13 Epcot Restaurants, Ranked From Mouth-Watering To Just Okay
From one-of-a-kind seasonal shakes to candied bacon on a stick, tasting the fabulous Disney Parks food is an essential part of every Walt Disney World vacation. And of all the Disney destinations for foodies, Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida is hands-down the best in the bunch, thanks in no small part to the tempting array of international foods available at the World Showcase. There's a reason this park is host to its bucket list-worthy annual Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. And unlike your lunch at the Magic Kingdom, Epcot meals can be paired with your favorite adult beverage.
But unless you're planning to take up permanent residence at Disney, there's a good chance you'll have to narrow down your vacay dinner plans. Even without all of Disney's top-tier kiosks and other wait-free quick-service restaurants, Epcot still offers a fairly broad range of excellent dining options to choose from. To help you make the most of your next Disney trip, we're ranking some of Epcot's most popular restaurants from "mouth-watering" to "just okay."
La Crêperie de Paris
By far the top EPCOT restaurant pick for many Disney fans is a little French crêpe house in the World Showcase. Located in Epcot's France pavilion, La Crêperie de Paris is a Brittany-inspired restaurant specializing in galettes de sarrasin, also known as buckwheat crêpes — a type of thin, naturally gluten-free crêpe with a rustic, nutty flavor to it that crisps around the edge when it's cooked. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this humble little casual dining spot is as surprising as its food is filling (and rich). The menu includes a selection of several galettes prepared from scratch with imported buckwheat, with items like poulet (chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms, and honey), savoyarde (Raclette Cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, and imported Bayonne ham), and a handful of other selections. The restaurant also serves a selection of delightful dessert crêpes (think banana and caramel beurre salé or pear with chocolate ganache and whipped cream), all of which can be elevated with a shot of Grand Marnier, Rhum, or Calvados (French apple brandy).
Guests love the high–quality food and experience paired with reasonable pricing by theme park standards while praising the calm, unhurried atmosphere that's still somehow unspoiled by influencers. Writing on the Disney travel bulletin board DIS Boards, one Disney regular called this spot, "the rare Epcot restaurant that's authentic AND pretty fairly priced," with others chiming in that the small restaurant feels like a bit of a hidden gem. Fans of this spot suggest making a reservation as it tends to get busy from time to time.
Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria
Coming in at a close second is Epcot's Italian pizza hotspot. Ferry on over to Epcot's Italy pavilion and visit Via Napoli Ristorante, the pizzeria many guests say is responsible for the best pizza you can order on Disney World property. It may even rival California's family-friendly Downtown Disney pizza restaurant in terms of popularity.
A casual dining restaurant available for both lunch and dinner, Via Napoli serves authentic Italian pastas and entrees alongside pizza fired in wood-burning ovens. It's the go-to spot for many park guests, who claim it's some of the best food on the grounds and some of the most affordable if you're sharing pizzas and salads.
Fans of Via Napoli's pizza cite their thin, perfectly-fired pizza crust as a top-selling point. "This is my favorite restaurant at all of Walt Disney World," raved one Google reviewer. "It is the best pizza I've ever eaten in my life! The crust is perfect." But don't sleep on the pasta menu, which includes favorites like Fettuccine via Napoli served with a creamy Parmesan sauce, Manicotti, or a tasty Penne al Bolognese.
La Hacienda de San Angel
Also ranking fairly high on our list is
La Hacienda de San Angel,
a dinner-only restaurant situated in Epcot's Mexico pavilion with a waterfront view of the lagoon and an extensive specialty margarita menu. This isn't a Tex-Mex spot; La Hacienda serves authentic Mexican cuisine like pollo poblano or parillada (kind of a Latin American barbecue dish). One of the more popular menu items is the alambre, made with either chopped chicken or chopped seared tenderloin, bacon, onions, poblano and bell peppers, salsa verde, Monterey Jack cheese, and rice, and served with flour tortillas.
Guests say the atmosphere and food are consistently good at this vibey Epcot spot. "I love this place for near-authentic Mexican/Latin food with flare," shared one Yelp reviewer. "I have visited with a moderate sized party and the food, service, and drinks were on point." The dessert selections are also pretty popular here if you appreciate traditional Latin American sweets like helado de palomitas (sweet corn ice cream with popcorn and chile powder), tres leches cake, flan, and ice cream with churros.
Tutto Italia Ristorante
You don't have to shell out for a spendy prix fixe menu if you're in the mood for a classy Italian dining spot while you're at Epcot. Tutto Italia Ristorante, located in the World Showcase Italy pavilion, is an elegant dining destination serving up a range of delicious Italian food. With its tall ceilings, dark wood, and glittering chandeliers, the digs here are just lovely. It's the perfect setting to enjoy Italian surf 'n turf (Mare e Monti) — think slow-braised beef short rib served with Maine lobster ravioli and rosemary butter.
