Michigan's Upper Peninsula Village Is A Peaceful Escape With A Unique Museum, Lake Views, And Camping
It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to wildly beautiful landscapes. But some destinations in the region offer historic and cultural attractions, too, from scenic lighthouses to fine arts centers. A great example is Naubinway in Mackinac County, with a population of just over a hundred people. Located at the northernmost point of one of America's stunning Great Lakes, Lake Michigan, it's a peaceful getaway with waterfront camping and a unique museum dedicated to vintage snowmobiles.
Naubinway, founded as a fishing camp in the early 1800s, takes its name from the Ojibway word meaning "place of echoes." A great spot to start exploring the lakefront village is the Garfield Township Marina, where an official marker is placed at the lake's northernmost point. Check out the large map of Michigan to orient yourself, then take in sweeping views of the water and the quaint lighthouse on an offshore island. The marina park also has a playground for kids, picnic tables, and restrooms.
Admire vintage snowmobiles at a one-of-a-kind museum
After enjoying views of the lake, stroll into town for a look around. Tiny and remote, Naubinway isn't exactly touristy — part of its appeal is how quiet and peaceful it is — but there are a few points of interest worth checking out. Chief among them is the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum. Billed as "where the history of snowmobiling comes to life," the non-profit museum displays antique, classic, and vintage snowmobiles.
According to past visitors, it's an ideal place to learn about the history of the wintry recreational activity in the Upper Peninsula, whether or not you've ever been on a snowmobile. "I was so surprised on the variety, the [quality], and the amount of snowmobiles and artifacts this museum contained," said one traveler on Google. "From someone from a Southern state and not familiar with snowmobiles," commented an out-of-town visitor, "it was extremely interesting."
The museum is open daily (year-round) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $5 for adults, and it's free for kids up to age 16. Eager to get out on a snowmobile yourself? Consider a trip to Les Cheneaux Islands, Michigan's underrated archipelago, with idyllic winter activities (including snowmobiling).
Plan your trip to Naubinway
Soak up the natural beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula by sleeping under the stars at Black River State Forest Campground, set back from the lake just outside of Naubinway. The secluded campground is positioned on the edge of the Black River, so it's a hot spot for anglers hoping to catch steelhead trout and salmon. While the spot is quiet and secluded, some campers have been kept awake by the noise. "Couldn't sleep due to a Great Horned Owl hooting up a storm all night long very close by," one camper wrote on Google. "Best reason not to be able to sleep ever."
There are just 12 waterfront campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis — no reservations are accepted — and up to six people are allowed per site. The simple facilities include vault toilets and drinking water from a hand-pump well; there are no electrical hook-ups. Most campsites cost $20 per night, and visitors also need to pay for a park pass ($12 per vehicle) to enter the state park.
Naubinway, Michigan, is located about a 45-minute drive west of the Mackinac Bridge, the suspension bridge that links the state's two peninsulas at Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. The latter, one of the oldest European settlements in America, is considered one of Michigan's best-kept secrets for its shipwreck diving and historic monuments. St. Ignace is also a smart place to stop for groceries if you're planning to camp in Naubinway, which doesn't have many services; Family Fare Supermarket, just off the main highway, has everything you'll need.