5 Airbnbs In America With Scenic Views And Cozy Vibes That Feel Straight Out Of Europe

A European getaway can be thrilling — there's something so alluring about hopping between Europe's most iconic cities on affordable train rides, navigating lost-in-translation moments, and soaking in old-world grandeur. But unless you have a generous bank of vacation days, recreating that French je ne sais quoi or Swiss Alps charm closer to home can feel like a tall order.

Limited vacation time aside, affordability is another factor shaping U.S. travelers' long-haul plans in 2026. According to the European Travel Commission, there's been a slight decline in transatlantic bookings from the United States. But it's not for lack of wanderlust — the Harris Poll found that 91% of Americans still have the travel bug, but most are gravitating toward domestic road trips and local weekend getaways, choosing convenience over complex transatlantic adventures. Here's the good news: You can still get a slice of Europe stateside, thanks to a number of Airbnbs across the country that do a convincing job of channeling Europe's scenic views and cozy atmosphere.

We did the legwork so you don't have to. By combing through Airbnb listings, we've shortlisted homes that commit to the architectural styles and ambiance of their European counterparts. The results? A renovated 19th-century castle in Missouri giving strong Scottish castle energy, the curved whitewashed silhouette of a Greek villa by way of California — and then some. And if you squint a little, these scenic properties deliver views that could almost pass for the European countryside. Experiencing Europe through America has never been easier.