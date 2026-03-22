New Mexico's State Park In Santa Fe Is A Scenic Mountain Getaway With Camping And Trails
The Land of Enchantment is traditionally associated with high-desert landscapes, such as the stunning Bandelier National Monument with its historic ruins, canyons, and caves. This isn't to say you won't find lush getaway destinations, where instead of barren terrain, you're greeted with evergreen forests in the heart of the mountains. Nestled in North-Central New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains is the verdant Hyde Memorial State Park. Perched between 8,300 and 9,400 feet, this outdoor haven is New Mexico's highest state park — it goes without saying that visitors can expect incredible views of the mountains. The scenic vistas are best experienced while traversing the trails, no matter your skill level. Camp the night here and enjoy being off-the-grid for a couple of days — you won't have access to cell service or internet here.
Established in 1938, Hyde Memorial State Park is the first of its kind to be founded in New Mexico. At 350 acres, this park makes for a wonderful retreat from Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city, without having to drive too far. Nature lovers can take advantage of the camping areas and pitch their tents — or opt for a more comfortable stay in a yurt while still basking in the bucolic atmosphere. You can reconnect with your surroundings along the peaceful trails that expose you to a variety of landscapes, be it mountains, forests, or the high-desert. The state park is also a birdwatching hotspot, with species like northern house wrens, bushtits, and pinyon jays.
Hyde Memorial State Park is a year-round destination, with wintertime bringing cross-country skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing opportunities. For camping, it's best to visit during the summer. The park is located 15 minutes from Downtown Santa Fe, while Albuquerque, considered New Mexico's beer capital, is just a little over an hour away.
Where to stay at Hyde Memorial State Park
Hyde Memorial State Park allows you to venture out into the wild and pitch a tent in the cradle of the mountains. The campground features 50 developed sites, each boasting a picnic table and barbecue grill — you can bring your own equipment, too. There are shared facilities at the campground, such as potable water, vault toilets, fire pits, a volleyball area, and a playground. From the total, seven sites offer 30-amp electric hookups. Not only that, but the restrooms, picnic tables, and grills are ADA-accessible. Some sites operate on a first-come, first-served basis, while others require reservations up to six months in advance. The best part about camping here is that your pup can join in the fun.
Those who prefer a roof over their heads can rent one of the park's three yurts. Although available for booking throughout the year, the yurts' fees vary by season. Each yurt holds up to six guests. Although the yurts come with beds, pillows and blankets are not provided. Unfortunately, electricity isn't available, but you can keep yourselves warm with the propane heater. Outside, there's a picnic table, grill, trash receptacle, and lantern holder. A big reason to stay at the yurt is stargazing — the clear dome provides a direct view of the night sky.
There's a designated spot for large groups of up to 185 people — the Hyde Memorial State Park Historic Lodge is a top choice for corporate events, weddings, or other large gatherings. The lodge comes with three indoor and one outdoor fireplaces. While there are no kitchen facilities here, you can bring your own catering. Moreover, there are three reservable group picnic shelters, also equipped with tables, barbecue pits, and a fireplace.
Hike Hyde Memorial State Park's picturesque trails
Exploring the trails at Hyde Memorial State Park is an excellent way to embrace the great outdoors. For starters, you can learn about the state park's flora by following the Girl Scout Trail. This path is a 0.31-mile loop — you'll come across informative plaques detailing the plant life. The Piggyback Trail is also a good start to your outdoor expeditions. Anyone can complete this short hike, which is less than a mile long. You'll stroll along Little Tesuque Creek, cross several footbridges, and even arrive at a lovely waterfall. There's another way to reach the falls — a 0.7-mile out-and-back path will take you through a canyon before arriving at the site. Parts of the trail can be pretty muddy or even flooded after rainfall, so you're better off wearing water shoes.
When you're ready to step up your game, take the West and East Circle Loop. Its 3.1-mile length might trick you into thinking it's an effortless hike, but with an elevation gain of 1,108 feet, it can take you up to 2.5 hours to finish the loop in its entirety — some hikers recommend using poles. Nevertheless, the panoramas of the pine forest and mountains are a sight to behold.
If the loop is too difficult for your skill level, you can split the hike into two by taking the East and West Circles separately. The East Circle is the easier of the two, spanning just 1 mile, while the West Circle is the 2-mile stretch where most of the climbing is concentrated. While you're meandering the trails, watch out for wildlife like deer, porcupine, hawks, cranes, and foxes. And if you'd like to experience another rugged escape with fishing and camping, head to Pecos Canyon State Park, located an hour away.