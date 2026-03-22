Montana's Historic Railroad City Is An Overlooked Locale With Fun Museums And A Popular Festival

Tucked along U.S. Route 2 between Havre and Malta, Chinook is easy to pass by, but it's well worth the stop. Long before the railroad arrived, this land was part of Indigenous hunting grounds. That history shifted in the late 1800s when the Great Northern Railway was built across northern Montana, establishing Chinook as a vital stop for shipping grain, livestock, and supplies. As part of Montana's Hi-Line — the northernmost transcontinental rail route in the country — the town became a key link connecting this remote landscape to the rest of the nation.

Winters can be long and cold, summers warm and dry, and the region's namesake Chinook winds can shift temperatures dramatically in a matter of hours. The name "Chinook," often translated as "warm wind," reflects these sudden, welcome shifts that can bring relief even in the depths of winter. A handful of locally owned motels, the Chinook Motor Inn and the Bear Paw Motel, and Airbnbs offer clean, no-frills places to stay, typically ranging around $100 per night.

Getting here requires a bit of intention, which is part of the appeal. The closest airport is in Havre, about 26 miles away, though most travelers will fly into the much larger Great Falls International Airport (roughly two hours south). Renting a car is essential, allowing travelers to navigate the wide stretches of the Hi-Line at their own pace. For a slower approach, arrive in nearby Havre via Amtrak's Empire Builder line, a great way to get in touch with the town's historic rail roots.