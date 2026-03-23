Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A Historic, Tribal Community With Traditional Festivals

You might not see much of San Felipe Pueblo as you ride down Interstate 25 at 70 miles per hour. Few commuters between Albuquerque and Santa Fe will think to stop in this Native American community, roughly halfway between New Mexico's capital and its largest city. Most of this stretch consists of hills and desert pocked with scrub; the Southwestern landscape is beautiful, but the empty expanses can get repetitive through a windshield. If travelers pull off at a local exit, they're likely headed to Black Mesa Casino, a tribal-owned complex with more than 600 slot machines and other games of chance.

San Felipe is itself a private community of about 3,700 registered tribe members, who call it Katishtya. Most local residents are conversant in the Keres language, which is unique to their people and unrelated to other Indigenous languages. This group is smaller than better-known New Mexico nations — like their former rivals, the Navajo and Apache — yet the people of Katishtya have done an astonishing job of preserving their arts and traditions.

Just as foodies are road-tripping through New Mexico to sample the best of innovative Native American cuisine, curious travelers have stopped at the casino and wondered what this 68,000-acre municipality is all about. What they may find is a storied history and a culture that has bravely weathered outside influence. As with other pueblos in New Mexico, it is a self-governed, sovereign land where residents value their privacy. There are no services for visitors or tourists outside of certain cultural events.