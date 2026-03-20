5 Steamy Pacific Northwest Saunas Where You Can Cold Plunge In A Natural Body Of Water
It's a chilly Saturday morning, and a group of 10 people has gathered to warm up in Tacoma's Svette Sauna in Point Defiance Park on the edge of Puget Sound. Most don't know each other, but soon they're talking, drawn together by their love of getting really hot then throwing themselves into icy water. A man sitting on the top bench — the hottest spot in a sauna — says he comes weekly. A young woman says she times her cold plunges in Puget Sound for 10 long minutes. Sauna devotees develop their own rhythms and rituals.
While sauna culture is currently sweeping the Pacific Northwest, it originated in Finland, maybe as far back as 7,000 B.C. Finland is home to 5.5 million people and 3 million saunas (via BBC). According to research compiled by the Global Wellness Institute, regular sauna use may decrease your risk for strokes, dementia, and Alzheimer's, improve blood flow, and lower blood pressure. And cold water plunging may reduce inflammation and activate the immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Traditional Finnish saunas have a tray of hot stones above a wood-fired stove. To break up the dry heat, sauna bathers use a long-handled ladle to throw water onto the stones. This creates a cloud of steam called löyly, which is said to be the soul or spirit of the sauna. While Americans are more apt to measure sauna's health benefits, Finns have a millennia-old tradition of basking in the löyly, feeling the sauna's steamy joy, energy, and community without having to quantify it. Here are five places in the Pacific Northwest where you can find this sauna spirit and jump into some natural cold water.
Ebb & Ember
Walk down the ramps of a marina in Portland's Bridgeton neighborhood, passing by houseboats, and you'll find the city's first floating sauna. Ebb & Ember is a beautiful wooden sauna that bobs on the Columbia River. You can sign up for a seat during public hours, or reserve the whole sauna for your personal posse of up to 10 people.
Guests watch clouds, boats, and passing birds through the sauna's huge windows. Because Ebb & Ember floats directly on the river, when you're ready to cold plunge, it's easy to walk out the sauna door and jump right into the Columbia before you lose your heat. If you like to ease your way into cold water, you can climb down one of two ladders. Daredevils will want to climb the ladder to the top of the sauna and jump off the high platform. Either way, this is a real river with current and boat traffic, so use a little common sense.
Sauna sessions at Ebb & Ember last an hour and 45 minutes. At the time of this writing, the cost is $59 per person for peak hours and $49 per person for off-peak hours. Unlike traditional Finnish saunas, in the U.S., bathers usually wear swimsuits. Ebb & Ember has a restroom and a changing room. This is a social sauna experience, so expect some chatting.
Svette Sauna
After two Tacoma residents, Hayley Bostrom and Leon Sung, visited Norway, where they sweated beside strangers in saunas and then jumped into icy fjords, they discovered their true calling: bringing sauna culture home to Tacoma, Washington. In 2025, they installed their mobile sauna, a black trailer, in the parking lot at Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park. Svette is in a great spot that's just a short walk from the cold, clear water of Puget Sound.
Point Defiance Park is one of Tacoma's top attractions. Already known for its lush gardens, renowned zoo, aquarium, and walking paths, the sauna adds another fun wellness option. Owen Beach has beautiful views of Puget Sound, and you can look toward Gig Harbor, Washington's charming maritime city. You might even find yourself cold plunging with a seal. The beach is rocky, so remember to bring water shoes for the trek between the sauna and the sound. Svette offers 75-minute sessions for $35 during peak hours or $28 for off-peak. If you plan to visit frequently, you can buy a discounted punch card. Nearby public bathrooms make for convenient changing rooms.
Wild Haus
Wild Haus adds an extra element to the sauna mix: a boat ride. A licensed captain pilots this floating, wood-fired sauna around Lake Union in Seattle while you get toasty. Then, when you get really hot, you jump in the lake or use the onboard bucket shower. In between rounds, you can climb up to the roof of the sauna and chill there.
Lake Union is an urban lake that lends itself to many uses, from barges to international seaplane traffic to beaver habitat. There was already a hot tub boat offering 360-degree skyline views of Seattle. And now, a sauna boat! Wild Haus offers communal or private voyages. Either way, the intimate sauna boat can carry six guests aged 13 plus.
At $150 for a 1.5-hour communal voyage, this is one of the pricier Pacific Northwest saunas. You can rent the whole sauna boat for $900 for 1.5 hours. A Yelp reviewer from Barcelona lauded Wild Haus, saying, "Staff was super friendly and overall great experience!! Boats and saunas all were very nice and had everything you could ask for. Would highly recommend!!!"
Löyly
There seems to be a theme among sauna entrepreneurs: Go on a trip to Scandinavia, fall in love with sauna culture, and decide to bring it back home. That was the case with Nick and Jess Rastas, a couple with Nordic roots who experienced a floating sauna while abroad. When they came home to Kelowna, in the Okanagan Valley of southern British Columbia, they asked each other, why doesn't Kelowna have this?
For Nick, building a sauna continued a family tradition. His grandfather had also built portable saunas. Nick and Jess' goal was to build a beautifully simple sauna that combines good Finnish heat, cold Canadian water, and a calm space for connection. After struggling through city permits, Löyly was born — a floating sauna in Okanagan Lake. The cold plunge is in an open water cage that gives visitors direct, controlled access to natural water.
Visitors can choose a 70-minute community session for $45, or a private session for up to seven people for $270. One Google reviewer raved about reserving a private session with her girlfriends. "It pushed us out of our comfort zones in the best way, gave us that full-body alive feeling, and then allowed us to slow down, chat, laugh, and connect in the sauna between plunges," she wrote.
Cabins at Blacktail
Want to enjoy a cedar Finnish sauna, then have a cold plunge with native trout, all with forest views? The Cabins at Blacktail are calling your name. This tiny cabin retreat is located near Lakeside, Montana, on the western side of Flathead Lake. It's about 15 miles south of Kalispell, Montana's gateway to Glacier National Park, with a walkable downtown.
The sauna's large windows offer views of trees in the dense forest. And the spring-fed cold plunge is truly cold — hovering in the 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the time of year. You can book a one-hour community session for $25 per person. Or rent out the whole sauna for an hour for $150 for up to eight people.
But better yet, book a stay at one of the six darling luxury cabins and spend the night to extend your time in this nature retreat. You'll get to enjoy the hot tub and fire pit, as well as sauna access. Cabins at Blacktail is available for retreats, events, and special occasions.