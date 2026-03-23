5 Standout All-Inclusive Resorts In The Dominican Republic For Under $250 A Night
Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, pristine beaches, and colorful cities and towns, the Dominican Republic is also known for its plethora of affordable all-inclusive resorts. It's perfect for travelers today, as all-inclusive resort vacations are surging in popularity, particularly among younger adults (according to a study on Skift). The study also noted that once a traveler has stayed at an all-inclusive resort, they are highly likely to choose it again.
Admittedly, some all-inclusive resorts, particularly in the luxury category, are expensive and out-of-reach price-wise for tourists on a budget. But that doesn't mean those seeking value are out of luck; in fact, there are many quality options to choose from that are more affordable than you may think. Ideally, you should get an idea of what's out there, paying careful attention to what's included at an all-inclusive resort. All of them include meals, drinks, and activities; however, they can vary from one resort to another, with most having options to upgrade. Even if you have a tight budget, the perks of an all-inclusive outweigh the downfalls, and affordable all-inclusive resorts can offer the best of all worlds on a Caribbean vacation.
We've gone ahead and done much of the legwork for you by choosing five affordable all-inclusive resorts with overall positive reviews in the Dominican Republic that have rates for under $250 a night per room based on double occupancy. For transparency, these rates include all taxes and are based on prices for June 2026.
Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort
Situated on the beautiful white sands of Playa Bávaro near Punta Cana, Meliá Punta Cana Beach is an adults-only, wellness-focused all-inclusive resort. With rates starting at $208 as of this writing, Meliá Punta Cana Beach blends refined hospitality with tropical ease. The 538 rooms and suites are bathed in soft, neutral tones that immediately imbue a sense of serenity and calm. All rooms include a terrace or balcony, coffee makers, minibar, flat-screen TVs with cable channels, and more. For those who wish to level up their resort experience, opt for THE LEVEL class for access to VIP perks, such as an exclusive lounge, pool, and dining at Quimera, a restaurant and rooftop bar reserved for THE LEVEL guests.
The resort features seven distinct restaurants, including gourmet Mediterranean at Mar de Sal, Muoi for Vietnamese, and Yumay for local Dominican flavors. If you're sunbathing poolside, stop by the Fresh Food Truck for a quick midday snack or refreshing beverage. Step into one of the resort's stylish spaces for a cocktail with friends or a loved one. Muse Social Club is Meliá's version of an intimate social club, while the wellness-themed Balance Bar prepares energy-boosting beverages with a tropical twist.
Dip into one of four pools surrounded by lush gardens, or head to the Palma Real Shopping Village for souvenirs, a new swimsuit, or just browse the colorful shops. For an extra fee, the Cocotal Country Club features a 27-hole golf course designed by José "Pepe" Gancedo, and don't forget YHI Spa, Melia's standout wellness sanctuary, for a day of pampering. "Such an incredible location and a beautiful hotel, matched by the amazing people and staff," comments one enthusiastic reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar
Also on Playa Bávaro, the 528-room Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar has rooms for $241 a night as of this writing. Swim-up bars, coffee shops, and a sports bar are just a few of the standout features of this adults-only resort. The magic starts with the turquoise waters of Bávaro, a world-renowned beach, and continues with daily organized activities, unlimited drinks, free room service and Wi-Fi, beach and pool bar service, non-motorized sports, and much more. As part of the Grand Bahia Principe and Luxury Bahia Principe complex, guests can enjoy dining privileges throughout the complex. "We had the absolute best time at the Ambar! The staff were consistently friendly, attentive, and incredibly detail-oriented throughout our stay," says one hotel guest on Google.
The beautifully decorated rooms are awash in the calming hues of the sand and feature minibars and bath amenities. Expect robes and slippers, satellite TV, a pillow menu, and a seating area. For an extra touch of luxury and privacy, upgrade to a suite with a swim-up terrace and access to the main pool.
Dining is one of the greatest pleasures at an all-inclusive, and Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar features ten restaurants and several bars throughout the property. In addition to casual dining for breakfast and lunch, indulge in global flavors after dark at specialty restaurants such as The Greek, Thali, and Portofino. Grilled meat and seafood lovers will appreciate Las Olas for an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience, or Fish Market for freshly filleted fish and classic seafood options. During the day, opt for a bike tour, a tennis match, or spend time exploring the vibrant city of Punta Cana, then return to the resort for dinner and evening entertainment.
Grand Bávaro Princess
Another Bávaro Beach beauty, Grand Bávaro Princess is a mega beachfront resort boasting 1290 rooms and suites, with rates starting at $194 night as of this writing. Set among a sprawling ecological complex of lush greenery, the resort features 14 restaurants, beachside snacks, a coffee shop, and 15 bars. Your all-inclusive stay includes unlimited food and drinks, 24-hour room service, kids' club, entertainment, non-motorized watersports, pools, and a beach with beverage and snack service, gym, and more.
