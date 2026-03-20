5 Steamy Pacific Northwest Saunas Where You Can Cold Plunge In A Natural Body Of Water

It's a chilly Saturday morning, and a group of 10 people has gathered to warm up in Tacoma's Svette Sauna in Point Defiance Park on the edge of Puget Sound. Most don't know each other, but soon they're talking, drawn together by their love of getting really hot then throwing themselves into icy water. A man sitting on the top bench — the hottest spot in a sauna — says he comes weekly. A young woman says she times her cold plunges in Puget Sound for 10 long minutes. Sauna devotees develop their own rhythms and rituals.

While sauna culture is currently sweeping the Pacific Northwest, it originated in Finland, maybe as far back as 7,000 B.C. Finland is home to 5.5 million people and 3 million saunas (via BBC). According to research compiled by the Global Wellness Institute, regular sauna use may decrease your risk for strokes, dementia, and Alzheimer's, improve blood flow, and lower blood pressure. And cold water plunging may reduce inflammation and activate the immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Traditional Finnish saunas have a tray of hot stones above a wood-fired stove. To break up the dry heat, sauna bathers use a long-handled ladle to throw water onto the stones. This creates a cloud of steam called löyly, which is said to be the soul or spirit of the sauna. While Americans are more apt to measure sauna's health benefits, Finns have a millennia-old tradition of basking in the löyly, feeling the sauna's steamy joy, energy, and community without having to quantify it. Here are five places in the Pacific Northwest where you can find this sauna spirit and jump into some natural cold water.