access to several highways, as well as a train station with a commuter rail directly to Boston, it's the perfect location for anyone who wants to move around the state easily. But part of what makes Framingham so special is that it's a city in close contact with nature, with 45 different parks, including the sprawling Callahan State Park.
With over 800 acres of land and 7 miles of marked trails, it's a great place to unwind in nature. The beauty of this park is its varied landscape, with trails winding by ponds, through shaded forests, and across open meadows. But walking isn't the only activity allowed at the park. Horseback riding, fishing, and mountain biking are all welcome pastimes. And while you might think you'd need to head to a city in the Berkshires, like Pittsfield, to get in some good cross-country skiing, Callahan State Park also offers this opportunity when powdery white snow settles onto its trails. This makes the park a wonderful option for outdoor adventures all year long.
Callahan State Park is also quite popular with dog owners, who appreciate the park's marked areas where their furry friends can explore without a leash. "Best place around Boston to let your dog roam," writes one Google reviewer. "Many ponds and streams to keep them (and you) cool." This paradise for dog walkers is one of the top attractions in Framingham, particularly as it is one of the few state parks where dogs are legally allowed off-leash.
Callahan State Park is perfect for dog lovers and hikers
At Callahan State Park, dogs must remain leashed in the parking lot and on trails adjacent to private property. Dogs must also remain on a leash when visiting the Earthen Dam and Foxhunt Trail in the southern part of the park. However, according to Callahan Dogs, a non-profit association founded to ensure that off-leash dogs and their owners can safely enjoy the park, dogs are allowed to roam free on many of the interior trails and the area around Eagle Pond, as long as they are under control by their owners.
But even if you don't have a dog, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy a day at Callahan State Park. For example, Eagle Pond isn't just a hangout for dogs — it's also a great place to do a little fishing, as are some of the surrounding brooks. Anyone looking for a quieter experience at the park, away from barking dogs, may want to try out the northern side of the park, which is said to be less crowded. Additionally, the park is also an excellent choice for birdwatchers, who can take in a variety of warblers, sparrows, and meadowlarks that call it home.
Whether you want to do the quick, easy trails that surround Eagle Pond or a more moderate jaunt around Gibbs Mountain, there is truly something for everyone, from horseback riders to mountain bikers. Parking is available, free of charge, at three different entrances of the park. The main entrance and south entrance, which is close to Eagle Pond, are both in Framingham, while the north entrance spills over into neighboring Marlborough. Looking for more to do in Framingham? Check out the wildly unique Farm Pond, another outdoor area with a unique trail that allows you to walk on water.