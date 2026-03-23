5 Airbnbs In America With Scenic Views And Cozy Vibes That Feel Straight Out Of Europe
A European getaway can be thrilling — there's something so alluring about hopping between Europe's most iconic cities on affordable train rides, navigating lost-in-translation moments, and soaking in old-world grandeur. But unless you have a generous bank of vacation days, recreating that French je ne sais quoi or Swiss Alps charm closer to home can feel like a tall order.
Limited vacation time aside, affordability is another factor shaping U.S. travelers' long-haul plans in 2026. According to the European Travel Commission, there's been a slight decline in transatlantic bookings from the United States. But it's not for lack of wanderlust — the Harris Poll found that 91% of Americans still have the travel bug, but most are gravitating toward domestic road trips and local weekend getaways, choosing convenience over complex transatlantic adventures. Here's the good news: You can still get a slice of Europe stateside, thanks to a number of Airbnbs across the country that do a convincing job of channeling Europe's scenic views and cozy atmosphere.
We did the legwork so you don't have to. By combing through Airbnb listings, we've shortlisted homes that commit to the architectural styles and ambiance of their European counterparts. The results? A renovated 19th-century castle in Missouri giving strong Scottish castle energy, the curved whitewashed silhouette of a Greek villa by way of California — and then some. And if you squint a little, these scenic properties deliver views that could almost pass for the European countryside. Experiencing Europe through America has never been easier.
A restored Missouri castle that transports you to England
In 1846, British doctor T.R. Goulding built himself a castle in Ironton, Missouri, a town in the Ozark Mountains nestled along Missouri's scenic byway. Reminiscent of the architecture of Scottish castles, Goulding Castle features a three-story tower, a winding staircase, and quarried limestone and granite facades — its Airbnb "Guest Favorite" status and 4.99-star rating reflect that.
The castle includes three bedrooms and 1.5 baths that can accommodate a party of six. Previous renovations added modern conveniences, including hot water, heaters, furnaces, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Still, vestiges of its historic bones were preserved, from the thick stone archways to the brick and stone-clad walls and floors, and a decorative entryway. It earned high praise from guests: a Tennessee visitor called it "a perfect mix of old world style with modern luxury." But be prepared to climb the narrow and winding staircase to reach the second-floor bathrooms, another guest warned.
Goulding Castle sits on a 9-acre property surrounded by greenery. Several statues, commissioned for the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, now dot the grounds alongside a rebuilt grotto, evoking distinctive European castle-like vibes. It also borders Shepherd Mountain, putting guests within easy reach of scenic hiking and biking trails spanning 600 acres. Outside the castle grounds, it's a quick 10-minute drive to Ironton's restaurants and shops, along with nearby attractions like Elephant Rocks State Park and the Shepherd Mountain Bike Park.
A Santorini stopover in California
Can't make it to Greece? This Palm Springs Airbnb has you covered. Santorini House is probably the next best thing to a Greek villa you'll find stateside. Not only has it been acknowledged by Plum Guide as among the top 1% of vacation homes in the world, but the architecture more than backs that up too: 120-year-old recycled farmhouse beams, imported tiles, marble, and Aegean limestone from Greece grace its unmistakably Cycladic silhouette.
Scoring a perfect 5-star rating at press time, the Santorini-inspired dwelling — composed of a main villa and a casita — features four bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, three bathrooms, and airy social spaces, all housed within a white plaster shell of gentle curves. Heavy wood beams punctuate the white walls and ceilings of the interiors, while common areas open onto an outdoor patio, a terrace, and a balcony from a lookout tower via a curving outdoor staircase. From up here, it's all about scenic views of the city, the pool, and the mountains — all that's missing is the Aegean Sea.
This Airbnb turns the dial up on luxury with elevated amenities, including an automated pool and hot tub, an outdoor fire pit, and a four-burner grill for those wanting to cook. You could, however, splurge on additional concierge, personal chef, massage services for the full treatment. If you manage to peel yourself away from the home's cool interiors or the poolside lounge chair, check out Palm Springs' best things to do while on vacation: shopping, dining, or hiking the nearby Indian Canyons. As a guest from London commented, "We had to cancel a trip to Greece and this was a lovely consolation."