Tutto Italia is also one of Disney's quieter, less crowded dining spots, with one Yelp reviewer describing it as "a nice respite from the noise and crowds of EPCOT," making for a perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a little break from the Disney World crowds and chaos. "The design, architecture, sightlines and carpeting all created the distance from the outside world that was necessary to enjoy a quiet meal with the family," they emphasized. Google reviews tend to rave about this restaurant's warm and responsive service as well as the bread and desserts — particularly the tiramisu.
Le Cellier Steakhouse
Le Cellier Steakhouse is a cozy little French Canadian fine dining restaurant tucked away in the cellar of a Canadian château. The only major downside of dining at this restaurant is that it can get a little cramped when it's busy, which means you may end up rubbing elbows with your neighbors. But fans of Le Cellier say the great food and service are more than worth any minor inconvenience. Summing up the general sentiment in Le Cellier's online reviews, one Google reviewer wrote: "Beautiful restaurant inside and out. The service was great and the food was delicious."
The menu features a selection of butcher's cuts served with a side and a sauce: 14-oz. dry-aged Duroc pork chop, 12-oz. New York strip, 16-oz. ribeye, 28-oz. ribeye for two, or 7-oz. filet mignon. Signature sauces include chardonnay-truffle butter, cabernet demi, cognac-peppercorn, béarnaise, and sauce verte. Le Cellier is pretty pricey — prepare to budget $75 to $100 per guest. But Google reviews compare Le Cellier's steak to the quality of Ruth's Chris or Morton's while noting that the prices are fairly comparable. The cheese soup and pretzel bread are also popular choices here.
Teppan Edo
Teppanyaki (or hibachi) dining is always a good time, no matter where you're at. Teppan Edo, located in Disney's Japan pavilion, is an elegant teppanyaki restaurant where guests can watch chefs prepare their meal right at the table on a traditional flat grill. Menu items include steak, shrimp, mixed mushrooms, and lobster tail, with prices ranging from under $20 per plate to $88 for a wagyu surf and turf dinner. The restaurant also serves up consistently good Japanese cuisine like sushi and udon noodles — you can even grab a Japanese soda while you're there.
Teppan Edo is not just a dinner out — it's a full-blown dinner show right at your table. Guests suggest setting aside at least two to two-and-a-half hours for your dinner. "From the moment you sit down the energy is high and the chefs absolutely steal the show with their knife skills, humor, and perfectly timed performances that keep both kids and adults locked in the entire meal," reported one pleased guest in a Google review. Guests appreciate the chance to enjoy a higher-tier dining experience in a more relaxed, fun atmosphere, making this spot a good destination for families who still want to enjoy a nice meal while at Disney.
Spice Road Table
Spice Road Table is another one of those Epcot hidden gems that most folks will walk right past and never know it's there. A tapas-style Mediterranean cuisine restaurant located in Epcot's Morocco pavilion, many guests say it's the best place to be if you're looking for a mellow, ambient dining experience that feels like you've been transported to another place. There's also a lagoon-side patio here, making it a perfect place to watch the nightly fireworks while enjoying a glass of wine from Spice Road's well-appointed wine menu or sipping a lovely mint tea. Or you could always kick back with a refreshing hibiscus, pomegranate, or blood orange mimosa.
The Mediterranean Small Plates menu is packed full of tempting items like spiced lamb kefta with harissa yogurt, mint chutney, toasted pistachios, and preserved lemon or na'an spreads served with hummus, chermoula, marinated olives, and za'atar. Calamari spicy shrimp, house-made hummus fries, pomegranate-chili crispy cauliflower, lemon-vegetable tagine, and chicken bastilla are also on the menu. And with most items ranging from $11 to $13, this is a great spot to share some tapas with your crew without tapping out your Disney trading pins budget. "I recommend ordering 1 of everything off the menu and share!" advised one Google reviewer. "The hummus fries are worth the trip alone!"
Nine Dragons Restaurant
If you're in the mood for bold, hearty comfort food, Nine Dragons Restaurant in Epcot's China pavilion is a sound bet. Reviewing Nine Dragons on Google, one park guest called the restaurant "a solid pick when you want real taste, not just a theme."
But the theme is pretty excellent, too. With its ornate wood carvings, colorful hanging lanterns, and elegant glass artwork, the atmosphere immerses guests in the sense that they've passed halfway around the world. The menu is full of Chinese staples from appetizers like wontons in chili oil, chicken pot stickers, and cheesy crab wontons to entrees like spicy honey crispy chicken, honey sesame chicken, and kung pao dao. They've also got a couple of duck items on the menu with their smoked duck fried rice and smoked duck bao buns. "If you like duck, this is the place," one Google reviewer urged. This restaurant can get pretty crowded, though, and it's best to make a reservation so you don't have to wait in line.
San Angel Inn
With a vibe similar to Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant made famous by "South Park," Epcot's San Angel Inn lets guests feel like they're immersed in a dreamy twilight scene in a town plaza at the foot of a Mayan pyramid, the glow of lava from an erupting volcano in the distance. And kind of like Casa Bonita, it's more about the vibe than the food, but the food is perfectly serviceable. As one Google reviewer wrote, "When all was said and done this was still a solid dinner option in the park, just don't expect to have your socks blown off."
