The 5 Best Places To Retire In The Pacific Northwest, According To Experts

"Pacific Northwesterners have it good" — that's the summary of long-time travel guide publishers Lonely Planet, who point out the glut of incredible natural wonders, the fine cultural scene, and the taste-bud-tingling food offerings of this corner of the United States. And there's no denying that it's a tempting place to spend your retirement years, what with wineries that could pass for the Italian countryside, ice-capped volcanoes, oodles of pretty small towns with laid-back charms, and coastlines beset by wild waves and jagged rock stacks.

If you're mulling over swinging by the PNW for some of your golden years — or are on the lookout for a unique new spot to visit — then read on. This guide has scoured the internet to come up with a selection of five places that really stand out from the crowd as potential retirement spots in the region. They've been mentioned in a wide variety of different publications on just that topic, and each offers something unique across a trio of states in the upper left corner of the stars and stripes.

You'll find flower-scented cities that sit in the shadow of the Olympic Mountains, remote Idahoan towns nestled between river valleys and vast national forests, and pitstops on the famous coastal highway, where beaches, dune parks, and sunset hikes are the order of the day.