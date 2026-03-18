A Rugged Texas Ranch Is Transforming Into Its Newest State Park With Riverfront Hiking Trails

Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S., taking second place only to Alaska. But while the vast majority of Alaska's land is public, around 95% of Texas' land is privately owned. It's no wonder there's excitement in the air about Texas Parks and Wildlife's recent efforts to open new parks that everyone can access. One destination travelers can look forward to exploring is Post Oak Ridge State Park, a sprawling Texas ranch that's being transformed into an outdoor wonderland for the public to enjoy.

About a 1.5-hour drive northwest of Austin, stretching across the border of Lampasas and Burnet Counties, the 3,118-acre park is located just across the Colorado River from Colorado Bend State Park, known for its stunning caves and waterfall. For more than a century, the property was a privately run cattle ranch settled by the Vann family in 1889. The state purchased the land from the family in 2025, immediately establishing plans to turn the ranch — with its native woodlands, rolling hills, spring-fed creeks, and dramatic cliffs — into a public park with hunting grounds, hiking trails, and, eventually, campgrounds.

"This acquisition will give visitors access to the Colorado River, a beautiful creek, and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property," said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, in a statement. "We look forward to generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views of the unique post oak woodland and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property." Find out more about rustic, romantic weekend getaways in the nearby Texas Hill Country.