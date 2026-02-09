5 Of Dolly Parton's All-Time Favorite Destinations To Visit In Nashville
There's no Nashville icon quite like Dolly Parton. When visiting Music City, you'll see her image everywhere, from the picture-perfect Dolly Parton-themed bar, White Limozeen, to a colorful mural featuring the superstar in East Nashville. You can also take a day trip to Dollywood, one of the best theme parks in the country, located a few hours outside of the city. This all makes sense since, while Parton grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee, she moved to Nashville the day after she graduated high school to begin her legendary music career.
Parton now lives in Brentwood, one of Tennessee's wealthiest cities, but Nashville will always be a significant part of her story. In fact, she's set to open Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel as well as Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville in summer 2026. Luckily for fans looking for travel inspiration, Parton has shared some of her favorite spots in Nashville, five of which we've selected to spotlight in this article.
The Grand Ole Opry House
Often referred to as "country music's biggest stage," the Grand Ole Opry has been showcasing country music talent since 1925, first as a radio show and then as a live performance showcase. Parton first sang at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of ten and officially became a member in the late 1960s. While the show has been held in six locations over the course of its history, the Grand Ole Opry House was built specifically to house it in 1974. As Parton told Air Mail, she has performed at the Grand Ole Opry House "many times throughout my career." She added, "When I celebrated my 50th year as a member of the Opry in 2019, we filmed the television special on that magical stage."
Visitors to the Grand Ole Opry House can take a tour of the venue (priced from $45 to $59.81 at the time of writing, depending on the specific tour) or watch a live performance. Ticket prices for shows vary, but SeatGeek lists the low-$70 range as a typical starting point. We were able to find some select tickets as low as $35, though.
The Ryman Auditorium
The Ryman Auditorium was the home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974. It remains a concert venue today, hosting performers from a variety of genres and eras. "I was on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium when I was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1969," Parton told Air Mail. "Since then, I've performed many times at the Ryman, whether it be for television specials or for my own concerts."
The Ryman is known as the "Mother Church of Country Music." The building was originally constructed as a church called the Union Gospel Tabernacle in 1892, but from its earliest years, it also hosted musicians and other entertainers. In 1904, it was renamed the Ryman Auditorium after its founder, Thomas G. Ryman. Ticket prices vary by event; SeatGeek lists tickets as low as $36, but premium seats at in-demand shows can go for over $1,000. Visitors can also purchase tours of the venue, which range from the mid-$30 range for a self-guided tour to nearly $70 for a VIP tour with backstage access.
RCA Studio B
From Elvis Presley to Roy Orbison to Dolly Parton, many famous artists of the '50s, '60s, and '70s recorded songs in RCA Studio B. The recording studio was built in 1957 and became part of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1977. Today, the only way to visit RCA Studio B is to purchase a timed, guided tour as an add-on to your Country Music Hall of Fame tickets. The standard Country Music Hall of Fame ticket is around $32 as of writing, and the RCA Studio B tour add-on is an additional $23.
So many memories come from my early days recording for RCA Records in Studio B," Parton told Air Mail, "I recorded many of my hits in that studio, including 'Jolene.'" She also recorded "I Will Always Love You" there. If you visit, look for a spot in the exterior wall where replacement bricks don't match the originals: in her memoir, Parton describes accidentally hitting the building with her car because she was late to her first session and was in a rush.
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
Parton also recommends Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a historic bar located across the alley from the Ryman Auditorium that has its own important place in country music history. "When I moved to Nashville, it was known that if you couldn't find someone backstage, there was a good chance they were at the bar at Tootsie's," Parton told Air Mail. "Years back, many of the great Opry performers and I filmed a segment there for my variety series, 'Dolly!'"
Originally named Mom's, Tootsie's has been a country music mainstay since 1960. It was renamed after it was painted orchid by its then-new owner, Hattie Louise Bess, who was nicknamed "Tootsie." Along with Parton, the bar's list of famous customers includes Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Patsy Cline. Today, Tootsie's is a three-story attraction with an extensive food and drink menu, live music performances, and plenty of music memorabilia. If you're lucky, you might hear a Dolly Parton cover song or two while you're there.
John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
This bridge over the Cumberland River is both scenic and totally free to visit. "When they added the beautiful pedestrian bridge years back, it connected East Nashville to Downtown," Parton told Air Mail. "I filmed the music video for my single 'Together You & I' on this bridge in 2011."
The bridge itself was built in 1909 and originally named the Shelby Bridge. In 2003, it was turned into a pedestrian-only bridge, and in 2014, it was renamed after John Seigenthaler, a former editor of the Tennesseean and a proponent of free speech and the Civil Rights movement.
Dolly Parton isn't the only star who's shot a music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. It was also featured in the music videos for "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy" by Big & Rich and "Moments" by Emerson Drive. Beyond being a great venue for a music video, the bridge is popular for its views of the Nashville skyline. It connects Riverfront Park on the west bank with Cumberland Park on the east bank, so on a sunny day, visitors can take some time to explore either (or both) park as well.
Methodology
For this article, we scoured Dolly Parton interviews about Nashville, which was no easy task since the star frequently limits her recommendations to spots that she owns, such as Dollywood and the Songteller Hotel. In fact, The Guardian has noted that it's hard to get Parton to go "off script" when it comes to interviews.
Luckily, we found her offering some non-Dolly-owned recommendations in a December 2025 interview with Air Mail. Of the eight places recommended there, we chose five that reflect the most appealing combination of reasonable price points, music history, and locations.