Africa's 5 Hands-Down Best Airports

Airports are often a traveler's first impression of a destination, setting the tone for the adventure ahead. Across Africa, a growing number of airports are transforming that first impression with striking architecture, efficient terminals, and passenger-friendly amenities. According to the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, several standouts have risen to the top. These five winners set the bar high for best overall airport experiences on the continent.

While each traveler's preferences are different, and frequent fliers have their own preferred amenities — Check out Rick Steves' preferred amenities for a few ideas on which to utilize — the airport experience plays a surprisingly large role in shaping a trip. For some, the ideal airport means comfortable, stylish lounges, memorable local dining, and a design that reflects the destination's culture. For others, the priorities are more practical: short, efficient security lines, clear signage, frequent and punctual flight connections, and terminals that make navigating with luggage or children remarkably easy.

Africa presents unique challenges for air travel, given the continent's size and the complexity of traveling across it. Spanning more than 11 million square miles and more than 50 countries, journeys here often involve long distances and multiple flight connections. These airports welcome travelers reaching their final destination while also serving as critical hubs linking remote regions to the rest of the world. Hands down, these five airports rise to the challenge. With multiple rapidly growing cities across the continent showcasing a wave of new and expanding airports, selecting just five is no easy task. This list leans heavily on the annual Skytrax awards and the author's personal travel experiences. More on the criteria for choosing these five airports at the end of the article.