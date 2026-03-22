One Of America's Most Anticipated 2026 Hotel Openings Is Dolly Parton's Music-Themed Downtown Nashville Stay

As the reigning queen of country music, Dolly Parton deserves her proper throne in Music City. In June 2026, the 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will unveil Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel in the heart of Nashville. As one of TimeOut's 10 most anticipated 2026 hotel openings, this glittery hotel is poised to be a must-visit destination for country music fans.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will celebrate Dolly's signature glamorous style and star-studded career. The hotel's 12-story building, marked by an eye-catching guitar-shaped entryway, will set the stage for a Dolly-approved experience. The Listening Lobby will be a spectacular space, adorned in a rainbow of colors and gilded ceilings, where Dolly's songs will play every hour and songwriting sessions will be held. Upstairs, the nearly 250 rooms and suites will flaunt music-themed design touches, and the suites will offer signature amenities like in-room guitars and record players.

The centerpiece of the hotel will be Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which will occupy the hotel's third floor. The large-scale exhibits will showcase the transformative decades of Dolly's life and career, shaped by the power of her musical storytelling. Guests won't even need to travel far to enjoy live music, as the hotel will feature a live performance venue and a piano lounge. With a prime location right off Lower Broadway, Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will be within walking distance of all of Music City's treasures, including the Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, some of Dolly Parton's all-time favorite destinations to visit in Nashville.