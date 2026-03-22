Montana's Historic Railroad City Is An Overlooked Locale With Fun Museums And A Popular Festival
Tucked along U.S. Route 2 between Havre and Malta, Chinook is easy to pass by, but it's well worth the stop. Long before the railroad arrived, this land was part of Indigenous hunting grounds. That history shifted in the late 1800s when the Great Northern Railway was built across northern Montana, establishing Chinook as a vital stop for shipping grain, livestock, and supplies. As part of Montana's Hi-Line — the northernmost transcontinental rail route in the country — the town became a key link connecting this remote landscape to the rest of the nation.
Winters can be long and cold, summers warm and dry, and the region's namesake Chinook winds can shift temperatures dramatically in a matter of hours. The name "Chinook," often translated as "warm wind," reflects these sudden, welcome shifts that can bring relief even in the depths of winter. A handful of locally owned motels, the Chinook Motor Inn and the Bear Paw Motel, and Airbnbs offer clean, no-frills places to stay, typically ranging around $100 per night.
Getting here requires a bit of intention, which is part of the appeal. The closest airport is in Havre, about 26 miles away, though most travelers will fly into the much larger Great Falls International Airport (roughly two hours south). Renting a car is essential, allowing travelers to navigate the wide stretches of the Hi-Line at their own pace. For a slower approach, arrive in nearby Havre via Amtrak's Empire Builder line, a great way to get in touch with the town's historic rail roots.
Explore the museums of Chinook
For a town its size, Chinook delivers an unexpectedly rich museum scene. It's the kind of under-the-radar experience — like the Heinz History Center in Pennsylvania – that quietly rivals more widely known destinations. The Blaine County Museum is the centerpiece and also a stop on the Montana Dinosaur Trail, a popular route connecting some of the state's most significant fossil discoveries. Inside, exhibits range from dinosaur fossils unearthed in the region to Native American heritage, homesteading life, and the story of the nearby Bear Paw Battlefield. The museum is open year-round, generally Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with expanded summer hours that often include weekends. Admission is free or donation-based, making it an affordable and worthwhile stop.
Just a few blocks away, the Blaine County Wildlife Museum offers a completely different perspective — one focused on Montana's native animals and ecosystems. Housed in a historic former theater, the museum features immersive exhibits that recreate local habitats from prairie grasslands to foothill environments. The highly detailed dioramas showcase the species commonly found across north-central Montana, giving visitors a closer look at the wildlife. The museum operates seasonally from June 1 through August 31 and is typically open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with off-season tours sometimes available by appointment.
Chinook festivals offer small-town charms
Each September, Chinook's agricultural roots and close-knit community spirit come together at the Sugarbeet Festival. The event features a car and tractor show, plus kids' activities like face painting and bouncy houses. Friendly competitions are also a staple, including a cornhole tournament and the always-anticipated pie-eating contest — reminiscent of the kind of small-town Americana celebrations found in places like New Mexico's legendary Pie Town, where pie has become a destination in itself. The afternoon features a dog costume contest and a parade, complete with candy. As evening settles in, the celebration takes on a distinctly local character with the lighting of the Sugarbeet Factory smokestack — a symbolic nod to Chinook's past — before closing out with a live concert at the fairgrounds.
Just as central to the community calendar is the Blaine County Fair, a classic Montana summer gathering held each August. Over four days, the fairgrounds fill with rodeos, carnival rides, demolition derbies, 4-H exhibits, and livestock showcases. Alongside it all are food vendors, live music, and a lively midway. Throughout the year, other events like local brewfests and community gatherings bring together residents and visitors alike for live music, regional beer tastings, auctions, shared meals, and more — reflecting the welcoming, small-town spirit of Chinook. For more rural adventures, travel to southern Montana, where you'll find Nevada City, an abandoned mining settlement offering vintage steam trains and an outdoor museum.