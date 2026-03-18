Swap The Pricey Napa Trip For A Day Out At These 5 Dreamy Midwestern Wineries, According To Reviews
A winery makes a great vacation destination — for many travelers, it's even the whole reason for the trip. In the United States, "wine travel" is almost synonymous with Napa Valley, the Northern California region home to hundreds of wineries. But for those outside the West Coast, a Napa trip can be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming. For a more affordable and underrated wine-focused getaway, consider the Midwest. The region has 20 American Viticultural Areas and hundreds of wineries across its states, making for a fascinating and often overlooked wine scene.
Midwestern farmland — often associated with cornfields and dairy farms — is also well suited for certain varieties of wine grapes, particularly American and hybrid cultivars rather than the European cultivars common in milder climates. Two Midwestern states, Ohio and Michigan, are even among the country's top 10 states in wine production. Whether you're planning a trip around the best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest or simply driving to a winery near you for a drink, the region offers plenty for wine enthusiasts.
To compile this list of five dreamy Midwestern wineries, according to reviews, we searched for highly rated wineries in the 12 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. We consulted Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. See the end of the article for more information on our methodology.
Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery in Traverse City, Michigan
Western Michigan is known for Lake Michigan beaches and some of the state's best wineries. Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery ("Brys" rhymes with "eyes") is part of the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail in Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination that's a favorite among beach-loving shoppers. The 155-acre estate, on an 1890s homestead, sits on a small peninsula stretching out into Lake Michigan and offers sweeping views. At the sprawling winery, you'll find an old-fashioned tasting room, an upper deck overlooking East Grand Traverse Bay, a garden with over 6,000 lavender plants, and a vineyard with about 53,000 vines. There's even on-site lodging in a luxurious two-story guesthouse surrounded by vineyards.
And then there are the wines: They've won more than 500 medals at national and international wine competitions, including an award from the Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition. The winemaking team specializes in dry reds and crisp whites; popular bottles include the Dry Riesling, Cabernet Franc, and Gewürztraminer. Curious visitors can also take a 2-hour Wine Wagon Tour of the estate and learn about its history and small-batch winemaking practices. Hungry? The tasting room menu features sandwiches, dips, and charcuterie boards.
As of this writing, Brys Estate has a 4.6-star average rating on Tripadvisor, a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews. "What a classy and almost exact copy of a fancy vineyard of Napa," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Excellent wines and atmosphere."
Urban Vines Winery in Westfield, Indiana
About a 45-minute drive outside of Indianapolis is Westfield, one of Indiana's best places to live and a growing, flavor-packed hub. The city is home to Urban Vines Winery, its first winery. Urban Vines opened in 2017 and features a winery, brewery, tasting room, and vineyard on 5 acres. The venue has become an Indianapolis-area favorite thanks to its award-winning wines, scenic setting, and family- and dog-friendly atmosphere with frequent live music.
Urban Vines is known for its unique creations, such as PB&J Wine — a red blend made with juicy Concord grapes and real peanut butter — and Carnival Candy, a sweet white blend made with Great Lakes grapes. Wine slushies are also a popular summertime treat. Don't worry; those who prefer more traditional flavors will also find options such as a pinot noir and a sauvignon blanc. If you're peckish while visiting, the food menu includes pizzas, salads, and charcuterie boards.
Urban Vines Winery is a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner. It has a 4.9-star average rating on Tripadvisor, as well as a 4.3-star rating on Yelp and a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews. "Love the vibe at Urban Vines! It's a great place to relax with friends or family. The experience is always fun with live music and delicious artisan pizzas," writes one Google reviewer. "Their wine selection is extensive, and their wine slushies are easily the best in the area."
