One Of America's Most Anticipated 2026 Hotel Openings Is Dolly Parton's Music-Themed Downtown Nashville Stay
As the reigning queen of country music, Dolly Parton deserves her proper throne in Music City. In June 2026, the 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will unveil Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel in the heart of Nashville. As one of TimeOut's 10 most anticipated 2026 hotel openings, this glittery hotel is poised to be a must-visit destination for country music fans.
Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will celebrate Dolly's signature glamorous style and star-studded career. The hotel's 12-story building, marked by an eye-catching guitar-shaped entryway, will set the stage for a Dolly-approved experience. The Listening Lobby will be a spectacular space, adorned in a rainbow of colors and gilded ceilings, where Dolly's songs will play every hour and songwriting sessions will be held. Upstairs, the nearly 250 rooms and suites will flaunt music-themed design touches, and the suites will offer signature amenities like in-room guitars and record players.
The centerpiece of the hotel will be Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which will occupy the hotel's third floor. The large-scale exhibits will showcase the transformative decades of Dolly's life and career, shaped by the power of her musical storytelling. Guests won't even need to travel far to enjoy live music, as the hotel will feature a live performance venue and a piano lounge. With a prime location right off Lower Broadway, Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will be within walking distance of all of Music City's treasures, including the Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, some of Dolly Parton's all-time favorite destinations to visit in Nashville.
Staying and dining at Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel
Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel will welcome guests into the fabulous, fuchsia-hued world of the country music icon. All of the 245 accommodations will be luxurious havens, ranging from signature rooms with stunning city and river views to the exclusive music-themed Acoustic Suites. These suites will be perfect for aspiring musicians, who will be treated to an in-suite guitar and keyboard, as well as a private songwriting session. Groups of friends will adore the Six Sisters Suite, which will boast a unique layout of three queen beds and special amenities like an ensuite record player with Dolly's albums and a massive bathroom vanity for getting ready in style. The most lavish suite will be The SongTeller Suite, a nearly 2,000-square-foot duplex capturing Dolly's characteristic flamboyance with a gracious staircase, statement artwork, a large fireplace, and glitzy furnishings.
You can start the day at First Watch, the hotel's cafe that will serve breakfast and lunch daily. The hotel will also house Black Tap, an upscale diner chain renowned for its famous burgers and indulgent milkshakes. For panoramic Nashville views, you can ascend to the hotel's top floor to Jolene's, named for Dolly's iconic hit released in 1973, which will be a chic lounge with sophisticated cocktails and bites. Likely to become one of Nashville's most beloved downtown spots for live music, Parton's Live will be an intimate and glamorous space for enjoying a packed calendar of live performances — and you never know when Dolly herself may make an appearance on stage.
Inside Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum
With Dolly Parton celebrating her 80th birthday earlier this year, there's no better time to look back on the country music darling's fascinating life, from her childhood in the Smoky Mountains to the success of her biggest hits, such as "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You." The evolution of Dolly's life and career will be showcased in Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which will occupy over 20,000 square feet on the third floor of the hotel. "This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes—every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here," said Parton in a statement. Exhibits will range from "Dolly's Writing Room," which will feature her handwritten lyrics, to "Life on the Road," with a replica of Dolly's tour bus. "Dolly's Wardrobe" will showcase some of her iconic fashions over the years, while the shiny "Hall of Fame" will be adorned with her many awards. You will also be able to pick up unique Dolly Parton merchandise, including exclusive items that you can only find at the museum. The museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and adult admission will start at $36.99.
Beyond the hotel, all of Nashville beckons. The hotel will be just a block off of Broadway, the famous avenue lined with music venues and bars. Also a block away is the legendary Ryman Auditorium, a former 19th-century church that hosted the Grand Ole Opry radio show for over 30 years. Of course, if you want to enjoy more of Dolly Parton's hospitality, head about a 3.5-hour drive west to Pigeon Forge, home to Dollywood, which was voted the best theme park of 2025, edging out Walt Disney World.