Africa's 5 Hands-Down Best Airports
Airports are often a traveler's first impression of a destination, setting the tone for the adventure ahead. Across Africa, a growing number of airports are transforming that first impression with striking architecture, efficient terminals, and passenger-friendly amenities. According to the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, several standouts have risen to the top. These five winners set the bar high for best overall airport experiences on the continent.
While each traveler's preferences are different, and frequent fliers have their own preferred amenities — Check out Rick Steves' preferred amenities for a few ideas on which to utilize — the airport experience plays a surprisingly large role in shaping a trip. For some, the ideal airport means comfortable, stylish lounges, memorable local dining, and a design that reflects the destination's culture. For others, the priorities are more practical: short, efficient security lines, clear signage, frequent and punctual flight connections, and terminals that make navigating with luggage or children remarkably easy.
Africa presents unique challenges for air travel, given the continent's size and the complexity of traveling across it. Spanning more than 11 million square miles and more than 50 countries, journeys here often involve long distances and multiple flight connections. These airports welcome travelers reaching their final destination while also serving as critical hubs linking remote regions to the rest of the world. Hands down, these five airports rise to the challenge. With multiple rapidly growing cities across the continent showcasing a wave of new and expanding airports, selecting just five is no easy task. This list leans heavily on the annual Skytrax awards and the author's personal travel experiences. More on the criteria for choosing these five airports at the end of the article.
Cape Town Airport: the gold standard
Regularly ranked as one of the world's most desirable tourist destinations, Cape Town's vibrant culture and dramatic landscapes are worth the long flight, and your gold standard experience begins from the moment you arrive. In 2025, Skytrax honored Cape Town International Airport with top honors as the number one airport in Africa for the fifth year in a row. In addition to being the best airport in the region overall, it received accolades for best airport staff and the cleanest regional airport.
The awards are well earned: The airport features an excellent variety of shops and restaurant choices, passenger lounges for all the major airline alliances, free wi-fi, family-friendly amenities, a pharmacy, and baggage storage. Food options include quick bites and cafes, as well as heartier steak and seafood meal options. And while that's all great if you have a long layover, those trying to make one of the nonstop connections, over 40 of them to 22 countries, will be thrilled with the top overall rating by AirHelp, noting Cape Town Airport's exceptional on-time performance.
Says one traveller, "Cape Town International Airport offers a fantastic experience from the moment you arrive. It's safe, clean, and well-maintained, with friendly and helpful staff throughout. The signage is clear, making navigation smooth and hassle-free." And frankly, who can compete with those stunning postcard-worthy panoramic views of Table Mountain in the distance?
One country, two airports: Marrakesh and Casablanca
The best airports offer more than efficiency; They offer a sense of place. These two airports in Morocco, Marrakesh and Casablanca, do exactly that. They merge architectural inspiration from the country's rich design heritage with international amenities and conveniences. With Delta, United, and Royal Air Maroc all increasing their direct flights to this vibrant North African nation in the last year, these airports deliver traveler satisfaction with Moroccan hospitality. Both airports ranked among the top five spots on the Skytrax 2025 awards list for the region, winning accolades for cleanliness, conveniently accessible charging options for electronics, and comfortable lounges. If you are looking for handcrafted Moroccan souvenirs or high-end duty free items, both airports offer multiple options for all budgets.
Marrakesh Menara Airport, located in the southwest part of the country, is bright, spacious, and inviting. The airport connects 113 destinations from 28 countries with Morocco, serving as a welcoming gateway to this iconic destination. Clear, bold signage makes the airport easy to navigate as travelers wander to convenient counters for ticketing, transfers, and food.
On the country's West coast, Casablanca's Mohammed V International Airport introduces travelers to the country's modern pulse, serving as the nation's largest and most connected aviation hub with 117 connections to 51 different countries. Casablanca serves as one of the primary gateways between Europe and many countries along the Western coast of Africa, making this an important hub for both business and leisure travelers.
Durban: coastal gateway to the East
Serving South Africa's eastern coastline, King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa, primarily connects the southeastern African nations, with flights to 12 destinations across four countries. Opened in 2010 ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the modern airport was designed to handle both international visitors and domestic travelers heading to the beaches, game reserves, and cultural hubs of KwaZulu-Natal. In a proud nod to Zulu culture, travelers are welcomed by a 180-piece wooden sculpture of a Wag 'n Bietjie or "Wait a While" tree.
The airport was constructed with energy efficiency in mind, particularly to minimize the airport's impact on the unique and sensitive ecological environment where the airport was built, the Mount Moreland reedbed. The fact that the King Shaka airport made sure to put in the world's first bird radar system linked to the control tower speaks to the consideration for both passenger safety and streamlined design. Overall, this airport demonstrates that a busy transportation hub can thoughtfully co-exist with the surrounding environment.
Addis Ababa: a high-altitude hub
Further north, Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport is the hub for Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's largest and widest-reaching airlines. As such, it is one of the continent's busiest transit hubs, with 135 airports directly linking Addis Ababa to 70 countries. To support this, a modernizing remodel in 2024 helped increase capacity, reduce congestion, and improve passenger flow. It's no wonder reviews repeatedly mention the efficiency of this airport.
Ethiopia is the birthplace of coffee, and the airport has several shopping options to bring a taste of the country home with you. In particular, there is an expansive range of specialty items from around Eastern Africa, handcrafted souvenirs, and the chance to save money on luxury duty-free items. The Ethiopian street food options should not be missed, and if you are lucky enough to have access to the Sheba Cloud Nine Lounge, indulge in a traditional slow-pour Ethiopian coffee service before grabbing some to enjoy back home.
Cleared for takeoff: how these airports made the cut
Skytrax began the World Airport Awards in 1999 and has come to be known as the "Oscars of the airline industry", based on the World Airline Survey, their own comprehensive airport satisfaction survey. Travelers provide survey responses on ground and airport services, personal experiences across notable criteria, and key performance indicators. Skytrax's 2025 Best Regional Airport winners provided the baseline for this article.
However, based on other accolades and press releases, investments in infrastructure improvements, and my own personal experience, Johannesburg did not make the top five list. Having visited not only all the airports on this list, but at least a dozen additional major airports across the continent, I agree with many traveller comments online mentioning lost luggage and excessively slow immigration lines in Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International. These opinions were supplemented with traveler reviews on high-authority sites like TripAdvisor and Reddit.