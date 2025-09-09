Carlsbad Caverns' Secret Trail With A Gruesome Name Hides A Side Of The Park Few Visitors Get To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park has enthralled visitors with its network of 119 limestone caves tunneling beneath New Mexico's Chihuahuan Desert since 1930. Once a prehistoric sea, it's now a highly visited national park, welcoming approximately 460,000 cave enthusiasts in 2024, according to a report by the National Park Service (NPS). While the "Big Room," the largest accessible cave chamber in North America, is an unmissable stop, the far less explored Slaughter Canyon Cave reveals a piece of the park that few experience.

Sequestered in the remote backcountry, a 40-minute drive from the visitor center, Slaughter Canyon Cave is a wild, unpolished example of the park's subterranean world. It's only accessible via guided tour and requires a heart-pounding hike to the entrance. You won't find electricity or paved paths, and the air smells rich and earthy like it's been left alone for eons. The light of your headlamp will illuminate columns measuring up to 89 feet and the "Christmas Tree," a formation covered in brilliant crystals. To access some parts of the cave, you need to rely on ropes, and the total darkness adds another level of adventure.

Although more gruesome explanations abound, the cave gets its name from Charles Slaughter, a local cattle rancher who donated the land to the park. Evidence of torches and fire pits shows that indigenous people explored the cave potentially thousands of years before anyone else.