Wollersheim Winery & Distillery in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin
Overlooking the Wisconsin River in the village of Prairie du Sac, you'll find Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Located about a 45-minute drive from Madison, it has a fascinating history: A winery operated on the land from the 1840s until 1899, when the estate was converted into a farm. The site was purchased in 1972, restored, and reopened once again as a winery. Today, Wollersheim Winery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes vineyards, a distillery, and a French bistro. Visitors can take a guided tour of the wine cellar or vineyard, or stop by the tasting room or bistro for a glass of wine or a meal.
Wollersheim produces award-winning wines, including the Prairie Fumé, a semi-dry white wine, and Dry Riesling. Eight are made exclusively with grapes grown on the estate's 27 acres of vineyards. If you're not a wine person, the distillery also produces spirits, including whiskey, bourbon, brandy, gin, vermouth, and even absinthe made from locally grown wheat. For those who prefer a meal with their wine, the on-site bistro serves French classics like croque monsieur and quiches, along with salads and flatbreads.
Wollersheim Winery & Distillery is a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner with a 4.7-star average rating. It also holds a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews and 4.4 stars on Yelp. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "a must-see winery destination." They shared, "I have always wanted to visit this Wisconsin icon. Took the time and was not disappointed," adding that the wines are "so well balanced. Especially for North American variety of grapes. Brings out the best essence of Mid-west wines."
Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Minnesota
One of Minnesota's best wineries can be found in the small city of Alexandria, about 2 hours from both Minneapolis and Fargo. Carlos Creek Winery is the largest winery in the state, with 190 acres of vineyards in the Alexandria Lakes area. In addition to the winery, the property is home to the 22 Northmen Brewing Company, a pizza restaurant called Stoke, and a seasonal food truck called Sizzle serving burgers and sandwiches. There's live music every weekend, and in September, the winery hosts the largest grape stomp in the country and a three-day festival to celebrate it.
Carlos Creek makes quirky wines with Minnesota-themed names, including the bestselling Hot Dish Red, You Betcha Blush, and Minnescato. Despite the playful branding, the wines have received awards from competitions such as the San Francisco International Wine Competition and the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition. For those who want to learn more about the winemaking process, ticketed hour-long tours are offered during the summer.
Carlos Creek has a 4.7-star average rating on Google Reviews, 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor, and 4.2 stars on Yelp. "This place is the perfect hangout spot," raves one Google reviewer. "It is great for events, live music, wine tasting, and stocking up. Everything we tried was on point: the chardonnay, zinfandel, and especially the peach wine."
Gervasi Vineyard Resort in Canton, Ohio
The Tuscan-inspired Gervasi Vineyard Resort isn't just a vineyard — it's a sprawling estate complete with a spa, a distillery, and several restaurants. The property features luxury villas, a boutique hotel, and a historic farmhouse for overnight stays. Day visitors can stop in for a meal, a wine tasting, a tour, or a massage (followed by a glass of wine, of course). The estate also hosts frequent events, including live music, wellness retreats, and cooking demonstrations.
Gervasi produces over 30 wines, many with Italian-inspired names: There's the Dolce Sera, a Riesling, and Romanza rosé. The distillery makes small-batch spirits such as bourbon, vodka, and gin. Visitors can choose from seven dining locations, including The Bistro, which serves upscale Italian fare in a restored barn, and The Piazza, an open-air restaurant serving brick-oven pizza. Two of the restaurants are located off-site within about 10 miles of the estate.
Gervasi Vineyard Resort has a 4.6-star average rating on Google Reviews, 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, and 4.2 stars on Yelp. "Between the live music, multiple fantastic restaurants, and the relaxing atmosphere, it was the perfect getaway," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Whether you're looking for a romantic escape, a wine lover's retreat, or just a relaxing stay in a beautiful setting, Gervasi delivers."
Methodology
To compile this list, we began by identifying highly rated wineries in each state in the Midwest (defined here as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) using Tripadvisor rankings. We then reviewed several of the top wineries in each state, examining ratings on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google Reviews, as well as awards that incorporate traveler feedback, such as Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards. From that list, we selected five highly reviewed wineries while aiming to represent a range of Midwestern states.