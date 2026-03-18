America's 5 States To Visit With The Most Sunshine, According To Data

Let's face it, winter isn't always a cut-and-dry 3-month season. It often extends far beyond its official end, and rainy spring and fall weather can result in seemingly endless dreary cloud cover. While a getaway to sunny tropical destinations like the Caribbean or Southeast Asia may sound appealing, those trips are often too far or too expensive for a quick sunny reset.

Fortunately, the United States is considered one of the sunniest countries on earth. You don't have to travel far — you just need to know which pockets of it offer the most reliable sunshine. And it can be worth making time for brighter destinations. Sunlight is more than a nicety; it also plays an important role in health. Regular exposure to sunlight accounts for up to 90% of human vitamin D intake, which improves immune function, muscle function, and mood.

Instead of guessing where the brightest destinations are, plan your perfect trip based on concrete data. A report from World Population Review compiles information on the sunniest states in the U.S., drawing from federal climate data that measures annual sunshine and clear days. Below, we've paired that data with travel ideas and practical tips to help you make the most of a sun-filled adventure.