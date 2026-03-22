New Mexico's State Park In Santa Fe Is A Scenic Mountain Getaway With Camping And Trails

The Land of Enchantment is traditionally associated with high-desert landscapes, such as the stunning Bandelier National Monument with its historic ruins, canyons, and caves. This isn't to say you won't find lush getaway destinations, where instead of barren terrain, you're greeted with evergreen forests in the heart of the mountains. Nestled in North-Central New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains is the verdant Hyde Memorial State Park. Perched between 8,300 and 9,400 feet, this outdoor haven is New Mexico's highest state park — it goes without saying that visitors can expect incredible views of the mountains. The scenic vistas are best experienced while traversing the trails, no matter your skill level. Camp the night here and enjoy being off-the-grid for a couple of days — you won't have access to cell service or internet here.

Established in 1938, Hyde Memorial State Park is the first of its kind to be founded in New Mexico. At 350 acres, this park makes for a wonderful retreat from Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city, without having to drive too far. Nature lovers can take advantage of the camping areas and pitch their tents — or opt for a more comfortable stay in a yurt while still basking in the bucolic atmosphere. You can reconnect with your surroundings along the peaceful trails that expose you to a variety of landscapes, be it mountains, forests, or the high-desert. The state park is also a birdwatching hotspot, with species like northern house wrens, bushtits, and pinyon jays.

Hyde Memorial State Park is a year-round destination, with wintertime bringing cross-country skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing opportunities. For camping, it's best to visit during the summer. The park is located 15 minutes from Downtown Santa Fe, while Albuquerque, considered New Mexico's beer capital, is just a little over an hour away.