The modern rooms incorporate a streamlined aesthetic with pops of vivid color. Enjoy much-needed relaxation in your room with a 55-inch TV, Wi-Fi, minibar with beverages, a sofa bed, a luxuriant tub, and a separate shower. There's also a terrace where you can enjoy a cool drink or morning coffee.
Food is delicious and abundant at this sweeping resort. With 11 themed restaurants and three buffets, you'll never run out of exciting food choices. Dine on premium grilled steaks at El Gaucho or savor the spices of India in an exotic ambiance at Samsara. Head to Focaccia for pizza or Il Tartufo for fine Italian fare served al fresco. Watch the big game at Rebels Sports Bar, which features a 24-hour buffet so you don't miss any sports action. If you don't fancy buffet breakfasts, Cappuccino is the resort's laid-back coffee bar, while the Beach Bar Truck assembles yummy bites right on the beach. "The cuisine is tasty and leans toward European standards, which was a pleasant surprise," states one of many Google reviews that praise the resort's dining options, cleanliness, and service.
Viva V Samana by Wyndham
If you'd rather forgo the crowds and mega resorts of Punta Cana, this boutique resort on the underrated peninsula of Samana boasts stunning vistas and stellar beaches. With only 286 guest rooms, the adults-only Viva V by Wyndham is an intimate refuge that, as of this writing, has starting rates of only $139 per night. Don't let the low price fool you, Viva V by Wyndham has garnered many positive reviews on Tripadvisor, with visitors praising the large rooms, gorgeous beach, service, and cleanliness.
The resort is located in the beautiful and less-touristy beach town of Las Terrenas, which is about two hours north of Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo and only 30 minutes from the Samaná El Catey International Airport. Expect a serene paradise of sugary-white beaches, wild nature, and a wealth of local culture to discover, and enjoy excursions to El Limon Waterfall or Las Hiatuses National Park. At the resort, embrace the tranquility of a poolside cabana, a massage in a thatched-roof hut at Coconut Whispers Spa, or a frosty daiquiri served beachside.
Viva's spacious rooms feature wood accents and marble bathrooms with step-in showers. All rooms include flat screen TVs with cable, a balcony or terrace, free room service, Wi-Fi, and more to ensure a comfortable stay. Savor local and international cuisine at the resort's four dining options, none of which require reservations. When not out exploring this gorgeous region, the resort keeps guests busy with a wide array of activities and parties. Take a scuba or windsurfing lesson, work out at the gym, play billiards, or take a water aerobics class. In addition to themed shows, dance the night away on the sand at their White Party or under the glow of colored lights at Neon Nights.
Ocean Blue & Sand Resort
Another standout in Punta Cana, the 708-room Ocean Blue & Sand Resort is a colonial-inspired all-suite property on the white sands of Playa Bávaro. Starting at $183 per night as of this writing, the resort features two outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs, nine restaurants, 11 bars, and an ice cream shop. Ocean Blue & Sand caters to adults, couples, and families seeking an affordable vacation that feels upscale.
The big and bright suites are decked in light and breezy white with dashes of dark wood. Ceiling fans and a four-poster bed add colonial charm, while the chic bathrooms feature a walk-in shower. From early morning to late night, food and drinks are available to satisfy everything from midday munchies to late-night bar bites. With nine dining options, including two buffets, no one goes hungry. From Japanese teppanyaki and a '50s-themed diner, to an all-day coffee shop and sports bar with midnight snacks, there's always something to please everyone. The Caribbean sun can work up a thirst that can be readily quenched at any one of the indoor or outdoor bars, including a bowling bar and a piano bar, or one of two pool bars.
Ocean Blue & Sand features dedicated clubs for kids and teens with everything they need to keep entertained. While the kids are having a blast, adults can take advantage of the gym or have a relaxing massage or spa service at Despacio Spa. Give yourself some time for the hydrotherapy circuit before your spa service, then unwind among the lovely gardens. "We travel every year and have stayed at many resorts, but this one truly stands out. Everything here is perfect," shares a previous guest in a Google review.
Methodology
With over 150 all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic in all price ranges, we went on a mission to find the best ones for under $250, including tax. This meant scouring booking platforms, particularly Expedia and Priceline — though keep in mind that prices can change without notice. And note that the best rates are found by logging into your account, as opposed to a random search.
Since price alone was not enough to determine quality, we also examined each hotel's rating and guest reviews — regardless of the price, no one wants a disappointing experience. We then cross-referenced past guest reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews to ensure they were aligned with the reviews on the booking platforms. The result is five affordable resorts that were highly rated for cleanliness, service, food quality, and overall guest satisfaction.