5 Standout All-Inclusive Resorts In The Dominican Republic For Under $250 A Night

Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, pristine beaches, and colorful cities and towns, the Dominican Republic is also known for its plethora of affordable all-inclusive resorts. It's perfect for travelers today, as all-inclusive resort vacations are surging in popularity, particularly among younger adults (according to a study on Skift). The study also noted that once a traveler has stayed at an all-inclusive resort, they are highly likely to choose it again.

Admittedly, some all-inclusive resorts, particularly in the luxury category, are expensive and out-of-reach price-wise for tourists on a budget. But that doesn't mean those seeking value are out of luck; in fact, there are many quality options to choose from that are more affordable than you may think. Ideally, you should get an idea of what's out there, paying careful attention to what's included at an all-inclusive resort. All of them include meals, drinks, and activities; however, they can vary from one resort to another, with most having options to upgrade. Even if you have a tight budget, the perks of an all-inclusive outweigh the downfalls, and affordable all-inclusive resorts can offer the best of all worlds on a Caribbean vacation.

We've gone ahead and done much of the legwork for you by choosing five affordable all-inclusive resorts with overall positive reviews in the Dominican Republic that have rates for under $250 a night per room based on double occupancy. For transparency, these rates include all taxes and are based on prices for June 2026.