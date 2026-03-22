Michigan's Upper Peninsula Village Is A Peaceful Escape With A Unique Museum, Lake Views, And Camping

Soak up the natural beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula by sleeping under the stars at Black River State Forest Campground, set back from the lake just outside of Naubinway. The secluded campground is positioned on the edge of the Black River, so it's a hot spot for anglers hoping to catch steelhead trout and salmon. While the spot is quiet and secluded, some campers have been kept awake by the noise. "Couldn't sleep due to a Great Horned Owl hooting up a storm all night long very close by," one camper wrote on Google. "Best reason not to be able to sleep ever."

There are just 12 waterfront campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis — no reservations are accepted — and up to six people are allowed per site. The simple facilities include vault toilets and drinking water from a hand-pump well; there are no electrical hook-ups. Most campsites cost $20 per night, and visitors also need to pay for a park pass ($12 per vehicle) to enter the state park.

Naubinway, Michigan, is located about a 45-minute drive west of the Mackinac Bridge, the suspension bridge that links the state's two peninsulas at Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. The latter, one of the oldest European settlements in America, is considered one of Michigan's best-kept secrets for its shipwreck diving and historic monuments. St. Ignace is also a smart place to stop for groceries if you're planning to camp in Naubinway, which doesn't have many services; Family Fare Supermarket, just off the main highway, has everything you'll need.