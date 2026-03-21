Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is South Carolina's Small City With Friendly Vibes And A Walkable Downtown

In South Carolina, small towns reign supreme. While each region in the state has its own major city, the real hidden gems are the historic small towns with proud, locally-owned businesses serving their communities. The Upstate has plenty of small towns to choose from, like the hiker's paradise that is Travelers Rest or the artsy suburb of Simpsonville. However, Belton is a friendly community with a walkable downtown shopping area that's also worth checking out. Festivals draw crowds year-round, but on any regular day or weekend, Belton is a great place to visit for small-town vibes without straying too far from the urban attractions in nearby Greenville.

Belton became a town in 1855 with the construction of the railroad depot. That vital connection allowed the town to grow. Belton's economy boomed through the early 1900s. Mills were built. Shops and businesses went up. Tennis came to town and never left. By 1970, Belton was the "Tennis Capital of South Carolina." Today, the historic railroad depot that made the town official houses the city's history museum, gift shop, and the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. The historic Standpipe water tower still stands proudly above the city, and those same shop buildings line the main square, home to thriving modern businesses.