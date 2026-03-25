13 Epcot Restaurants, Ranked From Mouth-Watering To Just Okay

From one-of-a-kind seasonal shakes to candied bacon on a stick, tasting the fabulous Disney Parks food is an essential part of every Walt Disney World vacation. And of all the Disney destinations for foodies, Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida is hands-down the best in the bunch, thanks in no small part to the tempting array of international foods available at the World Showcase. There's a reason this park is host to its bucket list-worthy annual Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. And unlike your lunch at the Magic Kingdom, Epcot meals can be paired with your favorite adult beverage.

But unless you're planning to take up permanent residence at Disney, there's a good chance you'll have to narrow down your vacay dinner plans. Even without all of Disney's top-tier kiosks and other wait-free quick-service restaurants, Epcot still offers a fairly broad range of excellent dining options to choose from. To help you make the most of your next Disney trip, we're ranking some of Epcot's most popular restaurants from "mouth-watering" to "just okay."