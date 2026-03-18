A Rugged Texas Ranch Is Transforming Into Its Newest State Park With Riverfront Hiking Trails
Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S., taking second place only to Alaska. But while the vast majority of Alaska's land is public, around 95% of Texas' land is privately owned. It's no wonder there's excitement in the air about Texas Parks and Wildlife's recent efforts to open new parks that everyone can access. One destination travelers can look forward to exploring is Post Oak Ridge State Park, a sprawling Texas ranch that's being transformed into an outdoor wonderland for the public to enjoy.
About a 1.5-hour drive northwest of Austin, stretching across the border of Lampasas and Burnet Counties, the 3,118-acre park is located just across the Colorado River from Colorado Bend State Park, known for its stunning caves and waterfall. For more than a century, the property was a privately run cattle ranch settled by the Vann family in 1889. The state purchased the land from the family in 2025, immediately establishing plans to turn the ranch — with its native woodlands, rolling hills, spring-fed creeks, and dramatic cliffs — into a public park with hunting grounds, hiking trails, and, eventually, campgrounds.
"This acquisition will give visitors access to the Colorado River, a beautiful creek, and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property," said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, in a statement. "We look forward to generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views of the unique post oak woodland and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property." Find out more about rustic, romantic weekend getaways in the nearby Texas Hill Country.
Discover Post Oak Ridge, Texas' newest state park
Texas' newest state park is officially in the works, with construction beginning in early March 2026 — neatly coinciding with the "soft opening" of Palo Pinto Mountains, another new park outside Dallas-Fort Worth with trails and scenic landscapes. Creating a state park can be a lengthy process involving trash removal and the building of roads, trails, offices, parking, and signage, so although some areas are already open, Post Oak Ridge State Park likely won't be fully operational until 2029. But the plans offer some insight as to what future visitors might expect.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, upcoming developments will include day-use recreation and overnight stays, up to 15 miles of trails, protected wildlife habitats, and interpretive displays with cultural and historical information. Campgrounds aren't in place yet, but if you're looking to pitch a tent in the area, try the nearby Colorado Bend State Park, which has primitive campsites from $10 per night and is just under an hour away by car.
For those eager to visit Post Oak Ridge, some hiking and hunting opportunities are already available, and admission is free. In mid-March, for example, the website's events calendar lists a park ranger-led, 10-mile backcountry hike that allows participants to explore some of the park's rugged landscapes. While this event is full at the time of writing, keep an eye on the park website for other similar public events. Hunters with the necessary permits can schedule assigned periods at the former ranch, which was once a white-tailed hunting ground. Note that hunting is only permitted after participants attend an orientation session at the park's Hunt Headquarters (PDF).