Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is South Carolina's Small City With Friendly Vibes And A Walkable Downtown
In South Carolina, small towns reign supreme. While each region in the state has its own major city, the real hidden gems are the historic small towns with proud, locally-owned businesses serving their communities. The Upstate has plenty of small towns to choose from, like the hiker's paradise that is Travelers Rest or the artsy suburb of Simpsonville. However, Belton is a friendly community with a walkable downtown shopping area that's also worth checking out. Festivals draw crowds year-round, but on any regular day or weekend, Belton is a great place to visit for small-town vibes without straying too far from the urban attractions in nearby Greenville.
Belton became a town in 1855 with the construction of the railroad depot. That vital connection allowed the town to grow. Belton's economy boomed through the early 1900s. Mills were built. Shops and businesses went up. Tennis came to town and never left. By 1970, Belton was the "Tennis Capital of South Carolina." Today, the historic railroad depot that made the town official houses the city's history museum, gift shop, and the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. The historic Standpipe water tower still stands proudly above the city, and those same shop buildings line the main square, home to thriving modern businesses.
What to see in Belton
Start in Belton's walker-friendly city square area, lined with boutiques and antique shops. A five-minute walk will take you past over 20 shopfronts. Across the street is the historic train depot, now home to the Belton Area Museum Association, which houses the Belton Museum, the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame, an art gallery, and a gift shop. The museums are free to visit, but check operating hours in the low season. Don't forget a quick photo stop at the historic Belton Standpipe, the city's water tower, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.
There are a handful of restaurants mixed in with the city square shops, and fast food options line Main Street, but it's worth a 15-minute drive to the outskirts to eat at Grit & Groceries. The menu features dishes that change with the seasons, only using ingredients grown within a 100-mile radius of the restaurant for a truly local dining experience. This spot boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews with many praising the high quality of food and service.
Family-owned and operated Callaham Orchards, five minutes from Belton's downtown in the opposite direction, is worth a stop in every season but winter. Spring starts in March with tulip picking and gradually gives way to summer berry and fruit picking. Fall features apple cider donuts, slushies, and a corn maze. Hours are seasonal, so check their website for updates before your trip.
Exploring Belton and the nearby area
Belton is best visited by car while exploring South Carolina's Upstate over several days. There are no Amtrak stations or public transportation options that service the area. It's only a 40-minute drive from Greenville, South Carolina and the nearest airport, but flight deals are more likely to happen at hub airports, like Atlanta and Charlotte, both of which are about 2.5 hours away without traffic.
A day trip to Belton pairs well with other nearby adventures. That's the advantage of exploring small towns. Belton is only an hour's drive from five South Carolina state parks and within two hours of several more, making it a great pitstop option before or after visiting a park or historic site.
Don't miss the South Carolina State Chili Cook-off Championship, held each April in Belton, where you can taste all the competitors' best chili for a small fee. Proceeds stay in Belton and support local non-profits. Chili is just one part of this community-wide festival, which also includes local craft vendors, an antique car show, tennis showcase matches, art gallery viewings, and live music from local musicians. This is a chance for visitors to come be a part of Belton and its friendly vibes for the day or the full weekend.