New York's Newest State Park Was A Once-Thriving Boy Scout Camp With Scenic Waterfalls And Finger Lakes Views

Scouting America (formerly known as Boy Scouts of America) operates hundreds of outdoor camps across the country. But since declaring bankruptcy in 2020, the organization has sold some of its properties — including Camp Barton in the Finger Lakes, one of New York's prettiest regions. Luckily for residents and travelers alike, Camp Barton has just reopened as a state park. Welcome to Three Falls State Park, set on the western shore of Cayuga Lake. With three scenic waterfalls and sweeping lake views, the 90-acre waterfront park is the state's newest destination for outdoor adventures in the wilderness.

The once-thriving Camp Barton hosted scout groups for nearly a century. The property was widely beloved for its natural beauty, according to those familiar with it. "Awesome location right on the lake," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "Fantastic trails and phenomenal waterfalls," said another, a reference to a series of cascades that inspired the new state park's name.

Other reviewers mentioned that it was difficult to access the area, even outside of camp season, with special permission required by Scouting America. But those days are gone. Today, like the nearby Taughannock Falls State Park, another Finger Lakes escape with towering waterfalls, Three Falls State Park is open to the public for all to enjoy.