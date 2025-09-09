Carlsbad Caverns' Secret Trail With A Gruesome Name Hides A Side Of The Park Few Visitors Get To See
Carlsbad Caverns National Park has enthralled visitors with its network of 119 limestone caves tunneling beneath New Mexico's Chihuahuan Desert since 1930. Once a prehistoric sea, it's now a highly visited national park, welcoming approximately 460,000 cave enthusiasts in 2024, according to a report by the National Park Service (NPS). While the "Big Room," the largest accessible cave chamber in North America, is an unmissable stop, the far less explored Slaughter Canyon Cave reveals a piece of the park that few experience.
Sequestered in the remote backcountry, a 40-minute drive from the visitor center, Slaughter Canyon Cave is a wild, unpolished example of the park's subterranean world. It's only accessible via guided tour and requires a heart-pounding hike to the entrance. You won't find electricity or paved paths, and the air smells rich and earthy like it's been left alone for eons. The light of your headlamp will illuminate columns measuring up to 89 feet and the "Christmas Tree," a formation covered in brilliant crystals. To access some parts of the cave, you need to rely on ropes, and the total darkness adds another level of adventure.
Although more gruesome explanations abound, the cave gets its name from Charles Slaughter, a local cattle rancher who donated the land to the park. Evidence of torches and fire pits shows that indigenous people explored the cave potentially thousands of years before anyone else.
How to visit Slaughter Canyon Cave
Carlsbad Caverns is one of the iconic national parks in America that requires reservations to manage summer crowds. While the Slaughter Canyon Cave Trail is open to the public, the cave itself can only be explored on a ranger-led tour. To claim a spot on the 16-person tour, make a reservation via recreation.gov up to 30 days in advance. If you don't see this specific tour pop up in the portal, it could be temporarily suspended due to insufficient staffing (here's what recent changes to the National Park System could mean for your visit to one this summer).
The tour lasts between five and six hours, which might be challenging for some, even though the exploration is open to anyone over eight years old. At $15 for adults and $7.50 for children, it's more expensive than the Carlsbad Caverns self-guided tour. However, this experience offers visitors an in-depth cave tour led by knowledgeable guides, along a path that's literally less traveled.
To reach the caves, you'll need to hike half a mile along a narrow path with steep sections and sharp drop-offs that will challenge anyone with a fear of heights. For frequent hikers, the trail isn't too difficult, but it's potentially prohibitively strenuous for people who are out of shape or unaccustomed to hiking. It's a rocky route, but there are a few ledges where you can rest and take in views of the Guadalupe Mountains' limestone peaks.
Things to know before hiking to Slaughter Canyon Cave
There are quite a few non-negotiable rules you need to follow to participate in the cave tour. Sneakers, sandals, flip-flops, or any other shoes not designed for hiking won't be allowed on the trails, and you'll be forced to stay behind. Instead, lace up a pair of hiking boots that offer a solid tread and ankle support, like Columbia's Newton Ridge Plus waterproof model.
You'll also need to bring water, sunscreen, a hat, and a nutritious snack to avoid running out of steam. During the summer, temperatures on the trail can reach upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't want to underestimate the amount of water you'll need. As there are no bathrooms on the trail, it's a good idea to pack toilet paper and a zip-close bag in case you can't hold it until you return to restrooms at the trailhead.
The tour typically departs early in the morning. And while the park doesn't have a campground, limited overnight options can be found at Whites City, a little over 10 minutes away. Whites City Cavern Inn is a basic roadside hotel with a swimming pool and a solid 4.1-star review on Google, while Whites City RV Park is conveniently located but hardly luxurious. Alternatively, Carlsbad, a New Mexico Resort city along the Pecos River, is 30 minutes away and has more choices.