Myrtle Beach's 5 Coolest Affordable RV Resorts To Stay, According To The Internet
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is famous for being a year-round carnival of fun in the sun, so it's no wonder it was named "America's favorite getaway" in 2025. Fall and winter snowbirds give way to spring breakers, who in turn leave just in time for beachgoing families to arrive. This 60-mile-long strip of sand has over 7,000 campsites catering to a wide variety of lifestyles and budgets, with RV-friendly campgrounds ranging from a beachy, laid-back state park to rowdy mega-resorts.
The range of price points is equally wide, and in summer months, it can be hard to find anything under $100 per night. However, a little research reveals that there are bargains to be had in every category. There are also a few hidden gems with that elusive something extra to make them special. Whether you're hauling a family of five cross-country or snow-birding your way through an easygoing retirement, here are some cool options to choose from to make your vacation memorable. To figure out which of these gems reigns supreme, we scoured social media and review sites, looking for the parks that spark the most joy in the hearts of campers, whether they're first-timers or third-generation beach veterans.
Ocean Lakes Family Campground
Ocean Lakes Family Campground caters to different camping styles in different seasons of the year. "Off season is nice and laid back and my husband and I love it. Summer is busy and crazy and my grandchildren love it," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, who has stayed here on multiple occasions. Ideal for family fun, it's located smack on the beach, so there's no street to cross when ferrying toddlers and dogs to the sand. It's also jam-packed with amenities, like a water park, arcade, basketball court, teen skate park, and several pools, including an Olympic pool. Myrtle Beach is known as "the mini-golf capital of the world," and there's a course right here you can play without leaving the property. Affordable golf cart rentals and a fun nightly golf cart parade max out the cool factor.
Winter rates are a genuine bargain (starting at $51 per night, at the time of writing), and various discounts — including senior rates that kick in at age 60 — can help bring the high-season within reach. With so much to do on site, you won't have to spend a lot on outside entertainment. Facebook reviewers also report that the pricing at Ocean Lakes is far more reasonable than at Myrtle Beach's other amenity-rich camping resorts.
Barefoot RV Resort
Some of the most common words found in Google reviews of Barefoot RV Resort in North Myrtle Beach are "spotless" and "immaculate." "As soon as a camper pulls out, they pressure wash every site as needed. Hand clean the power boxes and sanitize the tables," one reviewer on The Dyrt notes. Part of Myrtle Beach's dreamy Barefoot Resort, this mid-sized park is off the beaten-track in North Myrtle Beach, but that can be a good thing. "After years of going to the mega-camping resorts [...] this was a very refreshing change of pace," a Tripadvisor visitor writes. "You miss the endless activities that the big parks offer, but you also miss the noise, crowds." Barefoot RV Resort is far enough from both the beach and entertainment centers for quietude, but it's just a short golf cart ride from Barefoot Landing's dining and entertainment, including the House of Blues.
"We had been staying at the two larger resorts in the surf side area and we are not going back [to them]," one Google reviewer writes. "Our experience with Barefoot makes it probably one of our favorites and will be our Myrtle Beach destination going forward." As it turns out, savvy RVers will tell you that being right on the beach is overrated for one key reason: sand. It creeps in everywhere if you're at a resort right on the water. Daily rates start at a reasonable $77 (at the time of writing), with discounts for snowbirds booking six-month stays over the winter months.
Myrtle Beach State Park
If you're the kind of camper who prizes natural beauty above man-made entertainment, head for Myrtle Beach State Park. It has RV campsites with beautiful beach views and affordable rates that start at $50 per night (at the time of writing). It doesn't have a lazy river or water slide, and that is a good thing if serenity is the amenity you crave. "The state park is where to stay in Myrtle Beach, unless you want to party the whole time," one peace-loving Redditor writes.
Positioned near the airport, it's close enough to town that you could easily bike to restaurants and attractions, yet it's far enough away that you won't feel stuck in the middle of perpetual spring break. If strolling the pier with an ice cream cone is exactly your speed, you'll want to stay here. "Fantastic park," one Tripadvisor reviewer notes. "There is so much to do here. Beach, fishing, picnicking, camping, hiking and fishing on the pier." As a bonus for golfers, this park is just a few miles from the prestigious Prestwick Country Club.
Myrtle Beach Travel Park
Myrtle Beach Travel Park is one of the larger parks in Myrtle Beach, but for campers seeking that signature Myrtle Beach camping experience, it's pure gold (and the #1 rated Myrtle Beach RV resort on Tripadvisor). Many campers here are fiercely loyal and keep coming back. "It's amazing! Been going since I was 3 months old!" a Facebook commenter says, while an enthusiastic Redditor writes, "Love this place! My grandparents vacationed there when my mom was growing up. We camped there while I was growing up. And now my wife and I camp there with our kids."
Myrtle Beach Travel Park's spaces are packed close together, but this can be a plus, as you get to know your neighbors. "At first, I thought, whoa, these spaces are tight! And they are. But we were only 4 spots in from walking right out onto the beach and we really liked that! [...] we had really nice people next to us," writes one first-timer on Google. Rates are highly variable throughout the year, with affordable winters and bargains available in late summer and early fall, when weather is still summery. Snowbirds who commit to staying 180 days in the off-season and pay with cash or check can get daily rates of around $25 per day (at the time of writing).
The usual Myrtle Beach amenities are all here, like several pools, a lazy river, a snack bar, and a playground, but there are also some unique attractions, like a stocked fishing pond and kayak rentals. Don't have an RV? You don't have to take out a second mortgage just to get in on the fun, as the park will rent you one.
Hideaway RV Park
A secret haven frequented by boaters, Hideaway RV Resort is tucked inland, on the hidden East Coast destination known as the Intracoastal Waterway. The Intracoastal is a protected water route of connected rivers, canals, and bays that parallels the coast of the United States along the Gulf of Mexico, then up the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to Massachusetts. While Hideaway offers boaters year-round boat storage, you don't have to be a mariner to appreciate this hidden gem of a park, with affordable rates that start at just $66 per night for an RV space (at the time of writing). Snowbird winter deals are available for stays of three-to-six months. With just over 100 spaces, Hideaway is considerably smaller than Myrtle Beach's major resorts.
"We had a waterfront site (#28) and it was perfect for watching the waterway traffic," writes one repeat customer on Google. "If you want to camp at Myrtle Beach without being in a city of campers and noise, this is the perfect place." Amenities include a pool and a camp store. If you don't have a boat of your own to launch, the park will rent you a kayak. Guests can also fish off the pier and in a stocked private pond. Dog owners also appreciate Hideaway's grassy dog park and peaceful walking trail. When you're ready for some action, the beach at Myrtle Beach State Park and the attractions of Broadway on the Beach are just a 15-minute drive away.
Methodology
With so many options to choose from in white-hot Myrtle Beach, it wasn't hard to narrow down the affordable options by scouring social media sites like Reddit, Facebook, and YouTube, and checking review sites like Tripadvisor. But what about the cool factor? We based our final selections not just on price and amenities, but on actual user experiences and anecdotes, bearing in mind that one camper's "cool" is another camper's "frenetic." To that end, we made sure to sample the entire range of lifestyle options and include something to appeal to the diverse demographics that make Myrtle Beach such a popular destination.