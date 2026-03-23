Between Rockford And Madison Is Wisconsin's Scenic Lake Park For Hiking, Boating, And Fishing

Gibbs Lake Park is interlaced with trails, and while they may not be particularly difficult, they provide the opportunity to explore and take in forest and lake views. The North Trail and South Trail Loop is a combination of two of the main trails that stretches for 3.6 miles with an elevation gain of 147 feet. The park also contains a 1.3-mile segment of the Ice Age Trail, which winds for over a thousand scenic miles through the footsteps of woolly mammoths. The trail system is well marked, but be aware that it's multi-use and popular for horseback riding. In the winter, the paths are open for cross-country skiing. The ungroomed trails and flat terrain are perfect for beginner and intermediate Nordic skiers.

Getting a boat on the water is easy, due to the public boat launch located on the northern lake shore near the parking lot. A daily or seasonal pass is required to use the launch from April 15 to October 31. Kayakers and other paddlers can glide across the tranquil waters, taking in scenes of weeping willows overhanging the banks, great blue herons wading among the water lilies, and possibly a bald eagle streaking across the sky.

Fishing is a popular pastime at Gibbs Lake, and anglers take to boats and the shore to cast their lines for largemouth bass, pan fish, walleye, and other species. Fishing is best early in the season, as rising temperatures lead to weeds, which hamper success. For those who can't get enough, Gibbs Lake is also open for ice fishing, once winter hits and the lake freezes over.