A Swiss chalet, but make it the Catskills
Nestled within the privacy of a 10-acre property in New York is Le Chalet Catskills, a luxury Airbnb that channels the feel of a Swiss chalet. Within minutes of the Windham and Hunter ski slopes and surrounded by mountain scenery, it strikes a rare balance between solitude and adventure, earning it a near-perfect 4.99-star rating as of the time of writing, Guest Favorite status, and a place among the top 1% of homes on the platform.
Views aren't in short supply: the living area frames sweeping Hunter Mountain views through double-height floor-to-ceiling windows like a living painting. Embracing alpine vernacular, the interiors are warmly clad in wood — a rustic backdrop that complements contemporary furnishings and fittings, creating an inviting après-ski atmosphere. A full modern kitchen and dining area complete the open-plan layout.
A maximum of 10 guests can be accommodated across four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A dedicated play and game room keeps younger guests entertained, while a workspace and reliable Wi-Fi are set up for sneaking in some remote work. But why hunch over your computer when you can gather around the backyard fire pit for s'mores under the stars, sip wine by the outdoor patio's chimney, ease into the eight-person hot tub, or sweat it out in the cedar barrel sauna that looks out to the ski slopes? As one guest put it, "The house and grounds are clean, modern and beautiful. A wonderful, peaceful place with tons of amenities — a perfect venue for family gatherings."
A Tuscan dupe in Arizona
If a road trip through the hills, medieval cities, and vineyards of Italy's Tuscan countryside isn't in the cards for you in the near future, this charming Airbnb tucked in the Verde Valley region could be the next best thing this side of the Atlantic — a convincing Tuscan dupe with its stone-clad facades, tiled roofs, arched openings, and fountain-anchored courtyard. Located off the beaten path in the vine-covered terrain of Cottonwood, the villa spoils guests with scenic views of Sedona's red rocks and Mingus Mountain.
The property didn't earn its Guest Favorite badge and 4.92-star rating by accident: Guests have shown their appreciation for the host's responsiveness and the villa's secluded location. With 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus an office, the home is spacious enough for 12 guests — and the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas reflect this. "We stay at a lot of Air B&B's and this one was the most well stocked place we have ever stayed at. The host was super responsive and truly cared about our stay and needs," a satisfied guest from Phoenix wrote.
Even better than the spacious interiors? The dwelling's outdoor areas are designed to channel Italian slow living: fire-pit evenings after a day of wine tasting, swimming laps in the private pool, or a soak in the hot tub after a day of hiking through Sedona's iconic rock formations.
A Bavarian castle in Vermont
Spending a few days in Vermont? Good luck pinning down your itinerary, because there's no shortage of things to see and do in the Green Mountain State. Choosing an accommodation, though, is considerably easier because the European-inspired Bavarian Castle in the Northeast Kingdom makes a compelling case for a unique stay. The castle was built from the ground up by its original owners in the early '90s. And though the build isn't backed by centuries of history like its European counterparts, its turrets, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood-beam ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces echo the Bavarian-style architecture it was inspired by, to a T.
The castle sits within easy reach of some of Vermont's greatest hits: swimming at Lake Willoughby, exploring Crystal Lake State Park, or hitting the slopes at Jay Peak. That's not to say there's a lack of activities within the scenic property itself. Set on 20 private acres, guests have the run of a trout-stocked pond, private forest trails, a hot tub, and an outdoor fire pit. Up to seven guests get access to the entire castle, composed of a double-height living area with a fireplace and grand piano, a fully-equipped kitchen with chef-grade appliances, a dining room overlooking the garden, and a game room. The private quarters encompass six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Previous stays earned Bavarian Castle its 4.88-star rating and a Guest Favorite status as of writing. Guests were also appreciative of its hosts' meticulous maintenance of the sprawling property. Summing up a satisfying stay at the castle, a Michigan-based guest wrote that though the listing looked too good to be true, "it exceeded every expectation. The grounds were beautiful, the fireplaces were cozy and easy to operate, and the castle itself was full of character."