Swap The Pricey Napa Trip For A Day Out At These 5 Dreamy Midwestern Wineries, According To Reviews

A winery makes a great vacation destination — for many travelers, it's even the whole reason for the trip. In the United States, "wine travel" is almost synonymous with Napa Valley, the Northern California region home to hundreds of wineries. But for those outside the West Coast, a Napa trip can be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming. For a more affordable and underrated wine-focused getaway, consider the Midwest. The region has 20 American Viticultural Areas and hundreds of wineries across its states, making for a fascinating and often overlooked wine scene.

Midwestern farmland — often associated with cornfields and dairy farms — is also well suited for certain varieties of wine grapes, particularly American and hybrid cultivars rather than the European cultivars common in milder climates. Two Midwestern states, Ohio and Michigan, are even among the country's top 10 states in wine production. Whether you're planning a trip around the best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest or simply driving to a winery near you for a drink, the region offers plenty for wine enthusiasts.

To compile this list of five dreamy Midwestern wineries, according to reviews, we searched for highly rated wineries in the 12 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. We consulted Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. See the end of the article for more information on our methodology.