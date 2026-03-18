Myrtle Beach's 5 Coolest Affordable RV Resorts To Stay, According To The Internet

Myrtle Beach Travel Park is one of the larger parks in Myrtle Beach, but for campers seeking that signature Myrtle Beach camping experience, it's pure gold (and the #1 rated Myrtle Beach RV resort on Tripadvisor). Many campers here are fiercely loyal and keep coming back. "It's amazing! Been going since I was 3 months old!" a Facebook commenter says, while an enthusiastic Redditor writes, "Love this place! My grandparents vacationed there when my mom was growing up. We camped there while I was growing up. And now my wife and I camp there with our kids."

Myrtle Beach Travel Park's spaces are packed close together, but this can be a plus, as you get to know your neighbors. "At first, I thought, whoa, these spaces are tight! And they are. But we were only 4 spots in from walking right out onto the beach and we really liked that! [...] we had really nice people next to us," writes one first-timer on Google. Rates are highly variable throughout the year, with affordable winters and bargains available in late summer and early fall, when weather is still summery. Snowbirds who commit to staying 180 days in the off-season and pay with cash or check can get daily rates of around $25 per day (at the time of writing).

The usual Myrtle Beach amenities are all here, like several pools, a lazy river, a snack bar, and a playground, but there are also some unique attractions, like a stocked fishing pond and kayak rentals. Don't have an RV? You don't have to take out a second mortgage just to get in on the fun, as the park will rent you one.