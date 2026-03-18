Midway Between Boston And Worcester Is Massachusetts' Dog-Friendly State Park With Trails, Fishing, And Skiing

The charming suburban city of Framingham is an unexpected Massachusetts gem located conveniently between Worcester and Boston. With close access to several highways, as well as a train station with a commuter rail directly to Boston, it's the perfect location for anyone who wants to move around the state easily. But part of what makes Framingham so special is that it's a city in close contact with nature, with 45 different parks, including the sprawling Callahan State Park.

With over 800 acres of land and 7 miles of marked trails, it's a great place to unwind in nature. The beauty of this park is its varied landscape, with trails winding by ponds, through shaded forests, and across open meadows. But walking isn't the only activity allowed at the park. Horseback riding, fishing, and mountain biking are all welcome pastimes. And while you might think you'd need to head to a city in the Berkshires, like Pittsfield, to get in some good cross-country skiing, Callahan State Park also offers this opportunity when powdery white snow settles onto its trails. This makes the park a wonderful option for outdoor adventures all year long.

Callahan State Park is also quite popular with dog owners, who appreciate the park's marked areas where their furry friends can explore without a leash. "Best place around Boston to let your dog roam," writes one Google reviewer. "Many ponds and streams to keep them (and you) cool." This paradise for dog walkers is one of the top attractions in Framingham, particularly as it is one of the few state parks where dogs are legally allowed off-leash.