Menu items include Mexican staples like Baja tacos de pescado, carne asada, and enchiladas de pollo. Guests say the portion sizes are excellent, even if the food quality isn't always the most consistent. Because the restaurant is out in the open, you'll experience noise from the nearby ride queue and shopping area, so plan accordingly.
Shiki-Sai Sushi Izakaya
Head over to the World Showcase Japan pavilion if you're in the mood for a sushi bar and grill with a wide selection of decent, beautifully plated sushi rolls, wagyu steak, and rice bowls — not to mention a fantastic view of the nightly fireworks display. Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya has a fairly versatile menu, even if you don't like sushi, but it might not be the best place if you're with kiddos who are picky eaters. Most guests tend to rave about the sushi, but the inconsistent sushi reviews kicked this restaurant closer to the "just okay" side of our list. "Nothing spectacular or out-of this-world, but it was fine," wrote one person on Google about the food.
Shiki-Sai Sushi Izakaya is a restaurant where you could potentially get in and out for under $20 per person if you're sharing your appetizers and sushi rolls family style. On the other hand, it would just as easily be possible to drop $100 or more per guest. The atmosphere gives guests a sense of authentic Japanese dining in a dreamy, fairytale atmosphere that feels as if you've stepped into a Studio Ghibli film. It's a busy restaurant, and you will want to grab some reservations ahead of time if possible.
Rose & Crown Dining Room
Should you find yourself at Epcot on a rainy day or under a cool, overcast sky, you'll be doing your soul and stomach good by spending some time in the Rose & Crown Dining Room, a cozy little British pub located in the United Kingdom pavilion. The food is good — not earth-shatteringly good, but stick-to-your-ribs, hit-the-spot, not bad for pub fare kind of good. As one Google review put it, "We were in the mood for British pub food, and they totally delivered." And sometimes, reliably decent food that fills you up is exactly what you need in the middle of your whirlwind trip around the World Showcase.
Traditional British fare like beer-battered fish and chips, shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, and a scotch egg are staples of this pub fare menu. And they all pair pretty well with a Pimm's Cup, a pint of ale, or a cup of Twinings hot tea. Reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp consistently praise the hearty fare with reports ranging from "decent" to "excellent," but one thing they really can't stop talking about is the service at this spot.
Chefs de France
Chefs de France in Epcot's France pavilion doesn't offer the most thrilling experience, but it does provide a decent introduction to French cuisine. One Google reviewer adequately summed up the experience of dining here: "It's not the most exciting food in EPCOT, but it is good for what it offers."
A slightly upscale restaurant vibe with a classy ambience and friendly, knowledgeable wait staff, Chefs de France offers a fairly diverse selection of French offerings, including menu items like ratatouille provençale, poulet cordon bleu, and boeuf bourguignon. "They will start with you with fresh bread and a delicious chunk of butter — immersing you in French cooking rather quickly," shared one park guest on Google. The Plateau de fromages et charcuteries (charcuterie platter) and (French onion soup) and soupe à l'oignon gratinée (French Onion Soup) topped with Gruyère cheese are also popular in online reviews. After dinner, be sure to grab an espresso and some dessert: think crème brûlée or cygne profiterole, glace à la vanille, sauce chocolat (swan cream puff with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce).
Coral Reef Restaurant
Coral Reef Restaurant is a dinner-only surf and turf spot located in Epcot's Future World in World Nature, where guests can dine while surrounded by thousands of sea animals populating its massive aquarium, which lines one side of the restaurant. And there are no bad seats in this popular restaurant since seating is arranged so that every table has a view of the ocean. You may even get to make eye contact with sting rays and sharks while you're there.
That's not to say the food will definitely have you raving about it in a TikTok — but it's certainly passable. The menu is fairly short, with items like guava-braised short rib, mojo chicken, and a seafood boil with shrimp, mussels, clams, andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes. One Google review that's fairly representative of the median online opinion shared, "We ordered Mac & cheese off kids menu, the grilled snapper (kinda dry but tasty) & shrimp fettuccine which was typical & good."
Methodology
As a Disneyphile who has spent months of my life at Walt Disney World in Florida, I've eaten many a meal at Disney Parks. Sometimes, the food is amazing, but there are certainly a few Disney restaurants with middling fare. Some of the best of those meals have been enjoyed at Epcot, where I've indulged in sweet German pastries, experienced fine meats and cheeses at Akershus, enjoyed British fare at Rose & Crown, and sipped a tasty Grand Marnier slush in the France pavilion.
Armed with my own experience, I took a deep dive into every review site I could find: Yelp, Google, Tripadvisor, even Facebook. I wanted to see which Epcot restaurants were generating the most buzz, which spots were the hidden gems, which were the most memorable, can't miss locations, and where guests love to go for a quick bite to eat that won't win any awards, but still makes them happy. I left out the spendy prix-fixe restaurants and buffets and then ranked them according to the general consensus among each restaurant's online reviews, et voila!